SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, "Valero") today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.9 billion, or $5.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 billion, or $11.57 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $4.6 billion, or $11.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Refining

The Refining segment reported operating income of $2.4 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income was $6.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Refining throughput volumes averaged 3.0 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2023.

"We are pleased to report solid financial results in the second quarter, underpinned by strong execution across all of our business segments," said Lane Riggs, Valero's Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our refineries ran well with throughput capacity utilization at 94 percent and our U.S. wholesale system set a sales record of over 1 million barrels per day in May and June."

Renewable Diesel

The Renewable Diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel joint venture (DGD), reported $440 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $152 million for the second quarter of 2022. Segment sales volumes averaged 4.4 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2023, which was 2.2 million gallons per day higher than the second quarter of 2022. The higher sales volumes were due to the impact of additional volumes from the startup of the DGD Port Arthur plant in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ethanol

The Ethanol segment reported $127 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $101 million for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $79 million. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.4 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2023, which was 582 thousand gallons per day higher than the second quarter of 2022.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $209 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $233 million in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 22 percent.

Investing and Financing Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Included in this amount was a $1.2 billion unfavorable change in working capital and $242 million of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities associated with the other joint venture member's share of DGD, excluding changes in DGD's working capital. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Capital investments totaled $458 million in the second quarter of 2023, of which $382 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member's share of DGD, capital investments attributable to Valero were $433 million.

Valero returned over $1.3 billion to stockholders in the second quarter of 2023, of which $367 million was paid as dividends and $951 million was for the purchase of approximately 8.4 million shares of common stock, resulting in a payout ratio of 53 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Valero continues to target an annual payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. Valero defines payout ratio as the sum of dividends paid and the total cost of stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital and DGD's net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in its working capital, attributable to the other joint venture member's share of DGD.

On July 20, Valero announced a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.02 per share, payable on September 5, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2023.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended the second quarter of 2023 with $9.0 billion of total debt, $2.3 billion of finance lease obligations and $5.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 18 percent as of June 30, 2023.

Strategic Update

The Port Arthur Coker project, which successfully commenced operations in April, is operating well and at full capacity. The new coker has increased the refinery's throughput capacity and enhanced its ability to process incremental volumes of heavy crudes and residual feedstocks, while also improving turnaround efficiency.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project at the DGD Port Arthur plant is expected to be completed in 2025 and is estimated to cost $315 million, with half of that attributable to Valero. The project is expected to give the plant the ability to upgrade approximately 50 percent of its current 470 million gallon annual renewable diesel production capacity to SAF, which is expected to make DGD one of the largest manufacturers of SAF in the world.

"We remain committed to the core strategy that has been in place for nearly a decade," said Riggs. "Our focus on operational excellence, capital discipline and honoring our commitment to shareholder returns has served us well and will continue to anchor our strategy going forward."

