Dow Jones News
27.07.2023 | 11:40
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 
27-Jul-2023 / 10:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Notice of Half-Year Results 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin and London | 27 July 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release its 2023 Half 
Year Results on Tuesday 29th August 2023 at 07.00 am (BST). 
The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am 
(BST) on this date. 
   -- For conference call details, please register here 
   -- The webcast will be available here 
 
Please allow sufficient time for registration. 
The Group's Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 29th 
August 2023 https://dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 
-ENDS- 
 
 
About Dalata 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel 
operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and 
four-star hotels with 11,233 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 
leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the 
Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a 
profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com. 
 
Contacts 
 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc                     investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell                      Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright                      Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting           Tel +353 86 401 5250 
 Melanie Farrell                        dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260597 
EQS News ID:  1689859 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 05:08 ET (09:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
