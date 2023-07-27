

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported first half IFRS profit before shareholder tax of 215.7 million pounds compared to 259.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 29.5 pence compared to 38.1 pence. Underlying cash result was 207.1 million pounds compared to 198.8 million pounds, last year. Underlying cash result EPS increased to 37.7 pence from 36.4 pence.



On an EEV basis, operating loss after exceptional item before tax was 119.1 million pounds compared to profit of 914.2 million pounds, prior year. This reflected the exceptional item of 859.2 million pounds from introducing a charge cap on longer duration client bond and pension investments. EEV loss per share was 16.9 pence, for the period.



Gross inflows declined to 8.0 billion pounds from 9.1 billion pounds, last year. Net inflows were 3.4 billion pounds compared to 5.5 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend for 2023 of 15.83 pence per share.