Conference Call

Valero's senior management will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss this earnings release and to provide an update on operations and strategy.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products, and it sells its products primarily in the United States ("U.S."), Canada, the United Kingdom ("U.K."), Ireland and Latin America. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day. Valero is a joint venture member in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, which owns two renewable diesel plants located in the U.S. Gulf Coast region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.2 billion gallons per year, and Valero owns 12 ethanol plants located in the U.S. Mid-Continent region with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.6 billion gallons per year. Valero manages its operations through its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments. Please visit investorvalero.com for more information.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings release tables, or made during the conference call, that state Valero's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "estimates," "intend," "target," "will," "plans," "forecast," and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release and the accompanying earnings release tables include, and those made on the conference call may include, statements relating to Valero's low-carbon fuels strategy, expected timing, cost and performance of projects, future market and industry conditions, future operating and financial performance, future production and manufacturing ability and size, and management of future risks, among other matters. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Valero's control, such as legislative or political changes or developments, market dynamics, cyberattacks, weather events, and other matters affecting Valero's operations or the demand for Valero's products. These factors also include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties that remain with respect to current or contemplated legal, political or regulatory developments that are adverse to or restrict refining and marketing operations, or that impose profits, windfall or margin taxes or penalties, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the impact of inflation on margins and costs, economic activity levels, and the adverse effects the foregoing may have on Valero's business plan, strategy, operations and financial performance. For more information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero's website at www.valero.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution, Refining margin, Renewable Diesel margin, Ethanol margin, adjusted Refining operating income, adjusted Ethanol operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Note (e) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Statement of income data Revenues $ 34,509 $ 51,641 $ 70,948 $ 90,183 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 29,430 42,946 59,435 77,895 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,440 1,626 2,917 3,005 Depreciation and amortization expense (b) 658 590 1,308 1,185 Total cost of sales 31,528 45,162 63,660 82,085 Other operating expenses 2 15 12 34 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) (c) 209 233 453 438 Depreciation and amortization expense 11 12 21 23 Operating income 2,759 6,219 6,802 7,603 Other income, net (d) 106 33 235 13 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (148 ) (142 ) (294 ) (287 ) Income before income tax expense 2,717 6,110 6,743 7,329 Income tax expense 595 1,342 1,475 1,594 Net income 2,122 4,768 5,268 5,735 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 178 75 257 137 Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders $ 1,944 $ 4,693 $ 5,011 $ 5,598 Earnings per common share $ 5.41 $ 11.58 $ 13.75 $ 13.75 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 358 404 363 406 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 5.40 $ 11.57 $ 13.74 $ 13.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding -

assuming dilution (in millions) 358 404 363 406 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 31,996 $ 1,296 $ 1,217 $ - $ 34,509 Intersegment revenues (3 ) 950 257 (1,204 ) - Total revenues 31,993 2,246 1,474 (1,204 ) 34,509 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 27,773 1,643 1,199 (1,185 ) 29,430 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,205 104 128 3 1,440 Depreciation and amortization expense 582 59 19 (2 ) 658 Total cost of sales 29,560 1,806 1,346 (1,184 ) 31,528 Other operating expenses 1 - 1 - 2 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) - - - 209 209 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 11 11 Operating income by segment $ 2,432 $ 440 $ 127 $ (240 ) $ 2,759 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 49,495 $ 855 $ 1,291 $ - $ 51,641 Intersegment revenues 11 596 201 (808 ) - Total revenues 49,506 1,451 1,492 (808 ) 51,641 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 41,313 1,213 1,226 (806 ) 42,946 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,402 58 167 (1 ) 1,626 Depreciation and amortization expense (b) 565 28 (3 ) - 590 Total cost of sales 43,280 1,299 1,390 (807 ) 45,162 Other operating expenses 14 - 1 - 15 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) (c) - - - 233 233 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 12 12 Operating income by segment $ 6,212 $ 152 $ 101 $ (246 ) $ 6,219 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (e) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Six months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 66,403 $ 2,231 $ 2,314 $ - $ 70,948 Intersegment revenues - 1,695 480 (2,175 ) - Total revenues 66,403 3,926 2,794 (2,175 ) 70,948 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 56,283 2,974 2,330 (2,152 ) 59,435 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 2,466 190 258 3 2,917 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,154 117 39 (2 ) 1,308 Total cost of sales 59,903 3,281 2,627 (2,151 ) 63,660 Other operating expenses 11 - 1 - 12 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) - - - 453 453 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 21 21 Operating income by segment $ 6,489 $ 645 $ 166 $ (498 ) $ 6,802 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 86,308 $ 1,450 $ 2,425 $ - $ 90,183 Intersegment revenues 15 982 328 (1,325 ) - Total revenues 86,323 2,432 2,753 (1,325 ) 90,183 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 74,919 1,968 2,330 (1,322 ) 77,895 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 2,595 109 302 (1 ) 3,005 Depreciation and amortization expense (b) 1,114 54 17 - 1,185 Total cost of sales 78,628 2,131 2,649 (1,323 ) 82,085 Other operating expenses 32 - 2 - 34 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) (c) - - - 438 438 Depreciation and amortization expense - - - 23 23 Operating income by segment $ 7,663 $ 301 $ 102 $ (463 ) $ 7,603 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (e) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Valero Energy

Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income

attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders Net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders $ 1,944 $ 4,693 $ 5,011 $ 5,598 Adjustments: Modification of renewable volume obligation (RVO) (a) - (104 ) - (104 ) Income tax expense related to modification of RVO - 23 - 23 Modification of RVO, net of taxes - (81 ) - (81 ) Gain on sale of ethanol plant (b) - (23 ) - (23 ) Income tax expense related to gain on sale of ethanol plant - 5 - 5 Gain on sale of ethanol plant, net of taxes - (18 ) - (18 ) Environmental reserve adjustment (c) - 20 - 20 Income tax benefit related to environmental reserve adjustment - (5 ) - (5 ) Environmental reserve adjustment, net of taxes - 15 - 15 Loss (gain) on early retirement of debt (d) - - (11 ) 50 Income tax (benefit) expense related to loss (gain) on early

retirement of debt - - 2 (11 ) Loss (gain) on early retirement of debt, net of taxes - - (9 ) 39 Total adjustments - (84 ) (9 ) (45 ) Adjusted net income attributable to

Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 1,944 $ 4,609 $ 5,002 $ 5,553

Reconciliation of earnings per common share -

assuming dilution to adjusted earnings per common

share - assuming dilution Earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 5.40 $ 11.57 $ 13.74 $ 13.74 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (0.20 ) - (0.20 ) Gain on sale of ethanol plant (b) - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) Environmental reserve adjustment (c) - 0.04 - 0.04 Loss (gain) on early retirement of debt (d) - - (0.02 ) 0.10 Total adjustments - (0.21 ) (0.02 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution $ 5.40 $ 11.36 $ 13.72 $ 13.63 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (e) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment

margin, and reconciliation of operating income by segment

to adjusted operating income by segment Refining segment Refining operating income $ 2,432 $ 6,212 $ 6,489 $ 7,663 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (104 ) - (104 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,205 1,402 2,466 2,595 Depreciation and amortization expense 582 565 1,154 1,114 Other operating expenses 1 14 11 32 Refining margin $ 4,220 $ 8,089 $ 10,120 $ 11,300 Refining operating income $ 2,432 $ 6,212 $ 6,489 $ 7,663 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (104 ) - (104 ) Other operating expenses 1 14 11 32 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 2,433 $ 6,122 $ 6,500 $ 7,591 Renewable Diesel segment Renewable Diesel operating income $ 440 $ 152 $ 645 $ 301 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 104 58 190 109 Depreciation and amortization expense 59 28 117 54 Renewable Diesel margin $ 603 $ 238 $ 952 $ 464 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (e) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of operating income by segment to segment

margin, and reconciliation of operating income by segment

to adjusted operating income by segment (continued) Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income $ 127 $ 101 $ 166 $ 102 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 128 167 258 302 Depreciation and amortization expense (b) 19 (3 ) 39 17 Other operating expenses 1 1 1 2 Ethanol margin $ 275 $ 266 $ 464 $ 423 Ethanol operating income $ 127 $ 101 $ 166 $ 102 Adjustments: Gain on sale of ethanol plant (b) - (23 ) - (23 ) Other operating expenses 1 1 1 2 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 128 $ 79 $ 167 $ 81 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (e) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to

