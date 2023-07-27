

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $14.23 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $15.22 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.66 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $287.68 million from $273.56 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $14.23 Mln. vs. $15.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $287.68 Mln vs. $273.56 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken