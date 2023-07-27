

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company Schroders Plc (SDRC.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 275.6 million pounds for the first half of the year, lower than 312.8 million pounds in the comparable period last year.



Net profit declined to 222.5 million pounds or 13.4p per share from 258.4 million pounds or 15.9p per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, operating earnings per share were 16.5p compared with 20.8p last year.



Net operating revenue decreased to 1.169 billion pounds from 1.178 billion pounds in the prior year.



Assets under management were 726.1 billion pounds, lower than 773.4 billion pounds in the previous year.



Assets under management excluding JVs and associates, declined to 618.3 billion pounds from 637.5 billion pounds last year.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share, to be paid on September 21 to shareholders on the register on August 18.



