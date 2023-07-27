

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $281 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $291 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.45 billion from $3.34 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $281 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $3.45 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.10



