London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - Connected Claims USA 2023, Austin TX, September 26-27, 2023 - In just two months' time, North America's claims community will gather in Austin TX to enhance customer service, streamline claims processes, perfect carrier-vendor alliances, and create robust strategies, centered on people, data and claims innovation.

As the most important touchpoint in the customer lifecycle, claims organizations need to be on the front foot to deliver the reputation and retention rates that underpin insurance claims success.



With inflation and supply chain impacts, nuclear verdicts, changing customer expectations and an evolving ecosystem to navigate, there is unprecedented urgency to be agile and recalibrate focus to achieve claims excellence.

With this in mind, Reuters Events has just announced the official release of the research-driven two-day timed agenda, with all sessions detailed and the full schedule of networking activities, along with the brand-new audience profile - showcasing the organizations and senior leadership roles that are confirmed to attend.

The PDF version of the official Connected Claims USA 2023 agenda can be found here.

Here are some of the highlights, focused on the biggest talking points in the insurance claims industry:

Critical main-stage discussions focused on driving claims transformation and the potential for AI and Automation featuring Mike Fiato ( EVP & Chief Claims Officer, Liberty Mutual ), Sean Burgess ( Chief Claims Officer, Lemonade ) and more…

Carey Bond, Head of Claims, Americas , Lloyd's

Sean Serafin, VP Property Claims Operations, USAA

Rachel Simon, SVP Executive & Professional Claims , Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Andrew Leeds, VP Claims, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation

Kim Haugaard, SVP Policyholder Service , Texas Mutual

Laila Brabander, Head of North American Personal Lines Claims, Chubb

Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation

Jacqueline Tirpak, VP Corporate Claims Officer, Erie Insurance

Angela Delude, Head of Claims Strategy, MassMutual

The timed agenda also features the full schedule of networking activities happening after both event days, with plenty of Texas BBQ and live music to truly embrace the spirit and atmosphere that Austin Texas - 'The Live Music Capital of the World' - has to offer for North America's claims community.

