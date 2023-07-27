Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's Subsidiary KBI UK Ltd Installs 187,000 SF of Flexi-Pave in Manchester England

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's (OTC PINK:AWSL) proprietary technology Flexi®-Pave acclaimed for its ability to improve cycling and walking trails, has, through the use of converting 46,500 used car and truck tires to make 197,000 SF of Flexi®-Pave for installation at the popular Swinton Greenway in Manchester, UK.

Recommended by the Mayor of Greater Manchester - Andy Burnham, who saw Flexi®-Pave as the perfect solution for the Salford City Council's mission to make cycling and walking trails more accessible, attractive, and safer for all cyclists, commuters, dog walkers and wheelchair users. The installation of Flexi®-Pave to the Swinton Greenway included widening the route, adding over 30 different entrances and installing motion detection sensor lighting to ensure greater safety for everyone using the Greenway.

Dame Sarah Storey MBE, Paralympic Gold Medalist and active Commissioner, stated: "Swinton Greenway is a superb scheme that will enable more people to leave the car at home and choose to travel on foot or by bike. Using this new route to replace an existing vehicle journey with an active one, this will help people build activity back into their days, improving both physical and mental health in the process, as well as reducing congestion and even saving money".

From This

To This

Graham Pell, the Managing Director of KBI UK Ltd., added: "We are extremely proud of having completed this landmark project. In order to assure the client of highest levels of client satisfaction, we made sure that at least one of our team members have been on-site, on this project continuously for over 18 months. The satisfaction of our client and all who use this beautiful trail, is a testament to our teams dedication. Our team continues to help grow the business in the UK and increase the awareness of the many benefits and advantages of Flexi®-Pave. Knowing that we help the environment in many ways thanks to our proprietary Flexi®-Pave adds to our pride. For example, if we had not used those 46,500 scrap tires to produce our Flexi®-Pave for this Swinton Trail project, those 46,500 tires may have been destroyed by being burnt, which would have released over 1,027,950 Kg of CO2 into the atmosphere".

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp:

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. is at the forefront of environmental technologies with its Water Purification Technology division that effectively combats harmful algae blooms in freshwater rivers and lakes, as well as Red Tide algae blooms in saltwater bodies.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's Next Generation Agriculture division offers farmers financial benefits through eco-friendly fire retardants and Ascogel, which increases production by up to 30% and retains up to 400 times its weight in water for dry conditions.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's under it's Scrap Tire Construction Products division and its cutting-edge technology Flexi®-Pave that has been creating sustainable infrastructure products for over 20 years. Flexi®-Pave is a highly porous and durable material widely used for stormwater management, water treatment, shoreline protection, and ship docks. A partial list of renowned installations for its proprietary Flexi®-Pave include; Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic - Beltline; and in London, England - Kew Botanical Gardens

Flexi®-Pave's exceptional characteristics include long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even in freeze-thaw conditions), trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance.

