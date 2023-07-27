DJ Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Yandex N.V. Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results 27-Jul-2023 / 13:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 27, 2023 -- Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), a Dutch public limited company and one of Europe's largest internet businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Q2 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2 In RUB millions Three months ended June 30 2022 2023 Change Total Revenues 117,748 182,495 55% Total Adjusted EBITDA 25,694 24,746 -4% Total Group Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 21.8% 13.6% -8.2 pp Net income 8,056 14,631 82% Adjusted Net Income 13,134 9,646 -27% Share of Russian search market, % 62.1% 63.6% 1.5 pp Search share on Android, % 61.9% 63.4% 1.4 pp Search share on iOS, % 48.4% 49.7% 1.4 pp Search and Revenues 51,209 78,416 53% Portal Ex-TAC revenues 42,777 64,558 51% Adjusted EBITDA 29,441 41,011 39% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 57.5% 52.3% -5.2 pp Revenues 56,732 94,951 67% E-Commerce, Mobility GMV of Mobility3 178,963 254,212 42% and Delivery GMV of E-commerce4 58,568 110,477 89% GMV of other O2O services5 38,364 73,996 93% Total Adjusted EBITDA/(loss) 2,011 (6,119) n/m Plus and Entertainment Services Yandex Plus subscribers6, MM 13.8 23.5 70%

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 87.0341 to USD1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of June 30, 2023 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3) GMV (or gross merchandise value) of Mobility is defined as the total amount paid by customers for ride-hailing, car-sharing and scooters rent services booked through our platform, including VAT.

(4) GMV of E-commerce is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex Market marketplace and Yandex Lavka as well as the value of products sold through Yandex Eats and Market Delivery grocery service (delivered and paid for), including VAT.

(5) GMV of other O2O (online-to-offline) services includes the total amount paid by customers and partner businesses for Yandex Delivery and Yandex Fuel services, the value of orders delivered through the Yandex Eats and Market Delivery food delivery services, Lavka Israel, and several other smaller O2O experiments, including VAT. (6) Starting from June 2022, we have made several adjustments to improve our methodology for calculating the number of subscribers, including by improving the quality of counting unique users who have multiple Plus subscriptions, as well as including the mobile operators' subscribers who do not have a Yandex account. As a result, the previously disclosed numbers for Q2 2022 have been re-presented.

Financial outlook

Given that uncertainty concerning future geopolitical developments and the macro environment remains high, our visibility over the short- and medium-term is limited and we remain unable to provide any forward-looking expectations at this stage. We aim to remain transparent about the current performance and key trends across our businesses.

Corporate and Subsequent Events

-- On April 21, 2023, Yandex entered into an agreement with Uber NL Holdings 1 B.V., a subsidiary of UberTechnologies Inc., and on the same day Yandex acquired Uber's entire remaining 28.98% interest in the MLU B.V.mobility joint venture, for total consideration in cash of USD702.5 million. The boards of directors of both Uber andYandex approved this transaction and it was not subject to the approval of the shareholders of either party. Theparties received all required regulatory approvals.

-- As announced on May 25, 2023, Yandex's Board of Directors is progressing its plans for its potentialcorporate restructuring, and continues to work with a number of potential investors with a view to agreeing theacquisition of an economic interest in our core businesses, including all Russia-based businesses. The proposedrestructuring would be subject to shareholder approval (including separate approval of Class A shareholders), andthe Company's goal is to bring a restructuring proposal to shareholders for approval later this year.

-- On June 6, 2023, Yandex received a favorable decision from the Nasdaq Listing Hearings Panel to grant therequest of Yandex to continue its listing on Nasdaq, subject to certain conditions related to the timing andimplementation of Yandex's proposed corporate restructuring. This decision followed a notice that we received fromthe Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq on March 15, 2023, which determined to delist the company's securitiesfrom the Nasdaq Global Select Market as of March 24, 2023, exercising its broad discretionary authority underNasdaq Listing Rule 5101 to delist securities. As of the date of this press release, the trading of our shares onthe Moscow Exchange remains intact, however the liquidity of our shares on that exchange remains limited to thenumber of shares held in the Russian settlement system.

-- On June 19, 2023, Yandex published its 2022 Sustainability Progress Report, which outlines the company'sresults across 12 sustainability streams and related objectives formalized in 2020, including support for employeesand partners, the development of educational programs, enhancement of a service quality, and the reduction ofenvironmental footprint of our offline operations.

-- On June 30, 2023, Yandex announced leadership changes in its financial department in preparation for thepotential corporate restructuring. Effective August 1, 2023, Svetlana Demyashkevich, currently Chief FinancialOfficer of the Yandex N.V. group, will transition to the role of Senior Vice President of Finance, and AlexanderBalakhnin, currently Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy of the E-commerce, Mobility and Delivery segment,will be appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer for the group.

-- Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its group companies is a target of sanctions in the United States,European Union, Switzerland or United Kingdom, and the Yandex group is not owned or controlled by any persons whohave been designated under such sanctions. In July, our "Yandex Pay" subsidiary was designated in Canada; suchdesignation does not apply to Yandex N.V. or its other group companies or operations. Yandex continues to closelymonitor developments in this regard.

Impact of the current geopolitical crisis

Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders.

These developments have adversely impacted (and may in the future materially adversely impact) the macroeconomic climate in Russia, resulting in volatility of the ruble, including significant recent devaluation, currency controls, increased interest rates and inflation and a potential contraction in consumer spending, as well as the withdrawal of foreign businesses and suppliers from the Russian market. In addition, laws or regulations may be adopted that may adversely affect our non-Russian shareholders and the value of the shares they hold in our company. We provided detailed information on our risk exposure and possible adverse impacts on our businesses in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed on April 20, 2023.

We continue to provide services to our users and partners with no interruptions. We are taking appropriate measures to conserve cash and to consider our capital allocation and budget appropriately during this period of uncertainty, while remaining committed to continue investing in the development of our key businesses and services. We are closely monitoring sanctions and export control developments as well as the macroeconomic climate and consumer sentiment in Russia and we are assessing contingency plans to address potential developments. Our Board and management are focused on the wellbeing of our more than 24,000 employees in Russia and abroad, while doing everything we can to safeguard the interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Consolidated Results

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)