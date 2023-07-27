

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2023 was 1.2 million pounds or break even per share compared to profit of 50.3 million or 1.0 pence per share in the prior year.



The year-on-year reduction in results was principally due to losses on the disposal of the Group's interests in Italie Deux and Croydon and an impairment charge in relation to the derecognition of the Group's joint venture investment in O'Parinor totalling 39.4 million pounds and a net reduction in IFRS earnings from Value Retail of 30.3 million pounds. These were partly offset by the recycling of exchange gains on the two French disposals of 20.1 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings for the six months ended 30 June 2023 were 56 million pounds, a year-on-year increase of 15% driven by higher rental income and reduced operating and financing costs.



Revenues were 69.1 million pounds up from 63.7 million pounds in the prior year.



The company has previously stated its intention to return to a cash dividend from half year of 2023.



The Board announced a new sustainable dividend policy of 60-70% of annual adjusted earnings. Dividends will be paid semi-annually.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.72 pence pence per share, payable as a PID on 2 October 2023 to shareholders on the register on 25 September 2023.



