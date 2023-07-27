Teknisolar will develop a pilot lamination line for innovative photovoltaic technology based on tandem solar cells.Teknisolar has been chosen to become a partner of the PEPPERONI project, a four-year research and innovation project co-funded under Horizon Europe and jointly coordinated by Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin and Qcells. The project aims to support Europe in reaching its renewable energy target of climate neutrality by 2050, and it will also help advance perovskite/silicon tandem photovoltaic (PV) technology's journey toward market introduction and mass manufacturing. In its role in the PEPPERONI ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...