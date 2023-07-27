DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023. Notable items for the quarter are highlighted below. (Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are with the prior year's fiscal first quarter):
First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights
- Record Revenue of $601.5 million, up 7%
- Record Net Earnings of $120.8 million, up 15%
- Record Net Earnings per diluted share of $3.40, up 24%
- Adjusted net earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) of $3.55, up 26%
- Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items (including certain non-cash expenses) in the manner described in Attachment 6
- Adjusted EBITDA of $214 million, up 16%
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by excluding non-routine items (including certain non-cash expenses) in the manner described in Attachment 6
- Repurchased approximately 484,000 shares of Eagle common stock for $74 million
Commenting on the first quarter results, Michael Haack, President and CEO, said, "Fiscal 2024 is off to a solid start for Eagle, with record revenue of $602 million, adjusted EPS of $3.55, and gross margins of 29.3%, an increase of 240 bps. Our portfolio of businesses continued to perform well, and we made progress on our strategic priorities. During the quarter, we reached an important milestone in the production of Portland Limestone Cement, surpassing 50% across our system. We completed the acquisition of a cement import terminal in northern California that further strengthens our competitive position in that market. And we returned $83 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, all while maintaining our balance sheet strength: at June 30, 2023, Eagle's net debt was $1.1 billion, and our net adjusted leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA) remained at 1.4x, giving us substantial financial flexibility for continued disciplined capital allocation."
Mr. Haack continued, "Looking ahead to the balance of the year, we expect demand for cement to remain steady driven by infrastructure and heavy industrial projects. Residential construction activity remains resilient as the market balances interest rate-related affordability challenges with chronic supply shortages and strong demand. Given Eagle's balance sheet strength, the favorable geographic positioning of our operations, and our consistent operational and strategic execution, we are poised for a strong fiscal 2024."
Segment Financial Results
Heavy Materials: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates
Revenue in the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Joint Venture and intersegment Cement revenue, was $396 million, a 15% improvement. Heavy Materials operating earnings increased 19% to $81 million primarily because of higher Cement sales prices and sales volume partially offset by increased maintenance costs and the effects of an extended maintenance outage at our Joint Venture.
Cement revenue, including Joint Venture and intersegment revenue, was up 16% to $329 million. Operating earnings increased 19% to $74 million reflecting higher Cement sales prices and sales volume partially offset by increased maintenance costs and the impact from the step-up in inventory values related to the Stockton Terminal Acquisition. Profitability at our Joint Venture was negatively affected by an extended outage during the quarter to address ongoing equipment issues at this facility over the past year. The extended outage resulted in increased maintenance costs and reduced production. Equipment reliability has improved in July, but additional work will need to be completed during our planned maintenance outage in fiscal 2025, which will again increase the outage timeline at the joint venture facility.
The average net Cement sales price for the quarter increased 15% to $147.27 per ton. Cement sales volume for the quarter increased 1% to 2.0 million tons. Sales volume in the quarter was affected by wet weather in the western part of the US.
Concrete and Aggregates revenue was up 9% to $67 million, reflecting increased Concrete and Aggregates prices and higher aggregates sales volume. First quarter operating earnings increased 23% to $7 million. The increase reflects higher Concrete and Aggregates net sales prices and approximately $1.2 million of additional costs incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 from the step-up in inventory values related to the acquisition of an aggregates business in northern Colorado.
Light Materials: Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard
Revenue in the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Paperboard, decreased 2% to $242 million, primarily because of lower Gypsum Wallboard sales volume, partially offset by improved Gypsum Wallboard sales prices. Gypsum Wallboard sales volume declined 4% to 763 million square feet (MMSF), while the average Gypsum Wallboard net sales price increased 8% to $236.66 per MSF.
Paperboard sales volume was down 1% to 83,000 tons. The average Paperboard net sales price in the quarter was $536.56 per ton, down 12%, consistent with the pricing provisions in our long-term sales agreements that factor in lower input costs.
Operating earnings were $98 million in the Light Materials sector, an increase of 12%, reflecting higher Gypsum Wallboard sales prices and lower operating costs, most notably energy and recycled fiber.
Details of Financial Results
We conduct one of our cement plant operations through a 50/50 joint venture, Texas Lehigh Cement Company LP (the Joint Venture). We use the equity method of accounting for our 50% interest in the Joint Venture. For segment reporting purposes only, we proportionately consolidate our 50% share of the Joint Venture's revenue and operating earnings, which is consistent with the way management organizes the segments within the Company for making operating decisions and assessing performance.
