Loop Energy Inc: Loop Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Loop EnergyTM (TSX:LPEN) today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 after market close. Loop Energy's management team will hold a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss the results.

Investors and members of the public can join the live call by dialing 1 (888) 330-2057 (toll-free) with the conference ID: 5946836. Following the call, a recording will be archived on the Financials page under the 'Investors' section of the Loop Energy website (https://loopenergy.com/investors/financials/).

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy's products feature the company's proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop Energy works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit?www.loopenergy.com.

Loop Energy Investor Inquiries:

Natalie Arseneau | Tel: +1 604.222.3400 Ext. 418 | investors@loopenergy.com

Loop Energy Media Inquiries:

Ethan Hugh | Tel: +1 604.222.3400 Ext. 304 | ethan.hugh@loopenergy.com

