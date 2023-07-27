Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.07.2023
Absoluter Rekord! Wenn der 200-Mio.-Auftrag in den Pennystock hineinfährt…
27.07.2023 | 13:01
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
27-Jul-2023 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
 
 
27 July 2023 
 
The Company announces that it received notification on 27 July 2023 that Ryanne van der Eijk, Non-Executive Director, 
acquired 5,478 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 26 July 2023 at a price of GBP4.53 per 
share. 
 
For further details, please contact: 
 Institutional investors and analysts: 
Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
1 
 
a)      Name                                      Ryanne van der Eijk 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                                               Non-Executive Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
                                               Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3       monitor 
 
                                               easyJet plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                               2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
b)      LEI 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                               Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                                               Acquisition of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                     Volume(s) 
                                               Price(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                     5,478 
                                               GBP4.53 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume                    5,478 
          -- Price 
 
                                               GBP4.53 
                                               2023-07-26 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                               XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  260605 
EQS News ID:  1689905 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1689905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2023 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
