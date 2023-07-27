PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.06, up 16.5% versus the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.41, up 14.6% versus the same quarter a year ago. Second quarter sales were $2.41 billion, up 17.5% versus the second quarter a year ago, driven by strong sales across the Freight and Transit segments. The Company generated $115 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter 2023.

"The Wabtec team delivered another strong quarter and continues to drive increased momentum across the portfolio while delivering double-digit earnings per share growth," said Rafael Santana, Wabtec's President and CEO. "Our underlying business fundamentals are robust, and coupled with our relentless focus on execution, we were able to deliver for our customers and shareholders. We also leveraged our strong balance sheet by completing the strategic bolt-on acquisition of L&M Radiator, while returning over $100 million to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends.

"Looking ahead, we're building momentum, and the pace of our commercial activity across segments and regions is growing. Meanwhile, our orders pipeline is expected to strengthen as we look out to the second half of 2023 and beyond. These factors, among others, gives us confidence to raise our full-year 2023 guidance. Our differentiated portfolio of offerings, expansive global installed base, and multi-year backlog bolsters our resiliency while driving long-term profitable growth for our shareholders."

2023 Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions except earnings per share and percentages; margin change in percentage points (pts) Second Quarter 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $2,407 $2,048 17.5 % GAAP Gross Margin 30.1 % 31.5 % (1.4 pts) Adjusted Gross Margin 30.4 % 31.6 % (1.2 pts) GAAP Operating Margin 12.9 % 12.9 % - Adjusted Operating Margin 16.4 % 16.7 % (0.3 pts) GAAP Diluted EPS $1.06 $0.91 16.5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.41 $1.23 14.6 % Cash Flow from Operations $115 $263 $(148) Operating Cash Flow Conversion 36 % 92 %

Sales increased 17.5% compared to the year-ago quarter driven by increased sales across the Freight and Transit segments.

GAAP operating margin was flat with prior year at 12.9% and adjusted operating margin was slightly lower than prior year at 16.4%. Both GAAP and adjusted operating margins benefited from lower SG&A expense as a percentage of sales and improved fixed cost absorption driven by higher sales, offset by unfavorable mix between and within segments.

GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher sales, partially offset by higher interest expense.

2023 Second Quarter Freight Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Freight Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Second Quarter 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $1,708 $1,490 14.6 % GAAP Gross Margin 31.7 % 33.0 % (1.3 pts) Adjusted Gross Margin 32.0 % 33.2 % (1.2 pts) GAAP Operating Margin 15.9 % 15.7 % 0.2 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3 % 20.3 % -

Freight segment sales for the second quarter were up across all major product lines, with very strong growth in Components, Digital Intelligence and Services.

GAAP operating margin and adjusted operating margin benefited from lower SG&A expense as a percentage of sales and improved fixed cost absorption, offset by unfavorable mix.

2023 Second Quarter Transit Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Transit Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Second Quarter 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $699 $558 25.3 % GAAP Gross Margin 26.0 % 27.4 % (1.4 pts) Adjusted Gross Margin 26.5 % 27.5 % (1.0 pts) GAAP Operating Margin 9.5 % 9.0 % 0.5 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 11.1 % 10.3 % 0.8 pts

Transit segment sales for the second quarter were up 25.3% due to strong OE and aftermarket sales.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins were up as a result of lower SG&A expense as a percentage of sales and Integration 2.0 savings.

Backlog

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Backlog Comparison Backlog $ in millions June 30, 2023 2022 Change 12-Month Backlog $7,220 $6,566 10.0 % Total Backlog $22,431 $23,227 (3.4) %

The Company's multi-year backlog continues to provide strong visibility. At June 30, 2023, the 12-month backlog was $654 million higher than June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the multi-year backlog was $796 million lower than June 30, 2022 and excluding foreign currency exchange, the multi-year backlog decreased $965 million, down 4.2%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary

During the second quarter, cash provided by operations was $115 million versus $263 million in the year ago period due primarily to higher working capital.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $371 million and total debt of $4.39 billion. At June 30, 2023, the Company's total available liquidity was $1.75 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents plus $1.38 billion available under current credit facilities.

During the second quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of L&M Radiator for $223 million, repurchased $75 million of shares and paid $31 million in dividends.

2023 Financial Guidance

Wabtec updated its 2023 financial guidance with sales expected to be in a range of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $5.50 to $5.80.

For full year 2023, Wabtec expects cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

Information about non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Wabtec's earnings release and 2023 financial guidance mentions certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from operations, adjusted interest and other expense, adjusted earnings per diluted share and operating cash flow conversion. Wabtec is not presenting a quantitative reconciliation of our forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share to forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, including acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings. Wabtec defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted by restructuring costs. Wabtec defines operating cash flow conversion as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net income plus depreciation and amortization including deferred debt cost amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations, or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the Company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this release are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results.