In addition, for segment reporting purposes, we report intersegment revenue as a part of a segment's total revenue. Intersegment sales are eliminated on the income statement. Refer to Attachment 3 for a reconciliation of these amounts.
About Eagle Materials Inc.
Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.
Eagle's senior management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results, forward-looking information and other matters at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Eagle website, eaglematerials.com. A replay of the webcast and the presentation will be archived on the site for one year.
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statements and generally arise when the Company is discussing its beliefs, estimates or expectations as to future events. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead represent only the Company's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements.
Attachment 1 Consolidated Statement of Earnings
Attachment 2 Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business
Attachment 3 Sales Volume, Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue
Attachment 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets
Attachment 5 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business
Attachment 6 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
Attachment 1
Eagle Materials Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Revenue
$
601,521
$
561,387
Cost of Goods Sold
425,526
410,521
Gross Profit
175,995
150,866
Equity in Earnings of Unconsolidated JV
3,159
5,098
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses
(11,679)
(11,820)
Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
213
(635)
Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes
167,688
143,509
Interest Expense, net
(12,239)
(7,330)
Earnings before Income Taxes
155,449
136,179
Income Tax Expense
(34,600)
(31,174)
Net Earnings
$
120,849
$
105,005
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
3.43
$
2.76
Diluted
$
3.40
$
2.75
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
35,274,753
37,982,580
Diluted
35,532,284
38,222,949
Attachment 2
Eagle Materials Inc.
Revenue and Earnings by Lines of Business
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Revenue*
Heavy Materials:
Cement (Wholly Owned)
$
291,772
$
251,910
Concrete and Aggregates
67,415
61,618
359,187
313,528
Light Materials:
Gypsum Wallboard
$
219,097
$
216,327
Gypsum Paperboard
23,237
31,532
242,334
247,859
Total Revenue
$
601,521
$
561,387
Segment Operating Earnings
Heavy Materials:
Cement (Wholly Owned)
$
70,902
$
57,250
Cement (Joint Venture)
3,159
5,098
Concrete and Aggregates
7,034
5,732
81,095
68,080
Light Materials:
Gypsum Wallboard
$
90,857
$
84,068
Gypsum Paperboard
7,202
3,816
98,059
87,884
Sub-total
179,154
155,964
Corporate General and Administrative Expense
(11,679)
(11,820)
Other Non-Operating Income
213
(635)
Earnings before Interest and Income Taxes
$
167,688
$
143,509
* Excluding Intersegment and Joint Venture Revenue listed on Attachment 3
Attachment 3
Eagle Materials Inc.
Sales Volume, Net Sales Prices and Intersegment and Cement Revenue
(dollars in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
Sales Volume
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Change
Cement (M Tons):
Wholly Owned
1,848
1,805
+2%
Joint Venture
165
188
-12%
2,013
1,993
+1%
Concrete (M Cubic Yards)
385
406
-5%
Aggregates (M Tons)
1,157
795
+46%
Gypsum Wallboard (MMSFs)
763
798
-4%
Paperboard (M Tons):
Internal
40
36
+11%
External
43
48
-10%
83
84
-1%
Average Net Sales Price*
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Change
Cement (Ton)
$
147.27
$
127.82
+15%
Concrete (Cubic Yard)
$
141.80
$
128.73
+10%
Aggregates (Ton)
$
11.30
$
11.22
+1%
Gypsum Wallboard (MSF)
$
236.66
$
218.57
+8%
Paperboard (Ton)
$
536.56
$
611.87
-12%
*Net of freight and delivery costs billed to customers
Intersegment and Cement Revenue
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Intersegment Revenue:
Cement
$
10,137
$
6,291
Concrete and Aggregates
3,038
-
Paperboard
22,091
22,541
$
35,266
$
28,832
Cement Revenue:
Wholly Owned
$
291,772
$
251,910
Joint Venture
27,123
26,315
$
318,895
$
278,225
Attachment 4
Eagle Materials Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2023*
ASSETS
Current Assets -
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
53,149
$
68,281
$
15,242
Accounts and Notes Receivable, net
248,647
234,704
195,052
Inventories
302,525
233,543
291,882
Federal Income Tax Receivable
1,410
2,610
16,267
Prepaid and Other Assets
10,310
8,001
3,060
Total Current Assets
616,041
547,139
521,503
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
1,679,919
1,638,164
1,662,061
Investments in Joint Venture
89,770
81,235
89,111
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
25,155
22,960
20,759
Notes Receivable
-
8,466
7,382
Goodwill and Intangibles
490,828
455,824
466,043
Other Assets
14,533
17,071
14,143
$
2,916,246
$
2,770,859
$
2,781,002
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities -
Accounts Payable
$
118,026
$
108,578
$
110,408
Accrued Liabilities
75,186
88,280
86,472
Income Taxes Payable
18,304
24,999
-
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
10,000
-
10,000
Operating Lease Liabilities
8,181
6,778
6,009
Total Current Liabilities
229,697
228,635
212,889
Long-term Liabilities
67,134
63,945
66,543
Bank Credit Facility
222,000
181,000
157,000
Bank Term Loan
180,000
200,000
182,500
2.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031
739,848
738,582
739,532
Deferred Income Taxes
239,156
234,916
236,844
Stockholders' Equity -
Preferred Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 5,000,000
Shares; None Issued
-
-
-
Common Stock, Par Value $0.01; Authorized 100,000,000
354
379
358
Capital in Excess of Par Value
-
-
-
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses
(3,499)
(3,152)
(3,547)
Retained Earnings
1,241,556
1,126,554
1,188,883
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,238,411
1,123,781
1,185,694
$
2,916,246
$
2,770,859
$
2,781,002
*From audited financial statements
Attachment 5
Eagle Materials Inc.
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by Lines of Business
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following table presents Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization by lines of business for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Cement
$
21,679
$
20,053
Concrete and Aggregates
5,031
4,201
Gypsum Wallboard
5,461
5,563
Paperboard
3,719
3,717
Corporate and Other
792
695
$
36,682
$
34,229
Attachment 6
Eagle Materials Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, other than earnings per share amounts, and number of shares in thousands)
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)
Quarter Ended
2023
2022
Net Earnings, as reported
$
120,849
$
105,005
Non-routine Items:
Purchase accounting 1
$
3,461
$
1,200
Accelerated Equity Compensation due to executive retirements 2
3,351
2,250
Total Non-routine Items before Taxes
$
6,812
$
3,450
Tax Impact on Non-routine Items
(1,516)
(790)
After-tax Impact of Non-routine Items
$
5,296
$
2,660
Adjusted Net Earnings
$
126,145
$
107,665
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
35,532
38,223
Net earnings per diluted share, as reported
$
3.40
$
2.75
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)
$
3.55
$
2.82
1 Represents the impact of purchase accounting on inventory costs and related business development costs
2 Represents additional equity compensation costs associated with the retirement of two senior executives during the respective quarters
Attachment 6, continued
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2023
Net Earnings, as reported
$
120,849
$
105,005
$
477,384
$
461,540
Income Tax Expense
34,600
31,174
130,479
127,053
Interest Expense
12,239
7,330
40,080
35,171
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
36,682
34,229
141,007
138,554
EBITDA
$
204,370
$
177,738
$
788,950
$
762,318
Purchase accounting 1
3,461
1,200
4,328
2,067
Stock-based Compensation 2
6,457
5,146
18,466
17,155
Adjusted EBITDA
$
214,288
$
184,084
$
811,744
$
781,540
1 Represents the impact of purchase accounting on inventory costs and related business development costs
2 The increase in stock-based compensation is due to the retirement of two senior executives during the quarter
|Attachment 7
Eagle Materials Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
GAAP does not define "Net Debt" and it should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow or liquidity measures defined by GAAP. We define Net Debt as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents to indicate the amount of total debt that would remain if the Company applied the cash and cash equivalents held by it to the payment of outstanding debt. The Company also uses "Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA," which it defines as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, as a metric of its current leverage position. We present this metric for the convenience of the investment community and rating agencies who use such metrics in their analysis, and for investors who need to understand the metrics we use to assess performance and monitor our cash and liquidity positions.
As of
As of
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Total debt, excluding debt issuance costs
$
1,162,000
$
1,099,500
Cash and cash equivalents
53,149
15,242
Net Debt
$
1,108,851
$
1,084,258
Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA
$
811,744
$
781,540
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
1.4x
1.4x
