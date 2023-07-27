DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results 27-Jul-2023 / 10:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of Half-Year Results ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 27 July 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces it will release its 2023 Half Year Results on Tuesday 29th August 2023 at 07.00 am (BST). The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am (BST) on this date. -- For conference call details, please register here -- The webcast will be available here Please allow sufficient time for registration. The Group's Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 29th August 2023 https://dalatahotelgroup.com -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,233 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com. Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Tel +353 1 206 9400 Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

