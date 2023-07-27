

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $263 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.42 billion from $3.15 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5.20 - 5.30



