

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP):



Earnings: $106 million in Q2 vs. -$74 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.27 per share



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.48-$1.50



