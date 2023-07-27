Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market to Reach $66.95 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market size is expected to reach USD 66.95 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the growing healthcare industry and increased demand for frozen and ready-to-eat meals across the globe. The cold supply chain ensures precise temperatures for temperature-sensitive products for industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and biotechnology, where maintaining the durability and quality of temperature-sensitive goods is essential through various stages including their production, packaging, storage, transportation, and final distribution.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The market's growth is driven by the thermal protection offering provided by its products, thereby from various application industries such as healthcare, food & beverages, and other industries

Maintaining a reliable cold chain infrastructure including adequate storage facilities, refrigerated trucks, and efficient logistics networks, especially in developing countries such as Southeast Asia is crucial and can pose challenges for maintaining the required temperature throughout the supply chain which restraints the market's growth to some extent

The negative environmental impact of cold chain shipping significantly affects the temperature-controlled packaging solutions industry. This has driven manufacturers to develop sustainable options and provide temperature-controlled packaging solutions on a rental basis. For instance, Sonoco Products Company offers reusable temperature-controlled packaging products under its Orion reusable rental packaging program

The healthcare application segment's growth is driven by the increased imports and exports of temperature-sensitive healthcare and pharmaceutical products such as vaccinations, and medical devices that require temperature-controlled packaging solutions during their transportation and storage

North America dominated the market in 2022, owing to the presence of several healthcare companies such as Pfizer and Jhonson & Jhonson having a huge demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions for their healthcare products

Several key companies are collaborating and adopting acquisition strategies to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in September 2022, Varcode, a manufacturer of temperature-sensitive monitoring products announced a collaboration with the National Packaging Group to manufacture, sell, and distribute smart packaging products for distributing its temperature-sensitive products

Read 160 page market research report, "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product (Insulated Container, Insulated Shipper, Refrigerants), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Growth & Trends

Several advancements and developments in technology for temperature-controlled packaging solutions are taking place such as real-time temperature monitoring, data analytics, and automated systems which help enable better temperature control, reduce waste, and improve overall supply chain management for temperature-sensitive products. For instance, Varcode and CryoPak are manufacturers of real-time temperature monitoring of these packaging solutions which help to maintain accurate temperature controls for temperature-sensitive products.

In addition, the market's growth is driven by the rise in global trade activities, including the import and export of temperature-sensitive goods such as food products, which necessitates reliable and efficient temperature-controlled packaging solutions. For instance, Asia Pacific is one of the largest exporters of seafood products such as shrimp and fish which requires temperature-controlled packaging solutions for long hours of transportation and warehousing.

The industry players are adopting several strategies including partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to increase the customer base and individual market share. For instance, on March 10, 2023, Cryopak recently announced a joint venture called Chasen Fiber Technologies in collaboration with M. Chasen & Son, Inc. This joint venture will enable both companies to expand their product range with temperature-controlled insulated box liner packaging solutions to cater to the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 38.67 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 66.95 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market based on type, product, application, and region:

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Passive Systems

Active Systems

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Insulated Container

Insulated Shipper

Refrigerants

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Grocery



Chocolates



Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Alcoholic Beverages



Dairy Products



Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals



Blood



Clinical Trials



Drug Testing



Pathology



Organ Transplantation

Others

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates

List of Key Players in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

Sonoco Products Company

Cryopak Industries Inc.

DGP Intelsius

Cold Chain Technologies

Envirotainer

CSafe

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Inbox Solutions

APEX Packaging Corporation

TPC Packaging Solutions

PCI Pharma Services

Safe Box

Aeris

DGR PACKAGING & SUPPLY PTE LTD

Valor Industries