Refining

margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment

operating income to adjusted Refining segment operating income (by region) (f) U.S. Gulf Coast region Refining operating income $ 1,529 $ 3,399 $ 4,196 $ 4,395 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (74 ) - (74 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 674 814 1,360 1,469 Depreciation and amortization expense 358 341 707 673 Other operating expenses 1 5 11 23 Refining margin $ 2,562 $ 4,485 $ 6,274 $ 6,486 Refining operating income $ 1,529 $ 3,399 $ 4,196 $ 4,395 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (74 ) - (74 ) Other operating expenses 1 5 11 23 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,530 $ 3,330 $ 4,207 $ 4,344 U.S. Mid-Continent region Refining operating income $ 323 $ 959 $ 925 $ 1,101 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (19 ) - (19 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 181 199 375 371 Depreciation and amortization expense 83 85 165 166 Refining margin $ 587 $ 1,224 $ 1,465 $ 1,619 Refining operating income $ 323 $ 959 $ 925 $ 1,101 Adjustment: Modification of RVO (a) - (19 ) - (19 ) Adjusted Refining operating income $ 323 $ 940 $ 925 $ 1,082 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (e) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Refining segment operating income to Refining

margin (by region), and reconciliation of Refining segment

operating income to adjusted Refining segment operating

income (by region) (f) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income $ 311 $ 1,222 $ 940 $ 1,508 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 178 192 358 398 Depreciation and amortization expense 66 66 129 135 Other operating expenses - 9 - 9 Refining margin $ 555 $ 1,489 $ 1,427 $ 2,050 Refining operating income $ 311 $ 1,222 $ 940 $ 1,508 Adjustment: Other operating expenses - 9 - 9 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 311 $ 1,231 $ 940 $ 1,517 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income $ 269 $ 632 $ 428 $ 659 Adjustments: Modification of RVO (a) - (11 ) - (11 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 172 197 373 357 Depreciation and amortization expense 75 73 153 140 Refining margin $ 516 $ 891 $ 954 $ 1,145 Refining operating income $ 269 $ 632 $ 428 $ 659 Adjustment: Modification of RVO (a) - (11 ) - (11 ) Adjusted Refining operating income $ 269 $ 621 $ 428 $ 648 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 469 376 407 351 Medium/light sour crude oil 321 442 322 408 Sweet crude oil 1,462 1,413 1,475 1,418 Residuals 212 229 218 227 Other feedstocks 96 127 118 114 Total feedstocks 2,560 2,587 2,540 2,518 Blendstocks and other 409 375 410 363 Total throughput volumes 2,969 2,962 2,950 2,881 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,430 1,452 1,441 1,422 Distillates 1,119 1,135 1,109 1,081 Other products (g) 446 407 424 404 Total yields 2,995 2,994 2,974 2,907 Operating statistics (e) (h) Refining margin $ 4,220 $ 8,089 $ 10,120 $ 11,300 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 2,433 $ 6,122 $ 6,500 $ 7,591 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,969 2,962 2,950 2,881 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 15.62 $ 30.01 $ 18.95 $ 21.67 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.46 5.20 4.62 4.98 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.16 2.10 2.16 2.14 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of

throughput $ 9.00 $ 22.71 $ 12.17 $ 14.55 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating statistics (e) (h) Renewable Diesel margin $ 603 $ 238 $ 952 $ 464 Renewable Diesel operating income $ 440 $ 152 $ 645 $ 301 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,400 2,182 3,698 1,961 Renewable Diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 1.51 $ 1.20 $ 1.42 $ 1.31 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.26 0.29 0.28 0.31 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.15 0.15 0.18 0.15 Renewable Diesel operating income per gallon of sales $ 1.10 $ 0.76 $ 0.96 $ 0.85 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating statistics (e) (h) Ethanol margin $ 275 $ 266 $ 464 $ 423 Adjusted Ethanol operating income $ 128 $ 79 $ 167 $ 81 Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,443 3,861 4,314 3,953 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.68 $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.32 0.47 0.33 0.42 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production (b) 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.05 0.03 Gain on sale of ethanol plant per gallon of production (b) - 0.07 - 0.03 Adjusted Ethanol operating income per gallon of production $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.11 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating statistics by region (f) U.S. Gulf Coast region (e) (h) Refining margin $ 2,562 $ 4,485 $ 6,274 $ 6,486 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 1,530 $ 3,330 $ 4,207 $ 4,344 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,800 1,750 1,757 1,722 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 15.64 $ 28.17 $ 19.73 $ 20.81 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.11 5.11 4.28 4.71 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.19 2.15 2.22 2.16 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of

