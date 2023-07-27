

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $3.19 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $3.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $8.20 billion from $8.46 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.19 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.47 -Revenue (Q2): $8.20 Bln vs. $8.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.80 - $14.00



