Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2023 Summer Exploration program at Dunlop Bay s.s. Marcelle-Rolande-Edith gold-bearing trend.

Geological Field crews are now engaged in assessing several highly prospective gold bearing vein trends within the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith gold-bearing trend. The areas have been identified through the integration of previous exploration field work, sampling, and drilling results from the previous BMEX 2022 program. The use of high-resolution LIDAR and high-resolution drone airborne magnetics has also played a very significant role in identifying these prospective regions of the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith site (see BMEX press releases August 18, 2022, October 25, 2022 , and February 9, 2023)The resulting interpretation of these integrated datasets has identified several targets from which seven high priority areas were selected to achieve this year's trenching program. This program is focused on the known gold-bearing region of the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith trend and in direct vicinity (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Dunlop Bay - 2023 Summer - Planned Work

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/175096_d1513740747a6932_001full.jpg

Expression of known gold mineralization lineaments at N110-130 recognizable in Figure 2 below, are in accordance with the structural trends observed in the field during the 2022 program. These lineaments are the main targets of this year's trenching program and will provide guidance to the geological prospecting teams in an effort to extend the trend.





Figure 2: A) Summer zone of work with MAG-LIDAR; B) 2023. This summer's zone of work on shaded LIDAR with trench locations, known zones, DDH traces with gold intersections and surface grab samples from prospecting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/175096_d1513740747a6932_002full.jpg

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, stated: "The launch of our 2023 Summer Exploration program at Dunlop Bay's Marcelle-Rolande-Edith gold-bearing trend is an exciting opportunity for BMEX Our dedicated Geological Field crews are diligently assessing multiple highly prospective gold-bearing vein trends, building upon the valuable insights gained from our previous BMEX 2022 program. Results from the Dunlop Bay s.s. program are expected in mid-October."

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly in regard to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