throughput $ 9.34 $ 20.91 $ 13.23 $ 13.94 U.S. Mid-Continent region (e) (h) Refining margin $ 587 $ 1,224 $ 1,465 $ 1,619 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 323 $ 940 $ 925 $ 1,082 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 434 449 463 434 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 14.89 $ 29.99 $ 17.48 $ 20.59 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.60 4.88 4.48 4.71 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.10 2.09 1.97 2.12 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of

throughput $ 8.19 $ 23.02 $ 11.03 $ 13.76 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating statistics by region (f) (continued) North Atlantic region (e) (h) Refining margin $ 555 $ 1,489 $ 1,427 $ 2,050 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 311 $ 1,231 $ 940 $ 1,517 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 463 483 464 484 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.15 $ 33.85 $ 17.00 $ 23.41 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.20 4.37 4.26 4.55 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 1.56 1.49 1.54 1.53 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of

throughput $ 7.39 $ 27.99 $ 11.20 $ 17.33 U.S. West Coast region (e) (h) Refining margin $ 516 $ 891 $ 954 $ 1,145 Adjusted Refining operating income $ 269 $ 621 $ 428 $ 648 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 272 280 266 241 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 20.81 $ 34.93 $ 19.84 $ 26.19 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 6.97 7.74 7.77 8.18 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 3.03 2.83 3.18 3.20 Adjusted Refining operating income per barrel of

throughput $ 10.81 $ 24.36 $ 8.89 $ 14.81 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 77.98 $ 111.69 $ 80.09 $ 104.52 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 4.22 3.03 5.16 2.96 Brent less WTI Houston crude oil 3.07 1.84 3.68 1.58 Brent less Dated Brent crude oil (0.45 ) (1.89 ) 0.24 (2.90 ) Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index crude oil 4.74 6.59 6.58 5.76 Brent less Maya crude oil 14.31 7.91 16.85 8.21 Brent less Western Canadian Select Houston crude oil 9.23 12.34 13.30 11.00 WTI crude oil 73.76 108.66 74.94 101.56 Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units) 2.00 7.23 2.13 5.78 RVO (dollars per barrel) (i) 7.69 7.80 7.95 7.12 Product margins (RVO adjusted unless otherwise noted) (dollars per barrel) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB) gasoline less Brent 12.98 23.53 11.51 16.38 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 14.64 48.15 22.46 34.83 Propylene less Brent (not RVO adjusted) (38.78 ) (38.56 ) (40.50 ) (33.69 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 23.60 28.28 20.65 18.93 ULS diesel less WTI 25.16 52.36 29.63 36.60 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 22.63 33.78 16.98 22.51 ULS diesel less Brent 17.36 62.45 25.33 44.24 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending 87 gasoline less Brent 30.63 48.04 27.67 34.16 California Air Resources Board diesel less Brent 14.80 51.35 23.32 37.72 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Renewable Diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel

(dollars per gallon) $ 2.44 $ 4.03 $ 2.69 $ 3.54 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN)

(dollars per RIN) 1.51 1.70 1.57 1.57 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard carbon credit

(dollars per metric ton) 80.81 104.30 73.25 121.47 U.S. Gulf Coast (USGC) used cooking oil (dollars per pound) 0.57 0.80 0.60 0.79 USGC distillers corn oil (dollars per pound) 0.60 0.81 0.62 0.79 USGC fancy bleachable tallow (dollars per pound) 0.57 0.78 0.59 0.75 Ethanol Chicago Board of Trade corn (dollars per bushel) 6.27 7.77 6.44 7.24 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 2.56 2.84 2.43 2.61

