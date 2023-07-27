TotalEnergies reports strong results in a favorable but softening environment, while implementing its strategy by completing major deals in Oil, LNG and Integrated Power
Achieved ROACE of 22% at June-end 2023*
More than 40% cash payout for 2023
Second interim dividend up 7.3% year-on-year
$2 billion share buyback in 3rd quarter
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
2Q23
Change
1H23
Change
|Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$)
4.1
-28%
9.6
-9%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1)
in billions of dollars (B$)
5.0
-49%
11.5
-39%
in dollars per share
1.99
-47%
4.61
-35%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$)
11.1
-41%
25.3
-30%
|DACF(1) (B$)
8.6
-37%
18.4
-28%
|Cash Flow from operations (B$)
9.9
-39%
15.0
-37%
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio(2) of 11.1% at June 30, 2023 vs. 11.5% at March 31, 2023
|Second 2023 interim dividend set at 0.74 €/share
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on July 26, 2023, to approve the second quarter 2023 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
"In a favorable but softening oil gas environment TotalEnergies once again delivered this quarter robust results, strong cash flow, and attractive shareholder distribution. The Company generated adjusted net income of $5.0 billion and return on average capital employed of 22%. TotalEnergies generated $8.5 billion in cash flow in the second quarter and $18 billion in the first half of 2023.
Exploration Production reported adjusted net operating income of $2.3 billion and cash flow of $4.4 billion. Production of 2.5 Mboe/d was up 2% year-on-year, thanks to new project start-ups (Ikike in Nigeria, Mero 1 in Brazil, Block 10 in Oman) and benefited from the integration of the SARB and Umm Lulu oil fields in the United Arab Emirates.
The Integrated LNG segment posted cash flow of $1.8 billion, benefiting from the high margins captured in 2022. Adjusted net operating income was $1.3 billion reflecting lower LNG prices (averaging 10 $/Mbtu in the second quarter) and softer trading results in less volatile markets.
Integrated Power's adjusted net operating income and cash flow increased to $450 million and $491 million respectively in the second quarter, building its track record as an integrated and profitable player in the electricity markets with a ROACE of 10.1%. Integrated Power cash flow so reached close to $1 billion on the first six months of 2023, more than the cash flow performed on the whole year 2022.
Downstream reported resilient adjusted net operating income of $1.5 billion and cash flow of $2.1 billion in a context of lower refining margins.
As part of the implementation of its multi-energy strategy, the Company also announced four major projects this quarter:
- the launch of its multi-energy GGIP project in Iraq,
- thelaunch of the RGLNG project in Texas, which will boost its LNG export capacity from the US to 15 Mt/y,
- the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Total Eren in renewable electricity,
- the award of the EPC contracts for the Amiral petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia.
These projects demonstrate TotalEnergies' ability to seize opportunities allowing the Company to deploy its multi-energy model based on two pillars: production of low-cost low-emissions hydrocarbons (oil and LNG) and the development of a profitable integrated power business.
In this favorable environment, the Board of Directors confirmed for 2023 a shareholder distribution of more than 40% of cash flow. The Board decided the distribution of a second interim dividend for the 2023 financial year in the amount of €0.74/share, up 7.25% year-on-year, and authorized the Company to buy back shares for $2 billion in the third quarter of 2023."
1. Highlights(3)
Multi-energy strategy
- Launch of GGIP in Iraq: major multi-energy project (access to low-cost, low-emission oil from the Ratawi field, gas gathering and treatment for electricity generation, 1 GW solar farm and sea water treatment) in favor of the sustainable development of natural resources in Basrah area
- Partnership with SONATRACH to increase the production of the Tin Fouyé Tabankort fields, extend to 2024 2 Mt/y of LNG deliveries in France, and develop renewable energy projects in Algeria
Upstream
- Production start-up of Absheron gas and condensate field, in Azerbaijan
- Oil and gas discovery on the Ntokon well, located on OML 102 in Nigeria
- Renewal for 20 years of the OML130 license, in Nigeria
- Exercise by ConocoPhillips of its preemption right on Surmont, following the announcement of the sale to Suncor of the entirety of the shares of TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd
- Signature of Production Sharing Contracts on Blocks 6 and 8, in Suriname
- Signature of the Production Sharing Contract for the Agua Marinha block, in Brazil
Downstream
- Award of $11 billion EPC contracts for the Amiral project, in Saudi Arabia
- Realignment with INEOS of stakes in petrochemical assets in Eastern France
Integrated LNG
- Launch of the RGLNG project, in Texas: acquisition of a 16.67% stake in the JV in charge of developing the 17.5 Mt/y project, acquisition of a 17.5% stake in NextDecade, and signature of a 5.4 Mt/y offtake agreement for 20 years
- Delivery of the first LNG cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal in India
- Signing of LNG sale contracts to IOCL in India for 10 years and to ADNOC Gas for 3 years
Integrated Power
- Acquisition at 100% of Total Eren, a leading renewable electricity producer
- Award of two maritime leases to develop two offshore wind farms for a total capacity of 3 GW in Germany
- Favorable environmental impact assessment for 3 GW of solar projects in Spain
- 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for 1 GW onshore wind farm with battery storage in Kazakhstan
- Launch at Antwerp, in Belgium, of a 75 MWh battery energy storage project
- Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Petronas, to develop renewable energy projects in the Asia Pacific region. Agreement to develop the 100 MW Pleasant Hills solar project in Australia.
Decarbonization new molecules
- Partnership with TES to develop a large-scale production unit for e-natural gas in the United States
- Agreement with VNG to initiate the future supply of green hydrogen to the Leuna refinery, in Germany
- SAF: doubling SAF production capacity to 285 kt per year at Grandpuits, in France
- Biomethane:
- Acquisition of 20% stake in the Finnish start-up Ductor
- Signature with Saint-Gobain France of a 100 GWh sale agreement over 3 years
- Construction in Grandpuits, in France, of a production unit with annual capacity of 80 GWh
2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(4)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
1H23
1H22
1H23
11,105
14,167
18,737
-41%
|Adjusted EBITDA (5)
25,272
36,161
-30%
5,582
6,993
10,500
-47%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
12,575
19,958
-37%
2,349
2,653
4,719
-50%
Exploration Production
5,002
9,734
-49%
1,330
2,072
2,215
-40%
Integrated LNG
3,402
5,348
-36%
450
370
340
+32%
Integrated Power
820
258
x3,2
1,004
1,618
2,760
-64%
Refining Chemicals
2,622
3,880
-32%
449
280
466
-4%
Marketing Services
729
738
-1%
662
1,079
1,944
-66%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
1,741
3,805
-54%
37.3%
41.4%
39.4%
|Effective tax rate (6)
39.7%
39.0%
4,956
6,541
9,796
-49%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
11,497
18,773
-39%
1.99
2.61
3.75
-47%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (7)
4.61
7.14
-35%
1.84
2.43
3.50
-47%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)*
4.27
6.53
-35%
2,448
2,479
2,592
-6%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,460
2,602
-5%
4,088
5,557
5,692
-28%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,645
10,636
-9%
4,271
3,433
2,819
+51%
|Organic investments (8)
7,704
4,800
+60%
320
2,987
2,076
-85%
|Net acquisitions (9)
3,307
2,998
+10%
4,591
6,420
4,895
-6%
|Net investments (10)
11,011
7,798
+41%
8,485
9,621
13,233
-36%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (11)
18,106
24,859
-27%
8,596
9,774
13,631
-37%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
w/o financial charges (DACF) (12)
18,371
25,626
-28%
9,900
5,133
16,284
-39%
|Cash flow from operations
15,033
23,901
-37%
Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0887 in the second quarter 2023, 1.0807 in the first half 2023.