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the impact of acquisitions by Wabtec, statements regarding Wabtec's expectations about future sales and earnings, statements regarding order pipeline expectations, statements regarding anticipated cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion, and statements about the impact of evolving global conditions on Wabtec's business. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding synergies and other expected benefits from acquisitions; statements regarding Wabtec's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; and statements regarding macro-economic conditions and evolving production and demand conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, supply chain disruptions, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; (2) changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of Wabtec's customers; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions and potential failure to realize synergies and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including as a result of integrating acquired targets into Wabtec; (4) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (5) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (6) changes in the expected timing of projects; (7) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (8) an increase in manufacturing costs; (9) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (10) the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets, (11) potential disruptions, instability, and volatility in global markets from the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia resulting from the invasion of Ukraine; (12) cybersecurity and data protection risks and (13) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec's reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,407 $ 2,048 $ 4,601 $ 3,975 Cost of sales (1,684 ) (1,403 ) (3,213 ) (2,735 ) Gross profit 723 645 1,388 1,240 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 30.1 % 31.5 % 30.2 % 31.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (285 ) (259 ) (548 ) (497 ) Engineering expenses (53 ) (50 ) (104 ) (95 ) Amortization expense (73 ) (72 ) (148 ) (145 ) Total operating expenses (411 ) (381 ) (800 ) (737 ) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 17.1 % 18.6 % 17.4 % 18.5 % Income from operations 312 264 588 503 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.8 % 12.7 % Interest expense, net (55 ) (44 ) (103 ) (87 ) Other income, net 2 7 7 11 Income before income taxes 259 227 492 427 Income tax expense (66 ) (58 ) (126 ) (108 ) Effective tax rate 25.5 % 25.5 % 25.5 % 25.3 % Net income 193 169 366 319 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2 ) (3 ) (6 ) (4 ) Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 191 $ 166 $ 360 $ 315 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.06 $ 0.91 $ 2.00 $ 1.71 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.06 $ 0.91 $ 2.00 $ 1.71 Basic 178.9 181.9 179.4 183.2 Diluted 179.4 182.4 180.0 183.7 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,708 $ 1,490 $ 3,274 $ 2,812 Freight Income from Operations $ 271 $ 233 $ 498 $ 422 Freight Operating Margin 15.9 % 15.7 % 15.2 % 15.0 % Transit Net Sales $ 699 $ 558 $ 1,327 $ 1,163 Transit Income from Operations $ 66 $ 50 $ 135 $ 115 Transit Operating Margin 9.5 % 9.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 % Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Freight Total $ 18,336 $ 18,362 $ 19,679 Transit Total 4,095 3,972 3,548 Wabtec Total $ 22,431 $ 22,334 $ 23,227 Freight 12-Month $ 5,318 $ 4,978 $ 4,821 Transit 12-Month 1,902 1,947 1,745 Wabtec 12-Month $ 7,220 $ 6,925 $ 6,566

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 In millions Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 371 $ 541 Receivables, net 1,698 1,519 Inventories 2,317 2,034 Other current assets 277 233 Total current assets 4,663 4,327 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,443 1,429 Goodwill 8,657 8,508 Other intangible assets, net 3,359 3,402 Other noncurrent assets 863 850 Total assets $ 18,985 $ 18,516 Current liabilities $ 4,173 $ 3,467 Long-term debt 3,401 3,751 Long-term liabilities - other 1,184 1,151 Total liabilities 8,758 8,369 Shareholders' equity 10,188 10,102 Noncontrolling interest 39 45 Total shareholders' equity 10,227 10,147 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,985 $ 18,516

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 In millions Operating activities Net income $ 366 $ 319 Non-cash expense 245 238 Receivables (150 ) 45 Inventories (248 ) (256 ) Accounts Payable (5 ) 185 Other assets and liabilities (118 ) (107 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 90 424 Net cash used for investing activities (293 ) (117 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 30 (256 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates 3 (23 ) (Decrease) increase in cash (170 ) 28 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 541 473 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 371 $ 501