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 23,695 $ 24,133 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 5,075 4,862 Inventories included in current assets 6,961 6,752 Current liabilities 14,948 17,461 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 25,851 23,561 Total equity 27,994 25,468 Debt and finance lease obligations: Debt - Current portion of debt (excluding variable interest entities (VIEs)) $ 167 $ - Debt, less current portion of debt (excluding VIEs) 8,019 8,380 Total debt (excluding VIEs) 8,186 8,380 Current portion of debt attributable to VIEs 800 861 Debt, less current portion of debt attributable to VIEs - - Total debt attributable to VIEs 800 861 Total debt 8,986 9,241 Finance lease obligations - Current portion of finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 176 184 Finance lease obligations, less current portion (excluding VIEs) 1,431 1,453 Total finance lease obligations (excluding VIEs) 1,607 1,637 Current portion of finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 50 64 Finance lease obligations, less current portion attributable to VIEs 680 693 Total finance lease obligations attributable to VIEs 730 757 Total finance lease obligations 2,337 2,394 Total debt and finance lease obligations $ 11,323 $ 11,635

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to

adjusted net cash provided by operating activities (e) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,512 $ 5,845 $ 4,682 $ 6,433 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities (1,194 ) 594 (1,728 ) (128 ) Diamond Green Diesel LLC's (DGD) adjusted net cash

provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint

venture member's ownership interest in DGD 242 90 365 175 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,464 $ 5,161 $ 6,045 $ 6,386 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of capital investments to capital

investments attributable to Valero (e) Capital expenditures (excluding VIEs) $ 136 $ 172 $ 311 $ 324 Capital expenditures of VIEs: DGD 32 239 122 458 Other VIEs 2 6 2 19 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures

(excluding VIEs) 273 228 508 681 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures

of DGD 15 7 39 13 Investments in nonconsolidated joint ventures - 1 - 1 Capital investments 458 653 982 1,496 Adjustments: DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint

venture member (23 ) (123 ) (80 ) (235 ) Capital expenditures of other VIEs (2 ) (6 ) (2 ) (19 ) Capital investments attributable to Valero $ 433 $ 524 $ 900 $ 1,242 Dividends per common share $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 2.04 $ 1.96 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES (a) Under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to set annual quotas for the volume of renewable fuels that obligated parties, such as us, must blend into petroleum-based transportation fuels consumed in the U.S. The quotas are used to determine an obligated party's RVO. The EPA released a final rule on June 3, 2022 that, among other things, modified the volume standards for 2020 and, for the first time, established volume standards for 2021 and 2022. In 2020, we recognized the cost of the RVO using the 2020 quotas set by the EPA at that time, and in 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2022, we recognized the cost of the RVO using our estimates of the quotas. As a result of the final rule released by the EPA as noted above, we recognized a benefit of $104 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily related to the modification of the 2020 quotas. (b) Depreciation and amortization expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a gain of $23 million on the sale of our ethanol plant located in Jefferson, Wisconsin (Jefferson ethanol plant). (c) General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a charge of $20 million for an environmental reserve adjustment associated with a non-operating site. (d) "Other income, net" includes the following: a net gain of $11 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the early retirement of $199 million aggregate principal amount of various series of our senior notes; and a charge of $50 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022 related to the early retirement of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of various series of our senior notes. (e) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures. We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods after adjusting for certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility. Non-GAAP measures are as follows: Adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders adjusted to reflect the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. The income tax effect for the adjustments was calculated using a combined federal and state statutory rate for the U.S.-based adjustments of 22.5 percent and a local statutory income tax rate for foreign-based adjustments. We have adjusted for these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their adjustment results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each adjustment is provided below. - Modification of RVO - The net benefit resulting from the modification of our RVO for 2020 and 2021 that was recognized by us in June 2022 is not associated with the cost of the RVO generated by our operations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. See note (a) for additional details. - Gain on sale of ethanol plant - The gain on the sale of our Jefferson ethanol plant (see note (b)) is not indicative of our ongoing operations. - Environmental reserve adjustment - The environmental reserve adjustment (see note (c)) is attributable to a site that was shut down by prior owners and subsequently acquired by us (referred to by us as a non-operating site). - Loss (gain) on early retirement of debt - Discounts, premiums, and other expenses recognized in connection with the early retirement of various series of our senior notes (see note (d)) are not associated with the ongoing costs of our borrowing and financing activities. Adjusted earnings per common share - assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution. Refining margin is defined as Refining segment operating income excluding the modification of RVO adjustment (see note (a)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Refining margin is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Renewable Diesel margin is defined as Renewable Diesel segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe Renewable Diesel margin is an important measure of our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Ethanol margin is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe Ethanol margin is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Adjusted Refining operating income is defined as Refining segment operating income excluding the modification of RVO adjustment (see note (a)) and other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Refining operating income is an important measure of our Refining segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted Ethanol operating income is defined as Ethanol segment operating income excluding the gain on sale of ethanol plant (see note (b)) and other operating expenses. We believe adjusted Ethanol operating income is an important measure of our Ethanol segment's operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment's core operating performance. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the items noted below. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. - Changes in current assets and current liabilities - Current assets net of current liabilities represents our operating liquidity. We believe that the change in our operating liquidity from period to period does not represent cash generated by our operations that is available to fund our investing and financing activities. - DGD's adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest in DGD - We are a 50 percent joint venture member in DGD and we consolidate DGD's financial statements. Our Renewable Diesel segment includes the operations of DGD and the associated activities to market its products. Because we consolidate DGD's financial statements, all of DGD's net cash provided by operating activities (or operating cash flow) is included in our consolidated net cash provided by operating activities. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Nevertheless, DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member and only 50 percent of DGD's operating cash flow should be attributed to our net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, we have adjusted our net cash provided by operating activities for the portion of DGD's operating cash flow attributable to the other joint venture member's ownership interest because we believe that it more accurately reflects the operating cash flow available to us to fund our investing and financing activities. The adjustment is calculated as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 DGD operating cash flow data Net cash provided by operating activities $ 586 $ 128 $ 515 $ 149 Exclude: Changes in current assets and

current liabilities 102 (51 ) (216 ) (200 ) Adjusted net cash provided by operating

activities 484 179 731 349 Other joint venture member's ownership interest 50 % 50 % 50 % 50 % DGD's adjusted net cash provided by

operating activities attributable to the other

joint venture member's ownership interest in

DGD $ 242 $ 90 $ 365 $ 175

Capital investments attributable to Valero is defined as all capital expenditures and deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, excluding the portion of DGD's capital investments attributable to the other joint venture member and all of the capital expenditures of VIEs other than DGD. DGD's members use DGD's operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Because DGD's operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each member, only 50 percent of DGD's capital investments should be attributed to our net share of total capital investments. We also exclude the capital expenditures of other VIEs that we consolidate because we do not operate those VIEs. We believe capital investments attributable to Valero is an important measure because it more accurately reflects our capital investments. (f) The Refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries. (g) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt. (h) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways. All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of sales, and per gallon of production amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the period, as applicable. Throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, sales volumes per day, and production volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the Refining segment, Renewable Diesel segment, and Ethanol segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities. (i) The RVO cost represents the average market cost on a per barrel basis to comply with the RFS program. The RVO cost is calculated by multiplying (i) the average market price during the applicable period for the RINs associated with each class of renewable fuel (i.e., biomass-based diesel, cellulosic biofuel, advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel) by (ii) the quotas for the volume of each class of renewable fuel that must be blended into petroleum-based transportation fuels consumed in the U.S., as set or proposed by the EPA, on a percentage basis for each class of renewable fuel and adding together the results of each calculation.

Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President - Investor Relations and Finance, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Director - Investor Relations and Finance, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Director - Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director - Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002