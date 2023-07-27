Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) has retained Simone Capital Corp. for investor relations and capital markets advisory services. The retainer will commence on August 1, 2023 and continue until terminated on 30 days notice.

Simone Capital will leverage its proprietary database to engage and co-ordinate road shows with retail brokers, portfolio managers, analysts and individual investors on the Company's behalf. In consideration for the services, Simone Capital will be paid $6,500 per month from the Company's working capital.

Simone Capital is located in Toronto, Ontario, and principally owned and operated by Anthony Simone and Matthew Benedetto. Simone Capital has advised Sun Summit that it does not currently own any shares or other securities of the Company nor does it have any intention to acquire any such securities.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expanding its gold, silver, and zinc discovery at its flagship Buck Project located in north-central British Columbia.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility, with a focus on accountable development and building respectful and beneficial relationships with Indigenous and local communities.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

For further information, contact:

Sharyn Alexander

President

info@sunsummitminerals.com

Matthew Benedetto

Simone Capital

mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca

Tel. 416-817-1226

