

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in June amid greater demand for non-food products, though marginally, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales advanced 6.4 percent year-over-year in June, following a 6.1 percent rise in the prior month.



Similarly, the unadjusted index of retail sales registered a yearly growth rate of 6.8 percent after a 6.1 percent increase in May.



Sales of non-food products grew markedly by 14.8 percent from last year, while those of food items showed a comparatively slower gain of 1.5 percent.



On the other hand, sales at service stations were 1.2 percent lower compared to June 2022.



Month-on-month, retail sales growth slowed marginally to 0.3 percent in June from 0.4 percent in May.



