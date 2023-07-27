

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L), a British property investment and development firm, on Thursday posted a pre-tax loss for the first-half of 2023, that reflects a loss from realized and unrealized property.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted a pre-tax loss of 33 million pounds, compared with a pre-tax profit of 1.375 billion pounds, posted for the same period of 2022.



Post-tax loss was at 23 million pounds as against last year's profit after tax of 1.334 billion pounds.



Loss per share stood at 1.9 pence, compared with earnings per share of 110.4 pence of previous year.



Realized and unrealized property loss was at 188 million pounds, compared with a gain of 1.172 billion pounds of 2022. Revenue improved to 342 million pounds from 330 million pounds a year ago.



SEGRO will pay an interim dividend of 8.7 pence, higher than last year's interim dividend of 8.1 pence per share. The dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution on September 22 to shareholders on the register as of August 9.



The Board said that it will offer a scrip dividend option for the 2023 interim dividend, allowing shareholders to choose whether to receive the dividend in cash or new shares.