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,407 $ 723 $ (411 ) $ 312 $ (53 ) $ (66 ) $ 193 $ (2 ) $ 191 $ 1.06 Restructuring costs - 8 2 10 - (3 ) 7 - 7 $ 0.04 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 73 73 - (17 ) 56 - 56 $ 0.31 Adjusted Results $ 2,407 $ 731 $ (336 ) $ 395 $ (53 ) $ (86 ) $ 256 $ (2 ) $ 254 $ 1.41 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 179.4 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 4,601 $ 1,388 $ (800 ) $ 588 $ (96 ) $ (126 ) $ 366 $ (6 ) $ 360 $ 2.00 Restructuring costs - 12 7 19 - (5 ) 14 - 14 $ 0.08 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 148 148 - (37 ) 111 - 111 $ 0.61 Adjusted Results $ 4,601 $ 1,400 $ (645 ) $ 755 $ (96 ) $ (168 ) $ 491 $ (6 ) $ 485 $ 2.69 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 180.0

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter 2022 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,048 $ 645 $ (381 ) $ 264 $ (37 ) $ (58 ) $ 169 $ (3 ) $ 166 $ 0.91 Restructuring costs - 2 2 4 - (1 ) 3 - 3 $ 0.02 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 72 72 - (18 ) 54 - 54 $ 0.30 Adjusted Results $ 2,048 $ 647 $ (307 ) $ 340 $ (37 ) $ (77 ) $ 226 $ (3 ) $ 223 $ 1.23 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 182.4 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 3,975 $ 1,240 $ (737 ) $ 503 $ (76 ) $ (108 ) $ 319 $ (4 ) $ 315 $ 1.71 Restructuring costs - 7 4 11 - (3 ) 8 - 8 $ 0.05 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 145 145 - (36 ) 109 - 109 $ 0.59 Adjusted Results $ 3,975 $ 1,247 $ (588 ) $ 659 $ (76 ) $ (147 ) $ 436 $ (4 ) $ 432 $ 2.35 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 183.7

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $312 $2 $122 $436 $8 $444 Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q2 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $588 $7 $243 $838 $14 $852 Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q2 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $264 $7 $116 $387 $4 $391 Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q2 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $503 $11 $237 $751 $11 $762

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023 2022 Freight Segment Equipment $ 415 $ 381 Components 288 234 Digital Intelligence 195 164 Services 810 711 Total Freight Segment $ 1,708 $ 1,490 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 325 $ 259 Aftermarket 374 299 Total Transit Segment $ 699 $ 558 Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2023 2022 Freight Segment Equipment $ 808 $ 655 Components 567 463 Digital Intelligence 382 317 Services 1,517 1,377 Total Freight Segment $ 3,274 $ 2,812 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 607 $ 551 Aftermarket 720 612 Total Transit Segment $ 1,327 $ 1,163

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 In millions Gross Profit Income from Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Freight Segment Reported Results $ 541 $ 271 $ 493 $ 233 $ 1,021 $ 498 $ 917 $ 422 Freight Segment Reported Margin 31.7% 15.9% 33.0% 15.7% 31.2% 15.2% 32.6% 15.0% Restructuring costs 5 6 1 1 6 8 3 3 Non-cash Amortization expense - 69 - 67 - 137 - 135 Freight Segment Adjusted Results $ 546 $ 346 $ 494 $ 301 $ 1,027 $ 643 $ 920 $ 560 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 32.0% 20.3% 33.2% 20.3% 31.4% 19.6% 32.7% 20.0% Transit Segment Reported Results $ 182 $ 66 $ 152 $ 50 $ 367 $ 135 $ 323 $ 115 Transit Segment Reported Margin 26.0% 9.5% 27.4% 9.0% 27.7% 10.2% 27.7% 9.9% Restructuring costs 3 6 1 3 6 11 4 7 Non-cash Amortization expense - 4 - 5 - 11 - 10 Transit Segment Adjusted Results $ 185 $ 76 $ 153 $ 58 $ 373 $ 157 $ 327 $ 132 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 26.5% 11.1% 27.5% 10.3% 28.1% 11.9% 28.1% 11.4%

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN NET SALES - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, In millions Freight Transit Consolidated 2022 Net Sales $ 1,490 $ 558 $ 2,048 Acquisitions 11 - 11 Foreign Exchange (9 ) 2 (7 ) Organic 216 139 355 2023 Net Sales $ 1,708 $ 699 $ 2,407 Change ($) 218 141 359 Change (%) 14.6 % 25.3 % 17.5 % Six Months Ended June 30, Freight Transit Consolidated 2022 Net Sales $ 2,812 $ 1,163 $ 3,975 Acquisitions 32 - 32 Foreign Exchange (30 ) (33 ) (63 ) Organic 460 197 657 2023 Net Sales $ 3,274 $ 1,327 $ 4,601 Change ($) 462 164 626 Change (%) 16.4 % 14.1 % 15.7 %

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q2 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $115 $193 $123 36% Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q2 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $90 $366 $246 15% Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q2 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $263 $169 $118 92% Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q2 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $424 $319 $240 76%