3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
3.1 Environment* liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
1H23
1H22
1H23
78.1
81.2
113.9
-31%
|Brent ($/b)
79.7
107.9
-26%
2.3
2.8
7.5
-69%
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
2.5
6.1
-58%
10.5
16.1
22.2
-53%
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
13.3
27.2
-51%
10.9
16.5
27.0
-60%
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
13.7
29.1
-53%
72.0
73.4
102.9
-30%
|Average price of liquids ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
72.7
96.3
-25%
5.98
8.89
11.01
-46%
|Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
7.48
11.65
-36%
9.84
13.27
13.96
-30%
|Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
11.59
13.77
-16%
42.7
87.8
145.7
-71%
|Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)**
65.0
101.0
-36%
The indicators are shown on page 23.
** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons).
3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions(13)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e)
1S23
1S22
1S23
9.1
9.1
9.6
-6%
|Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (14)
18.2
19.3
-6%
7.9
7.6
8.1
-2%
of which Oil Gas
15.5
16.0
-3%
1.1
1.5
1.5
-27%
of which CCGT
2.6
3.3
-21%
12.5
12.8
13.4
-7%
|Scope 1+2 equity share
25.3
27.4
-8%
Estimated 2Q23 and 1Q23 emissions.
Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 6% year-on-year in the second quarter 2023, as a result of the decrease in the use of gas-fired power plants in a context of lower demand in Europe and the continuous decline in flaring on Exploration Production facilities.
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Methane emissions (ktCH4)
1S23
1S22
1S23
8
9
10
-19%
|Methane emissions from operated facilities
18
20
-13%
10
11
13
-22%
|Methane emissions equity share
21
24
-15%
Estimated 2Q23 and 1Q23 emissions.
|Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e)
1S23
2022
|Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (15)
est. 180
389
3.3 Production*
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Hydrocarbon production
1H23
1H22
1H23
2,471
2,524
2,738
-10%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,498
2,791
-10%
1,416
1,398
1,268
+12%
Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,407
1,287
+9%
1,055
1,126
1,470
-28%
Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,091
1,504
-27%
2,471
2,524
2,738
-10%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,498
2,791
-10%
1,571
1,562
1,483
+6%
Liquids (kb/d)
1,567
1,505
+4%
4,845
5,191
6,835
-29%
Gas (Mcf/d)
5,017
6,997
-28%
2,471
2,524
2,412
+2%
|Hydrocarbon production excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
2,498
2,460
+2%
Company production E&P production Integrated LNG production.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,471 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the second quarter 2023, up 2% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), comprised of:
- +4% due to start-ups and ramp-ups, including Ikike in Nigeria, Mero 1 in Brazil, Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 in Norway and Block 10 in Oman,
- +1% due to the improvement of security conditions in Nigeria and Libya,
- +1% price effect,
- -1% portfolio effect, notably related to the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand, the exit from Termokarstovoye in Russia, partially offset by the entry into the producing fields of Sepia and Atapu in Brazil and SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates,
- -3% due to natural decline of the fields.
Compared to the first quarter, production was down 2% mainly due to planned maintenance operations in North Sea, the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand, partially offset by the full effect of entry into the producing fields of SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates, and the ramp-up of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 in Norway.
4. Analysis of business segments
4.1 Exploration Production
4.1.1 Production
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Hydrocarbon production
1H23
1H22
1H23
2,033
2,061
2,276
-11%
|EP (kboe/d)
2,047
2,314
-12%
1,512
1,500
1,430
+6%
Liquids (kb/d)
1,506
1,449
+4%
2,778
3,012
4,602
-40%
Gas (Mcf/d)
2,895
4,706
-38%
2,033
2,061
2,007
1%
|EP excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
2,047
2,040
4.1.2 Results
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
1H23
1H22
1H23
2,349
2,653
4,719
-50%
|Adjusted net operating income*
5,002
9,734
-49%
149
135
287
-48%
including adjusted income from equity affiliates
284
642
-56%
49.7%
57.1%
47.2%
|Effective tax rate**
53.9%
47.1%
2,424
2,134
1,873
+29%
|Organic investments
4,558
3,299
+38%
176
1,938
2,225
-92%
|Net acquisitions
2,114
2,541
-17%
2,600
4,072
4,098
-37%
|Net investments
6,672
5,840
+14%
4,364
4,907
7,383
-41%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ***
9,271
14,686
-37%
4,047
4,536
8,768
-54%
|Cash flow from operations ***
8,583
14,536
-41%
Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,349 million in the second quarter 2023 down 11% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.
Cash flow was $4,364 million in the second quarter 2023 down 11% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to lower gas and oil prices.
4.2 Integrated LNG
4.2.1 Production
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
1H23
1H22
1H23
438
463
462
-5%
|Integrated LNG (kboe/d)
451
477
-6%
59
62
53
+11%
Liquids (kb/d)
61
56
+7%
2,067
2,179
2,233
-7%
Gas (Mcf/d)
2,122
2,291
-7%
438
463
405
+8%
|Integrated LNG excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
451
419
+8%
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
1H23
1H22
1H23
11.0
11.0
11.7
-6%
|Overall LNG sales
22.0
24.9
-12%
3.6
4.0
4.1
-12%
incl. Sales from equity production*
7.6
8.6
-12%
10.0
9.9
10.2
-2%
incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
19.9
22.2
-10%
The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG was up 8% year-on-year in the second quarter 2023 and first half 2023, due to the increased supply of NLNG following improved security conditions in Nigeria and the restart of Snøhvit in Norway during the second quarter 2022.
LNG sales decreased year-on-year due to lower demand in Europe and are stable quarter-on-quarter, beneficiating from the restart of Freeport LNG.
4.2.2 Results
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,330
2,072
2,215
-40%
|Adjusted net operating income*
3,402
5,348
-36%
432
786
1,192
-64%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
1,218
2,596
-53%
382
396
171
x2,2
|Organic investments
779
110
x7,1
205
759
(36)
ns
|Net acquisitions
964
(56)
ns
587
1,155
135
x4,3
|Net investments
1,743
54
x32,3
1,801
2,081
2,112
-15%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
3,882
4,604
-16%
1,332
3,536
3,802
-65%
|Cash flow from operations ***
4,868
6,021
-19%
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value.
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was:
- $1,330 million in the second quarter 2023, down 28% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) and 36% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to lower spot and forward LNG prices,
- $3,402 million in the first half 2023, down 26% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), due to lower prices and LNG sales, as well as exceptional trading results in the first quarter 2022.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes for Integrated LNG was:
- $1,801 million in the second quarter 2023, down 15% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), and 13% quarter-on-quarter due to lower LNG prices, partially offset by higher margins secured in 2022 on LNG cargoes to be delivered in 2023,
- $3,882 million in the first half 2023, down 16% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), for the same reasons.
