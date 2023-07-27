Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858265 | ISIN: CA8787422044 | Ticker-Symbol: TEKB
Tradegate
27.07.23
11:34 Uhr
37,500 Euro
-0,490
-1,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,41037,96011:51
37,38037,94011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2023 | 01:54
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Announces Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.