easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jul-2023 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 27 July 2023 The Company announces that it received notification on 27 July 2023 that Ryanne van der Eijk, Non-Executive Director, acquired 5,478 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 26 July 2023 at a price of GBP4.53 per share. For further details, please contact: Institutional investors and analysts: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 1 a) Name Ryanne van der Eijk Reason for the notification 2 Non-Executive Director a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor easyJet plc a) Name 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 b) LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,478 GBP4.53 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 5,478 -- Price GBP4.53 2023-07-26 e) Date of the transaction XLON f) Place of the transaction