4.3 Integrated Power
4.3.1 Capacities, productions, clients and sales
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Integrated Power
1H23
1H22
1H23
74.7
70.4
50.7
+47%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2)
74.7
50.7
+47%
19.0
17.9
11.6
+63%
o/w installed capacity
19.0
11.6
+63%
5.7
6.2
5.2
+11%
o/w capacity in construction
5.7
5.2
+11%
50.0
46.3
33.9
+47%
o/w capacity in development
50.0
33.9
+47%
46.9
44.4
38.4
+22%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (2)
46.9
38.4
+22%
8.9
8.4
5.8
+53%
o/w installed capacity
8.9
5.8
+53%
3.9
4.0
3.7
+7%
o/w capacity in construction
3.9
3.7
+7%
34.1
32.0
28.9
+18%
o/w capacity in development
34.1
28.9
+18%
5.8
5.8
5.8
|Gas-fired power generation gross installed capacity (GW) (2)
5.8
5.8
4.3
4.3
4.3
|Gas-fired power generation net installed capacity (GW) (2)
4.3
4.3
8.2
8.4
7.7
+8%
|Net power production (TWh) (3)
16.6
15.2
+9%
4.2
3.8
2.5
+69%
incl. power production from renewables
8.1
4.7
+70%
6.0
6.0
6.2
-3%
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (2)
6.0
6.2
-3%
2.8
2.8
2.7
+1%
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (2)
2.8
2.7
+1%
11.5
15.5
12.3
-7%
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
27.0
28.6
-6%
19.2
37.3
19.1
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
56.4
54.1
+4%
(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022 and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity effective first quarter 2023.
(2) End of period data.
(3) Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
Net power production was:
- 8.2 TWh in the second quarter 2023, up 8% year-on-year, as growing electricity generation from renewables is partially offset by lower generation from flexible capacity in a context of lower demand,
- 16.6 TWh in the first half 2023, up 9% year-on-year, for the same reasons.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity was 19 GW at the end of the second quarter 2023, up by more than 1 GW quarter-on-quarter, including 0.5 GW installed in the USA and the connection of 0.3 GW from the Seagreen offshore wind project in the UK.
4.3.2 Results
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
450
370
340
+32%
|Adjusted net operating income*
820
258
x3,2
23
56
27
-15%
including adjusted income from equity affiliates
79
53
+49%
753
577
170
x4,4
|Organic investments
1,330
489
x2,7
(42)
519
(22)
ns
|Net acquisitions
477
639
-25%
711
1,096
148
x4,8
|Net investments
1,807
1,128
+60%
491
440
248
+98%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
931
341
x2,7
2,284
(1,285)
168
x13,6
|Cash flow from operations ***
999
(1,736)
ns
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases. Excluding margin calls, reported in the Integrated LNG segment since the implementation in 2022 of its centralized management.
Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $450 million and operating cash flow before working capital changes was $491 million in the second quarter 2023, up 22% and 12% respectively quarter-on-quarter, due to the performance of its integrated electricity portfolio.
4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4.4.1 Results
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,453
1,898
3,226
-55%
|Adjusted net operating income*
3,351
4,618
-27%
686
290
586
+17%
|Organic investments
976
878
+11%
(19)
(229)
(91)
ns
|Net acquisitions
(248)
(125)
ns
667
61
495
+35%
|Net investments
728
753
-3%
2,085
2,189
3,548
-41%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
4,274
5,444
-21%
2,588
(1,524)
4,106
-37%
|Cash flow from operations **
1,064
6,111
-83%
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
4.5 Refining Chemicals
4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,472
1,403
1,575
-7%
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,437
1,448
-1%
364
357
395
-8%
France
360
324
+11%
601
596
648
-7%
Rest of Europe
598
627
-5%
507
450
532
-5%
Rest of world
479
497
-4%
82%
78%
88%
|Utilization rate based on crude only**
80%
81%
Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,157
1,295
1,206
-4%
|Monomers* (kt)
2,452
2,611
-6%
963
1,111
1,187
-19%
|Polymers (kt)
2,074
2,461
-16%
67%
75%
71%
|Steamcracker utilization rate**
71%
78%
Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.
Refining throughput was:
- down 7% year-on-year in the second quarter 2023, notably due to planned maintenance and unplanned shutdowns at the Antwerp refinery in Belgium, and logistical limitations linked to high inventory levels at the Normandy refinery in France,
- down 1% year-on-year in the first half 2023, reflecting the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022.
The utilization rate on processed crude rose over the quarter to 82% given the end of strikes in France.
Polymer production was down year-on-year by 19% in the second quarter 2023 and 16% in the first half 2023, due to the slowdown in global demand.
4.5.2 Results
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,004
1,618
2,760
-64%
|Adjusted net operating income*
2,622
3,880
-32%
454
198
313
+45%
|Organic investments
652
510
+28%
(15)
5
(34)
ns
|Net acquisitions
(10)
(34)
ns
439
203
279
+57%
|Net investments
642
476
+35%
1,329
1,733
2,963
-55%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
3,062
4,396
-30%
1,923
(851)
3,526
-45%
|Cash flow from operations **
1,072
4,633
-77%
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was:
- $1,004 million in the second quarter 2023, down 38% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting lower refining margins in Europe impacted at the start of the period by Chinese exports and the quicker than anticipated reorganization of Russian flows following the European embargo, although supported at the end of the quarter by higher gasoline exports to the US and lower diesel imports in Europe from China,
- $2,622 million in the first half 2023, down 32% year-on-year, for the same reasons.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $1,329 million in the second quarter 2023 and $3,062 million in the first half 2023, down 55% and 30% respectively year-on-year as the second quarter 2022 benefited from exceptional conditions.
4.6 Marketing Services
4.6.1 Petroleum product sales
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Sales in kb/d*
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,397
1,360
1,477
-5%
|Total Marketing Services sales
1,379
1,464
-6%
799
757
817
-2%
|Europe
778
804
-3%
598
602
660
-9%
|Rest of world
600
661
-9%
Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
Sales of petroleum products were down year-on-year by 5% in the second quarter 2023 and 6% in the first half 2023, as lower demand from commercial and industrial customers in Europe and the portfolio effect linked to the disposal of 50% of the fuel distribution business in Egypt were partially offset by the recovery in the aviation business.
4.6.2 Results
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
449
280
466
-4%
|Adjusted net operating income*
729
738
-1%
232
92
273
-15%
|Organic investments
324
368
-12%
(4)
(234)
(57)
ns
|Net acquisitions
(238)
(91)
ns
228
(142)
216
+6%
|Net investments
86
277
-69%
756
456
585
+29%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
1,212
1,048
+16%
665
(673)
580
+15%
|Cash flow from operations **
(8)
1,478
ns
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $449 million in the second quarter 2023, down 4% year-on-year, and $729 million in the first half 2023, slightly down year-on-year, in line with lower sales.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes rose by 29% year-on-year to $756 million in the second quarter 2023, and by 16% to $1,212 million in the first half 2023, as 2022 was negatively impacted by the tax effect of higher prices on the valuation of petroleum product inventories.
5. TotalEnergies results
5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:
- $5,582 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $6,993 million in the first quarter 2023, due to lower gas prices and refining margins,
- $12,575 million in the first half 2023, compared to $19,958 million in the first half 2022, due to lower oil and gas prices and refining margins.
5.2 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $4,956 million in the second quarter 2023 versus $6,541 million in the first quarter 2023, mainly due to lower gas prices and refining margins.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value(16)
Adjustments to net income(17) were ($868) million in the second quarter 2023, consisting mainly of:
- ($0.5) billion related to impairments, notably on upstream assets in Kenya and the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan,
- ($0.4) billion of inventory effect.
TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:
- 37.3% in the second quarter 2023 versus 41.4% in the first quarter 2023, mainly as a result of the lower tax rate for Exploration Production related to lower oil and gas prices,
- 39.7% in the first half 2023 versus 39.0% in the first half 2022, mainly as a result of the higher tax rate for Exploration Production related notably to the Energy Profits Levy in the UK.
5.3 Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:
- $1.99 in the second quarter 2023, based on 2,448 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $2.61 in the first quarter 2023,
- $4.61 in the first half 2023, based on 2,460 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $7.14 a year earlier.
As of June 30, 2023, the number of diluted shares was 2,443 million.
As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased:
- 32.8 million shares for cancellation in the second quarter 2023 for $2 billion,
- 65.0 million shares for cancellation in the first half 2023 for $4 billion.
5.4 Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were:
- $482 million in the second quarter 2023, mainly related to the acquisition of a 9.375% stake in the NFS LNG project in Qatar, the renewal of the license OML 130 in Nigeria, and the acquisition of a 5.06% stake in NextDecade in line with the launch of RGLNG project in the US,
- $3,738 million in the first half 2023, mainly related to the above items, as well as the acquisition of a 20% interest in the SARB and Umm Lulu concession in the United Arab Emirates, the acquisition of a 6.25% stake in the NFE LNG project in Qatar, and a 34% stake in a joint venture with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.
Divestments were:
- $162 million in the second quarter 2023, notably for the sale of shares in Maxeon,
- $431 million in the first half 2023, notably for the above item as well as the sale of 50% of the Marketing Services subsidiary in Egypt.
5.5 Net cash flow
TotalEnergies' net cash flow(18) was:
- $3,894 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to $3,201 million in the first quarter, reflecting the $1,136 million decrease in cash flow offset by the $1,829 million decrease in net investments to $4,591 million in the second quarter 2023,
- $7,095 million in the first half 2023 compared to $17,061 million a year earlier, reflecting the $6,753 million decrease in cash flow and the $3,213 million increase in net investments to $11,011 million in the first half 2023.
In the second quarter, cash flow from operations was $9,900 million compared to $8,485 million of operating cash flow before working capital changes, reflecting a $1.5 billion decrease in working capital requirements, mainly due to the effects of lower inventories, seasonality of payment of the gas and power marketing business, and despite a decrease in tax payables and the tax payment schedule notably in the Exploration Production segment.
5.6 Profitability
Return on equity was 25.2% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.
|In millions of dollars
July 1, 2022
April 1, 2022
July 1, 2021
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
|Adjusted net income
29,351
34,219
30,716
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
116,329
115,233
113,333
|Return on equity (ROE)
25.2%
29.7%
27.1%
Return on average capital employed(19) was 22.4% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.
|In millions of dollars
July 1, 2022
April 1, 2022
July 1, 2021
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
|Adjusted net operating income
30,776
35,712
32,177
|Average capital employed
137,204
140,842
139,377
|ROACE
22.4%
25.4%
23.1%
6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €7,040 million in the first half 2023, compared to €3,702 million in the first half 2022.
7. Annual 2023 Sensitivities*
Change
Estimated impact on
Estimated impact on
operations
|Dollar
+/- 0.1 per
-/+ 0.1 B$
~0 B$
|Average liquids price**
+/- 10 $/b
+/- 2.5 B$
+/- 3.0 B$
|European gas price NBP TTF
+/- 2 $/Mbtu
+/- 0.4 B$
+/- 0.4 B$
|Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)
+/- 10 $/t
+/- 0.4 B$
+/- 0.5 B$
Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2023. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.
** In a 80 $/b Brent environment.
8. Outlook
Oil prices have remained buoyant at around $75/b for several months now, supported by OPEC+ actions. Demand for petroleum products should be supported as the summer driving season is ongoing and the global recovery for air travel continues.
European natural gas prices are currently around $10/Mbtu due to high inventories in Europe. Demand recovery in Asia and tension on supply capacities in Europe support forward prices above $15/Mbtu for the winter of 2023/2024.
Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be between $9 and $10/Mbtu in the third quarter 2023.
For the third quarter 2023, TotalEnergies anticipates hydrocarbon production of around 2.5 Mboe/d, notably supported by the start-up of Absheron field in Azerbaijan. The utilization rate in refineries should remain above 80%.
The Company confirms 2023 guidance of net investments between $16 and $18 billion, including $5 billion in low-carbon energies.
To listen to the conference call with CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 12:00 (Paris time), please log on tototalenergies.com or dial +44 (0) 121 281 8004 or +1 (718) 705-8796. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.
9. Operating information by segment
9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
1H23
1H22
1H23
537
583
907
-41%
|Europe
559
933
-40%
481
494
460
+5%
|Africa
488
479
+2%
767
718
680
+13%
|Middle East and North Africa
743
675
+10%
443
441
420
+5%
|Americas
442
403
+10%
243
288
271
-10%
|Asia-Pacific
266
301
-12%
2,471
2,524
2,738
-10%
|Total production
2,498
2,791
-10%
338
344
690
-51%
includes equity affiliates
341
702
-51%
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
1H23
1H22
1H23
227
235
267
-15%
|Europe
231
283
-18%
359
371
351
+2%
|Africa
365
362
+1%
615
578
546
+13%
|Middle East and North Africa
596
542
+10%
268
263
231
+16%
|Americas
266
216
+23%
102
116
88
+16%
|Asia-Pacific
109
102
+6%
1,571
1,562
1,483
+6%
|Total production
1,567
1,505
+4%
153
150
201
-24%
includes equity affiliates
152
206
-26%
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,671
1,879
3,440
-51%
|Europe
1,774
3,498
-49%
610
615
545
+12%
|Africa
612
594
+3%
834
772
742
+12%
|Middle East and North Africa
803
734
+9%
976
994
1,063
-8%
|Americas
985
1,052
-6%
754
931
1,045
-28%
|Asia-Pacific
843
1,119
-25%
4,845
5,191
6,835
-29%
|Total production
5,017
6,997
-28%
1,004
1,054
2,633
-62%
includes equity affiliates
1,029
2,673
-62%
9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,709
1,600
1,814
-6%
|Europe*
1,655
1,724
-4%
599
667
734
-18%
|Africa
633
747
-15%
918
849
922
|Americas
883
849
+4%
665
623
705
-6%
|Rest of world
644
618
+4%
3,892
3,739
4,176
-7%
|Total consolidated sales*
3,815
3,939
-3%
424
387
409
+4%
Includes bulk sales
405
409
-1%
2,070
1,992
2,290
-10%
Includes trading*
2,031
2,065
-2%
1Q23 data restated
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
1H23
1H22
1H23
1,026
1,047
1,023
|Europe
2,073
2,282
-9%
619
607
603
+3%
|Americas
1,226
1,240
-1%
475
753
768
-38%
|Middle East and Asia
1,228
1,549
-21%
Olefins, polymers.
