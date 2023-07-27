Anzeige
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Receives STC Certification for Specialized Version of AFIRS 228 on A319, A320 and A321 Aircraft

Begins Fulfillment of Existing Contract with Highly-Valued Customer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF), today announced receipt of a Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") revision from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") to install the TSO approved AFIRS 228S satcom solution on Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft. This STC allows FLYHT to fulfill its agreement with an existing customer in furtherance of a press release dated December 7, 2021.

The TSO unit configuration of AFIRS 228S is a specialized version of the Iridium satcom solution which provides aircraft with reliable safety voice and data communication between the flight deck and air traffic control. Benefits offered include more efficient route structure, reduced flight times, reduced fuel burns, and enhanced communications between air traffic control and the aircraft.

"Receiving this STC certification for some of the most popular Airbus aircraft types allows FLYHT to fulfill our commitment to equip our customer with our state-of-the-art satcom solution," commented Kent Jacobs, President & Interim CEO at FLYHT. "FLYHT's customers rely on the real-time data from our family of products to enhance their operations and communications, including in this case the optimization of over water routes, and we look forward to delivering on this order over the coming weeks."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FNK IR LLC

Satichi Consulting Inc.

Alana Forbes

Matt Chesler, CFA

Daniel Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Corporate Development

403.291.7437

646.809.2183

416.728.5630

investors@flyht.com

flyht@fnkir.com

dkim@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770578/FLYHT-Receives-STC-Certification-for-Specialized-Version-of-AFIRSTM-228-on-A319-A320-and-A321-Aircraft

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