9.3 Renewables
2Q23
1Q23
|Installed power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.1
1.6
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.2
1.5
|Rest of Europe
0.2
1.1
0.8
0.0
2.1
0.2
1.1
0.5
0.0
1.8
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
|Middle East
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.2
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.2
|North America
3.5
2.1
0.0
0.1
5.6
3.0
2.1
0.0
0.1
5.1
|South America
0.4
1.0
0.0
0.0
1.4
0.4
0.9
0.0
0.0
1.3
|India
5.1
0.4
0.0
0.0
5.5
5.0
0.4
0.0
0.0
5.4
|Asia-Pacific
1.4
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.5
1.3
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.5
|Total
12.5
5.2
1.0
0.3
19.0
12.0
5.0
0.7
0.3
17.9
2Q23
1Q23
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables
in construction (GW) (1),(2)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.4
|Rest of Europe
0.1
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.6
0.0
0.7
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|North America
2.8
0.1
0.0
0.5
3.4
2.7
0.1
0.0
0.5
3.4
|South America
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.1
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.7
|India
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.5
|Asia-Pacific
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
|Total
3.8
0.5
0.9
0.6
5.7
3.6
0.9
1.2
0.5
6.2
2Q23
1Q23
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables
in development (GW) (1),(2)
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore Wind
Offshore Wind
Other
Total
|France
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.0
1.6
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.0
1.2
|Rest of Europe
5.4
0.4
4.4
0.1
10.3
3.6
0.4
4.4
0.1
8.4
|Africa
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.1
1.0
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.1
1.1
|Middle East
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
|North America
9.0
3.2
4.1
5.1
21.3
10.7
2.8
4.1
4.5
22.1
|South America
1.6
1.6
0.0
0.4
3.6
1.3
0.5
0.0
0.0
1.8
|India
4.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
4.3
4.6
0.2
0.0
0.0
4.8
|Asia-Pacific
3.2
0.4
2.9
0.9
7.5
2.4
0.4
2.9
0.7
6.4
|Total
25.5
6.6
11.4
6.5
50.0
24.7
4.8
11.4
5.4
46.3
(1) Includes 20% of the gross capacities of Adani Green Energy Limited, 50% of Clearway Energy Group and, from 1Q23, 49% of Casa dos Ventos.
(2) End-of-period data.
10. Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
(377)
(159)
(4,546)
|Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
(536)
(9,539)
203
Gain (loss) on asset sales
203
(5)
(8)
Restructuring charges
(5)
(11)
(469)
(60)
(3,719)
Impairments
(529)
(8,780)
97
(302)
(819)
Other
(205)
(748)
(380)
(391)
993
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
(771)
2,033
(111)
(434)
(551)
|Effect of changes in fair value
(545)
(631)
(868)
(984)
(4,104)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
(1,852)
(8,137)
11. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
11.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
4,088
5,557
5,692
-28%
|Net income TotalEnergies share
9,645
10,636
-9%
868
984
4,104
-79%
|Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
1,852
8,137
-77%
4,956
6,541
9,796
-49%
|Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
11,497
18,773
-39%
|Adjusted items
61
74
89
-31%
Add: non-controlling interests
135
165
-18%
2,715
4,090
5,274
-49%
Add: income taxes
6,805
9,998
-32%
2,959
3,026
3,038
-3%
Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
5,985
6,186
-3%
92
99
98
-6%
Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
191
194
-2%
724
710
572
+27%
Add: financial interest on debt
1,434
1,034
+39%
(402)
(373)
(130)
ns
Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(775)
(189)
ns
11,105
14,167
18,737
-41%
|Adjusted EBITDA
25,272
36,161
-30%
11.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
|Adjusted items
51,458
58,309
70,460
-27%
|Revenues from sales
109,767
134,398
-18%
(33,379)
(37,479)
(46,023)
ns
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(70,858)
(86,785)
ns
(7,754)
(7,752)
(7,620)
ns
|Other operating expenses
(15,506)
(15,029)
ns
(62)
(94)
(117)
ns
|Exploration costs
(156)
(253)
ns
116
77
429
-73%
|Other income
193
550
-65%
(164)
(38)
(431)
ns
|Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(202)
(604)
ns
401
248
231
+74%
|Other financial income
649
350
+85%
(173)
(183)
(136)
ns
|Other financial expense
(356)
(271)
ns
662
1,079
1,944
-66%
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,741
3,805
-54%
11,105
14,167
18,737
-41%
|Adjusted EBITDA
25,272
36,161
-30%
|Adjusted items
(2,959)
(3,026)
(3,038)
ns
Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(5,985)
(6,186)
ns
(92)
(99)
(98)
ns
Less: amortization of intangible assets
(191)
(194)
ns
(724)
(710)
(572)
ns
Less: financial interest on debt
(1,434)
(1,034)
ns
402
373
130
x3,1
Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
775
189
x4,1
(2,715)
(4,090)
(5,274)
ns
Less: income taxes
(6,805)
(9,998)
ns
(61)
(74)
(89)
ns
Less: non-controlling interests
(135)
(165)
ns
(868)
(984)
(4,104)
ns
|Add: adjustment TotalEnergies share
(1,852)
(8,137)
ns
4,088
5,557
5,692
-28%
|Net income TotalEnergies share
9,645
10,636
-9%
12. Investments Divestments
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
4,271
3,433
2,819
+51%
|Organic investments a )
7,704
4,800
+60%
328
205
98
x3,3
Capitalized exploration
533
212
x2,5
366
374
277
+32%
Increase in non-current loans
740
511
+45%
(84)
(229)
(174)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans,
(313)
(609)
ns
(190)
-100%
Change in debt from renewable projects
(190)
-100%
482
3,256
2,464
-80%
|Acquisitions b )
3,738
3,864
-3%
162
269
388
-58%
|Asset sales c )
431
866
-50%
(35)
(3)
176
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(38)
174
ns
320
2,987
2,076
-85%
|Net acquisitions
3,307
2,998
+10%
4,591
6,420
4,895
-6%
|Net investments a b c )
11,011
7,798
+41%
ns
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests d )
ns
(18)
6
(238)
ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates e )
(12)
(725)
ns
(35)
(3)
366
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing ( f )
(38)
364
ns
64
60
37
+73%
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts g )
124
73
+70%
1
1
4
-75%
|Expenditures related to carbon credits h )
2
4
-50%
4,473
6,362
4,982
-10%
|Cash flow used in investing activities a b c d e f g h )
10,835
7,360
+47%
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
13. Cash flow
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
2Q23
|In millions of dollars
1H23
1H22
1H23
9,900
5,133
16,284
-39%
|Cash flow from operations
15,033
23,901
-37%
1,720
(3,989)
2,161
-20%
Less (Increase) decrease in working capital **
(2,269)
(2,614)
ns
(252)
(502)
1,151
ns
Less Inventory effect
(754)
2,406
ns
(35)
(3)
(23)
ns
Less Capital gain from renewable project sales
(38)
(25)
ns
(18)
6
(238)
ns
Less Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates
(12)
(725)
ns
8,485
9,621
13,233
-36%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes a *
18,106
24,859
-27%
(112)
(153)
(399)
ns
Financial charges
(265)
(767)
ns
8,596
9,774
13,631
-37%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)
18,371
25,626
-28%
4,271
3,433
2,819
+51%
|Organic investments b )
7,704
4,800
+60%
4,214
6,188
10,414
-60%
|Free cash flow after organic investments,
w/o net asset sales a b )
10,402
20,059
-48%
4,591
6,420
4,895
-6%
|Net investments c )
11,011
7,798
+41%
3,894
3,201
8,338
-53%
|Net cash flow a c )
7,095
17,061
-58%
Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale.
Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
14. Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
06/30/2023
03/31/2023
06/30/2022
|Current borrowings (1)
13,980
16,280
14,589
|Other current financial liabilities
443
597
401
|Current financial assets (1),(2)
(6,397)
(7,223)
(7,697)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale (1)
(41)
(38)
(14)
|Non-current financial debt (1)
33,387
34,820
39,233
|Non-current financial assets (1)
(1,264)
(1,101)
(692)
|Cash and cash equivalents
(25,572)
(27,985)
(32,848)
|Net debt (a)
14,536
15,350
12,972
|Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
113,682
115,581
116,688
|Non-controlling interests
2,770
2,863
3,309
|Shareholders' equity (b)
116,452
118,444
119,997
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a+b)
11.1%
11.5%
9.8%
|Leases (c)
8,090
8,131
7,963
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) (a+b+c)
16.3%
16.5%
14.9%
(1) Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
(2) Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.
15. Return on average capital employed(20)
Twelve months ended June 30, 2023
|In millions of dollars
Exploration
Integrated
Integrated
Refining
Marketing
Company
|Adjusted net operating income
12,747
9,223
1,537
6,044
1,541
30,776
|Capital employed at 06/30/2022*
70,248
41,606
12,568
7,958
7,475
137,035
|Capital employed at 06/30/2023*
68,530
34,598
17,804
9,698
8,796
137,372
|ROACE
18.4%
24.2%
10.1%
68.5%
18.9%
22.4%
Twelve months ended March 31, 2023
|In millions of dollars
Exploration
Integrated
Integrated
Refining
Marketing
Company
|Adjusted net operating income
15,117
10,108
1,427
7,800
1,558
35,712
|Capital employed at 03/31/2022*
71,518
44,803
9,937
8,847
7,751
141,853
|Capital employed at 03/31/2023*
67,658
34,183
18,982
10,115
8,811
139,830
|ROACE
21.7%
25.6%
9.9%
82.3%
18.8%
25.4%
At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
Disclaimer:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" and "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate and independent legal entities.
This document does not constitute the half-year financial report, which will be separately published in accordance with article L. 451-1-2-III of the French Code monétaire et financier and applicable UK law, and available on the website totalenergies.com. This press release presents the results for the second quarter 2023 and half-year 2023 from the consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE as of June 30, 2023 (unaudited). The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to the consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the website totalenergies.com.
This document may contain forward-looking statements (including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document. These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information on risk factors that could have a significant adverse effect on TotalEnergies' business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation, outlook or the value of financial instruments issued by TotalEnergies is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio, operating cash flow before working capital changes, the shareholder rate of return. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TotalEnergies and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies.
These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of TotalEnergies' principal competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Form 20-F of TotalEnergies SE, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website totalenergies.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
(1) Definition on page 3.
(2) Excluding leases.
* For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.
(3) Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements.
(4) Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 18.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) corresponds to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income.
(6) Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
(7) In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds.
(8) Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.
(9) Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 20).
(10) Net investments organic investments net acquisitions (see page 20).
(11) Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts and including capital gains from renewable projects sale.
The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 22. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 20.
(12) DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.
(13) The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted.
(14) Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2022 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2).
(15) TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the use by customers of energy products, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil, biofuels and gas value chains, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales to end customers. The highest point for each value chain for 2023 will be evaluated considering realizations over the full year, TotalEnergies gradually providing quarterly estimates.
(16) These adjustment elements are explained page 22.
(17) Total net income adjustment items are detailed page 18 as well as in the annexes to the accounts.
(18) Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interest).
(19) ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted net operating income to Average capital employed between the beginning and the end of the period.
(20) ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted net operating income to Average capital employed between the beginning and the end of the period.
TotalEnergies financial statements
_______________________________
Second quarter and first half 2023 consolidated accounts, IFRS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
(M$)(a)
2023
2023
2022
Sales
56,271
62,603
74,774
Excise taxes
(4,737)
(4,370)
(4,329)
Revenues from sales
51,534
58,233
70,445
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(33,864)
(38,351)
(45,443)
Other operating expenses
(7,906)
(7,785)
(8,041)
Exploration costs
(62)
(92)
(117)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,106)
(3,062)
(3,102)
Other income
116
341
429
Other expense
(366)
(300)
(1,305)
Financial interest on debt
(724)
(710)
(572)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
510
393
245
Cost of net debt
(214)
(317)
(327)
Other financial income
413
258
231
Other financial expense
(173)
(183)
(136)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
267
960
(1,546)
Income taxes
(2,487)
(4,071)
(5,284)
Consolidated net income
4,152
5,631
5,804
TotalEnergies share
4,088
5,557
5,692
Non-controlling interests
64
74
112
Earnings per share ($)
1.65
2.23
2.18
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
1.64
2.21
2.16
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
(M$)
2023
2023
2022
Consolidated net income
4,152
5,631
5,804
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
135
3
204
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(1)
4
(20)
Tax effect
(43)
(8)
(53)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(57)
1,466
(5,387)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
34
1,465
(5,256)
Currency translation adjustment
(49)
(1,250)
2,523
Cash flow hedge
689
1,202
3,222
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
11
(3)
21
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
3
(98)
2,548
Other
(4)
3
(1)
Tax effect
(136)
(336)
(1,112)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
514
(482)
7,201
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
548
983
1,945
Comprehensive income
4,700
6,614
7,749
TotalEnergies share
4,676
6,550
7,705
Non-controlling interests
24
64
44
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half
1st half
(M$)(a)
2023
2022
Sales
118,874
143,380
Excise taxes
(9,107)
(8,985)
Revenues from sales
109,767
134,395
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(72,215)
(85,091)
Other operating expenses
(15,691)
(15,664)
Exploration costs
(154)
(978)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(6,168)
(6,781)
Other income
457
572
Other expense
(666)
(3,595)
Financial interest on debt
(1,434)
(1,034)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
903
459
Cost of net debt
(531)
(575)
Other financial income
671
434
Other financial expense
(356)
(271)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,227
(1,503)
Income taxes
(6,558)
(10,088)
Consolidated net income
9,783
10,855
TotalEnergies share
9,645
10,636
Non-controlling interests
138
219
Earnings per share ($)
3.88
4.04
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
3.86
4.02
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half
1st half
(M$)
2023
2022
Consolidated net income
9,783
10,855
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
138
204
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
3
(17)
Tax effect
(51)
(42)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
1,409
(7,137)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
1,499
(6,992)
Currency translation adjustment
(1,299)
3,535
Cash flow hedge
1,891
2,959
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
8
70
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(95)
2,464
Other
(1)
(1)
Tax effect
(472)
(1,059)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
32
7,968
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
1,531
976
Comprehensive income
11,314
11,831
TotalEnergies share
11,226
11,658
Non-controlling interests
88
173
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TotalEnergies
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
June 30,
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
31,717
33,234
31,931
37,020
Property, plant and equipment, net
104,174
107,499
107,101
101,454
Equity affiliates: investments and loans
30,425
29,997
27,889
28,210
Other investments
1,190
1,209
1,051
1,383
Non-current financial assets
2,494
2,357
2,731
1,612
Deferred income taxes
3,649
4,772
5,049
4,737
Other non-current assets
2,573
2,709
2,388
3,075
Total non-current assets
176,222
181,777
178,140
177,491
Current assets
Inventories, net
18,785
22,786
22,936
28,542
Accounts receivable, net
22,163
24,128
24,378
30,796
Other current assets
23,111
28,153
36,070
55,553
Current financial assets
6,725
7,535
8,746
7,863
Cash and cash equivalents
25,572
27,985
33,026
32,848
Assets classified as held for sale
8,441
668
568
313
Total current assets
104,797
111,255
125,724
155,915
Total assets
281,019
293,032
303,864
333,406
LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
7,850
7,828
8,163
8,163
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
123,511
123,357
123,951
125,554
Currency translation adjustment
(12,859)
(12,784)
(12,836)
(14,019)
Treasury shares
(4,820)
(2,820)
(7,554)
(3,010)
Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
113,682
115,581
111,724
116,688
Non-controlling interests
2,770
2,863
2,846
3,309
Total shareholders' equity
116,452
118,444
114,570
119,997
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
11,237
11,300
11,021
12,169
Employee benefits
1,872
1,840
1,829
2,341
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
21,295
21,270
21,402
23,373
Non-current financial debt
40,427
42,915
45,264
46,868
Total non-current liabilities
74,831
77,325
79,516
84,751
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
32,853
36,037
41,346
49,700
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
38,609
42,578
52,275
62,498
Current borrowings
15,542
17,884
15,502
16,003
Other current financial liabilities
443
597
488
401
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
2,289
167
167
56
Total current liabilities
89,736
97,263
109,778
128,658
Total liabilities shareholders' equity
281,019
293,032
303,864
333,406
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter
1st quarter
2nd quarter
(M$)
2023
2023
2022
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
4,152
5,631
5,804
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
3,195
3,187
3,321
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
81
314
1,427
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(70)
(252)
(165)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
383
(349)
2,999
(Increase) decrease in working capital
2,125
(3,419)
2,498
Other changes, net
34
21
400
Cash flow from operating activities
9,900
5,133
16,284
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(3,870)
(4,968)
(5,150)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(19)
(136)
(82)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(522)
(1,407)
(136)
Increase in non-current loans
(366)
(389)
(278)
Total expenditures
(4,777)
(6,900)
(5,646)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
31
68
153
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
38
183
63
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
133
49
35
Repayment of non-current loans
102
238
413
Total divestments
304
538
664
Cash flow used in investing activities
(4,473)
(6,362)
(4,982)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
383
371
Treasury shares
(2,002)
(2,103)
(1,988)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(1,842)
(1,844)
(1,825)
Non-controlling interests
(105)
(21)
(97)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,081)
(1,958)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(80)
(158)
(138)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(13)
(86)
(10)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
(14)
118
508
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(4,111)
(1,274)
(2,703)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
990
1,394
(731)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(7,875)
(3,974)
(8,571)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,448)
(5,203)
2,731
Effect of exchange rates
35
162
(1,159)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
27,985
33,026
31,276
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
25,572
27,985
32,848
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st half
1st half
(M$)
2023
2022
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
9,783
10,855
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
6,382
7,899
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
395
3,965
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(322)
(178)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
34
3,261
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(1,294)
(2,425)
Other changes, net
55
524
Cash flow from operating activities
15,033
23,901
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(8,838)
(8,607)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(155)
(82)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(1,929)
(225)
Increase in non-current loans
(755)
(519)
Total expenditures
(11,677)
(9,433)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
99
330
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
221
151
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
182
250
Repayment of non-current loans
340
1,342
Total divestments
842
2,073
Cash flow used in investing activities
(10,835)
(7,360)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
383
371
Treasury shares
(4,105)
(3,164)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(3,686)
(3,753)
Non-controlling interests
(126)
(119)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,081)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(238)
(274)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(99)
(5)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
104
542
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(5,385)
(2,046)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
2,384
4,863
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(11,849)
(3,585)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(7,651)
12,956
Effect of exchange rates
197
(1,450)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
33,026
21,342
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
25,572
32,848
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in
Currency
Treasury shares
Shareholders'
Non-
Total
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2022
2,640,429,329
8,224
117,849
(12,671)
(33,841,104)
(1,666)
111,736
3,263
114,999
Net income of the first half 2022
10,636
10,636
219
10,855
Other comprehensive income
2,370
(1,348)
1,022
(46)
976
Comprehensive Income
13,006
(1,348)
11,658
173
11,831
Dividend
(3,803)
(3,803)
(119)
(3,922)
Issuance of common shares
9,367,482
26
345
371
371
Purchase of treasury shares
(58,458,536)
(3,164)
(3,164)
(3,164)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(315)
6,168,197
315
Share-based payments
157
157
157
Share cancellation
(30,665,526)
(87)
(1,418)
30,665,526
1,505
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(44)
(44)
(44)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(183)
(183)
(183)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
4
4
(9)
(5)
Other items
(44)
(44)
1
(43)
As of June 30, 2022
2,619,131,285
8,163
125,554
(14,019)
(55,465,917)
(3,010)
116,688
3,309
119,997
Net income of the second half 2022
9,890
9,890
299
10,189
Other comprehensive income
(5,303)
1,174
(4,129)
44
(4,085)
Comprehensive Income
4,587
1,174
5,761
343
6,104
Dividend
(6,186)
(6,186)
(417)
(6,603)
Issuance of common shares
(1)
(1)
(1)
Purchase of treasury shares
(81,749,207)
(4,547)
(4,547)
(4,547)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(3)
27,457
3
Share-based payments
72
72
72
Share cancellation
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(148)
(148)
(148)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
41
9
50
46
96
Other items
35
35
(435)
(400)
As of December 31, 2022
2,619,131,285
8,163
123,951
(12,836)
(137,187,667)
(7,554)
111,724
2,846
114,570
Net income of the first half 2023
9,645
9,645
138
9,783
Other comprehensive income
1,576
5
1,581
(50)
1,531
Comprehensive Income
11,221
5
11,226
88
11,314
Dividend
(3,868)
(3,868)
(126)
(3,994)
Issuance of common shares
8,002,155
22
361
383
383
Purchase of treasury shares
(66,647,852)
(4,705)
(4,705)
(4,705)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(396)
6,461,256
396
Share-based payments
172
172
172
Share cancellation
(128,869,261)
(335)
(6,708)
128,869,261
7,043
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,107)
(1,107)
(1,107)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(151)
(151)
(151)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
39
(28)
11
(38)
(27)
Other items
(3)
(3)
(3)
As of June 30, 2023
2,498,264,179
7,850
123,511
(12,859)
(68,505,002)
(4,820)
113,682
2,770
116,452
(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,434
2,020
6,249
24,849
21,712
7
56,271
Intersegment sales
10,108
2,778
670
8,630
201
64
(22,451)
Excise taxes
(231)
(4,506)
(4,737)
Revenues from sales
11,542
4,798
6,919
33,248
17,407
71
(22,451)
51,534
Operating expenses
(5,162)
(3,797)
(6,334)
(32,042)
(16,672)
(276)
22,451
(41,832)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,117)
(277)
(51)
(394)
(241)
(26)
(3,106)
Operating income
4,263
724
534
812
494
(231)
6,596
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(15)
472
(250)
3
64
(17)
257
Tax on net operating income
(1,889)
(137)
(41)
(187)
(162)
(40)
(2,456)
Net operating income
2,359
1,059
243
628
396
(288)
4,397
Net cost of net debt
(245)
Non-controlling interests
(64)
Net income TotalEnergies share
4,088
2nd quarter 2023 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
76
76
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
76
76
Operating expenses
(25)
(400)
137
(216)
(76)
(57)
(637)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(147)
(147)
Operating income (b)
(172)
(324)
137
(216)
(76)
(57)
(708)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(106)
16
(346)
(59)
2
(493)
Tax on net operating income
288
37
2
(101)
23
15
264
Net operating income (b)
10
(271)
(207)
(376)
(53)
(40)
(937)
Net cost of net debt
72
Non-controlling interests
(3)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(868)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
On operating income
(192)
(60)
On net operating income
(332)
(45)
2nd quarter 2023 (adjusted)
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,434
1,944
6,249
24,849
21,712
7
56,195
Intersegment sales
10,108
2,778
670
8,630
201
64
(22,451)
Excise taxes
(231)
(4,506)
(4,737)
Revenues from sales
11,542
4,722
6,919
33,248
17,407
71
(22,451)
51,458
Operating expenses
(5,137)
(3,397)
(6,471)
(31,826)
(16,596)
(219)
22,451
(41,195)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(1,970)
(277)
(51)
(394)
(241)
(26)
(2,959)
Adjusted operating income
4,435
1,048
397
1,028
570
(174)
7,304
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
91
456
96
62
64
(19)
750
Tax on net operating income
(2,177)
(174)
(43)
(86)
(185)
(55)
(2,720)
Adjusted net operating income
2,349
1,330
450
1,004
449
(248)
5,334
Net cost of net debt
(317)
Non-controlling interests
(61)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
4,956
2nd quarter 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,569
626
807
489
256
30
4,777
Total divestments
26
45
149
52
28
4
304
Cash flow from operating activities
4,047
1,332
2,284
1,923
665
(351)
9,900
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,954
4,872
8,555
24,855
22,359
8
62,603
Intersegment sales
10,728
5,999
1,685
9,061
120
57
(27,650)
Excise taxes
(184)
(4,186)
(4,370)
Revenues from sales
12,682
10,871
10,240
33,732
18,293
65
(27,650)
58,233
Operating expenses
(4,762)
(9,445)
(9,831)
(31,892)
(17,787)
(161)
27,650
(46,228)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,066)
(288)
(47)
(414)
(224)
(23)
(3,062)
Operating income
5,854
1,138
362
1,426
282
(119)
8,943
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
68
804
(70)
52
243
(21)
1,076
Tax on net operating income
(3,398)
(205)
(111)
(325)
(119)
63
(4,095)
Net operating income
2,524
1,737
181
1,153
406
(77)
5,924
Net cost of net debt
(293)
Non-controlling interests
(74)
Net income TotalEnergies share
5,557
1st quarter 2023 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
(76)
(76)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(76)
(76)
Operating expenses
(8)
(300)
(70)
(424)
(101)
(903)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(36)
(36)
Operating income (b)
(8)
(376)
(70)
(460)
(101)
(1,015)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(73)
(4)
(111)
(37)
217
(8)
Tax on net operating income
(48)
45
(8)
32
10
31
Net operating income (b)
(129)
(335)
(189)
(465)
126
(992)
Net cost of net debt
8
Non-controlling interests
Net income TotalEnergies share
(984)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
On operating income
(415)
(87)
On net operating income
(327)
(64)
1st quarter 2023 (adjusted)
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,954
4,948
8,555
24,855
22,359
8
62,679
Intersegment sales
10,728
5,999
1,685
9,061
120
57
(27,650)
Excise taxes
(184)
(4,186)
(4,370)
Revenues from sales
12,682
10,947
10,240
33,732
18,293
65
(27,650)
58,309
Operating expenses
(4,754)
(9,145)
(9,761)
(31,468)
(17,686)
(161)
27,650
(45,325)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,066)
(288)
(47)
(378)
(224)
(23)
(3,026)
Adjusted operating income
5,862
1,514
432
1,886
383
(119)
9,958
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
141
808
41
89
26
(21)
1,084
Tax on net operating income
(3,350)
(250)
(103)
(357)
(129)
63
(4,126)
Adjusted net operating income
2,653
2,072
370
1,618
280
(77)
6,916
Net cost of net debt
(301)
Non-controlling interests
(74)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
6,541
1st quarter 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
4,052
1,195
1,234
225
159
35
6,900
Total divestments
31
49
149
8
301
538
Cash flow from operating activities
4,536
3,536
(1,285)
(851)
(673)
(130)
5,133
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2022
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
2,521
3,901
6,380
35,061
26,907
4
74,774
Intersegment sales
13,805
3,940
488
12,785
716
70
(31,804)
Excise taxes
(186)
(4,143)
(4,329)
Revenues from sales
16,326
7,841
6,868
47,660
23,480
74
(31,804)
70,445
Operating expenses
(5,760)
(6,144)
(7,392)
(43,242)
(22,310)
(557)
31,804
(53,601)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,112)
(276)
(51)
(389)
(241)
(33)
(3,102)
Operating income
8,454
1,421
(575)
4,029
929
(516)
13,742
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(3,668)
626
197
349
98
71
(2,327)
Tax on net operating income
(3,876)
(292)
32
(866)
(296)
(8)
(5,306)
Net operating income
910
1,755
(346)
3,512
731
(453)
6,109
Net cost of net debt
(305)
Non-controlling interests
(112)
Net income TotalEnergies share
5,692
2nd quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a)
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
(15)
(15)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(15)
(15)
Operating expenses
(82)
152
(758)
775
373
(301)
159
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(46)
(14)
(4)
(64)
Operating income (b)
(128)
123
(758)
775
369
(301)
80
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(3,756)
(560)
2
52
(4)
(4,266)
Tax on net operating income
75
(23)
70
(75)
(100)
78
25
Net operating income (b)
(3,809)
(460)
(686)
752
265
(223)
(4,161)
Net cost of net debt
80
Non-controlling interests
(23)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(4,104)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
On operating income
775
376
On net operating income
752
275
2nd quarter 2022 (adjusted)
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
2,521
3,916
6,380
35,061
26,907
4
74,789
Intersegment sales
13,805
3,940
488
12,785
716
70
(31,804)
Excise taxes
(186)
(4,143)
(4,329)
Revenues from sales
16,326
7,856
6,868
47,660
23,480
74
(31,804)
70,460
Operating expenses
(5,678)
(6,296)
(6,634)
(44,017)
(22,683)
(256)
31,804
(53,760)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,066)
(262)
(51)
(389)
(237)
(33)
(3,038)
Adjusted operating income
8,582
1,298
183
3,254
560
(215)
13,662
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
88
1,186
195
297
102
71
1,939
Tax on net operating income
(3,951)
(269)
(38)
(791)
(196)
(86)
(5,331)
Adjusted net operating income
4,719
2,215
340
2,760
466
(230)
10,270
Net cost of net debt
(385)
Non-controlling interests
(89)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
9,796
2nd quarter 2022
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
4,128
285
587
333
288
25
5,646
Total divestments
63
393
73
56
72
7
664
Cash flow from operating activities
8,768
3,802
168
3,526
580
(560)
16,284
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1sthalf 2023
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
3,388
6,892
14,804
49,704
44,071
15
118,874
Intersegment sales
20,836
8,777
2,355
17,691
321
121
(50,101)
Excise taxes
(415)
(8,692)
(9,107)
Revenues from sales
24,224
15,669
17,159
66,980
35,700
136
(50,101)
109,767
Operating expenses
(9,924)
(13,242)
(16,165)
(63,934)
(34,459)
(437)
50,101
(88,060)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(4,183)
(565)
(98)
(808)
(465)
(49)
(6,168)
Operating income
10,117
1,862
896
2,238
776
(350)
15,539
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
53
1,276
(320)
55
307
(38)
1,333
Tax on net operating income
(5,287)
(342)
(152)
(512)
(281)
23
(6,551)
Net operating income
4,883
2,796
424
1,781