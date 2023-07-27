SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Current Quarter Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of $1.33, or $1.35 per share on an adjusted basis

Total revenue of $1.6 billion, down 20 percent compared with last year Title Insurance and Services segment total revenues of $1.5 billion, down 25 percent

Title Insurance and Services segment investment income of $142 million, up 105 percent compared with last year

Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 12.1 percent, or 12.6 percent on an adjusted basis

Commercial revenues of $178 million, up 20 percent sequentially, but down 39 percent compared with last year

Home Warranty segment pretax margin of 13.4 percent

Entered into a new $900 million senior credit facility

Debt-to-capital ratio of 29.2 percent, or 22.5 percent excluding secured financings payable of $586 million

Cash flow from operations of $269 million, compared with $191 million last year

Repurchased 273,000 shares for a total of $15 million at an average price of $56.04

In July, named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2023 by Fast Company

Selected Financial Information

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 1,646.9 $ 2,062.5 Income before taxes $ 178.1 $ 141.4 Net income $ 138.5 $ 108.8 Net income per diluted share $ 1.33 $ 1.01 Adjusted net income $ 140.9 $ 220.6 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.35 $ 2.04

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.6 billion, down 20 percent compared with the second quarter of 2022. Net income in the current quarter was $139 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with net income of $109 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income in the current quarter was $141 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with $221 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year.

"We posted good results in the second quarter given the continuing market headwinds," said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. "A seasonal uplift in our business, strong growth in net investment income and a continued focus on expense management enabled us to deliver a pretax title margin of 12.1 percent, or 12.6 percent on an adjusted basis.

"Our residential purchase business continues to be pressured by affordability issues, primarily due to high mortgage rates, along with low inventory that has kept home prices elevated. The purchase market, however, appears to have stabilized, albeit at trough levels. There is still a high degree of uncertainty concerning the commercial market outlook, however, we remain optimistic that transaction activity and revenue will improve in the second half of the year, which is consistent with normal seasonal patterns. Despite these challenging conditions, our financial discipline and strong balance sheet allow us to continue to invest in strategic initiatives for the long-term benefit of the company, as well as return capital to shareholders.

"I am proud that First American has been selected, as one of just a hundred companies, to Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2023. This accomplishment is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and is a tribute to our people who, in addition to delivering best-in-class customer service, enable us to lead the digital transformation of our industry."

Title Insurance and Services

($ in millions, except average revenue per order)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 1,530.7 $ 2,053.8 Income before taxes $ 185.7 $ 240.7 Pretax margin 12.1 % 11.7 % Adjusted pretax margin 12.6 % 14.4 % Title open orders(1) 174,600 257,200 Title closed orders(1) 128,300 205,000 U.S. Commercial Total revenues $ 177.9 $ 289.5 Open orders 25,700 35,600 Closed orders 15,300 22,000 Average revenue per order $ 11,600 $ 13,200 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the second quarter were $1.5 billion, down 25 percent compared with the same quarter of 2022. Direct premiums and escrow fees declined 35 percent compared with the second quarter of 2022, driven by a 37 percent decline in the number of direct title orders closed that was partly offset by a 3 percent increase in the average revenue per order closed. The average revenue per direct title order increased to $3,640, primarily attributable to a shift in the mix to higher premium commercial transactions from lower premium refinance transactions. The shift in the mix to commercial transactions was partly offset by a 12 percent decline in the average revenue per order for commercial transactions. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, declined 33 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

Information and other revenues were $244 million during the quarter, down $63 million, or 20 percent, compared with last year. This decline was the result of lower transaction levels across several business units, including the company's data and property information products, and post-close and document generation services.

Investment income was $142 million in the second quarter, up $73 million, or 105 percent, compared with the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to rising interest rates, which drove higher interest income from the company's cash and investment portfolio, escrow balances and tax-deferred property exchange balances. The impact of higher interest rates was partly offset by lower average balances, primarily in the company's escrow and tax-deferred exchange balances. Net investment gains totaled $3 million in the current quarter, compared with net investment losses of $53 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net investment gains and losses in both periods were primarily due to the change in the fair value of marketable equity securities.

Personnel costs were $485 million in the second quarter, down $128 million, or 21 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2022. The decline in personnel costs was primarily due to lower incentive compensation as a result of the decline in revenue and profitability, and salary and employee benefit expense, driven by lower headcount. Overtime, temporary labor and severance expense also declined in the current quarter.

Other operating expenses were $243 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $72 million, or 23 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower production expense across several business units due to lower transaction volumes, and reduced discretionary expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $40 million in the second quarter, or 3.5 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, down from the 4.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $45 million in the second quarter, up $5 million, or 11 percent, compared with the same period last year, due to higher amortization of software.

Pretax income for the Title Insurance and Services segment was $186 million in the second quarter, compared with $241 million in the second quarter of 2022. Pretax margin was 12.1 percent in the current quarter, compared with 11.7 percent last year. Adjusted pretax margin was 12.6 percent in the current period, compared with 14.4 percent last year.

Home Warranty

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 106.5 $ 102.4 Income before taxes $ 14.3 $ 8.9 Pretax margin 13.4 % 8.7 % Adjusted pretax margin 12.9 % 11.8 %

Total revenues for the Home Warranty segment were $106 million in the second quarter, up 4 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The segment posted pretax income of $14 million this quarter, compared with $9 million last year. The claim loss rate was 49.2 percent in the second quarter, compared with 52.5 percent last year, primarily due to lower claim frequency, partly offset by higher claim severity. Home Warranty's pretax margin was 13.4 percent this quarter, compared with 8.7 percent last year. Adjusted pretax margin was 12.9 percent this quarter, compared with 11.8 percent last year.

Corporate

Net investment income was $7 million this quarter, compared with a loss of $18 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to changes in the value of investments associated with the company's deferred compensation program. These amounts were largely offset by personnel expense reflecting returns on the plan participants' investments.

Net investment gains were $3 million this quarter, compared with losses of $77 million last year, due to changes in the fair value of the company's venture portfolio.

Overall, the Corporate segment posted a pretax loss of $22 million in the second quarter.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty

products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

First American Financial Corporation Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information (in millions, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 1,646.9 $ 2,062.5 $ 3,093.0 $ 4,096.2 Income before income taxes $ 178.1 $ 141.4 $ 237.7 $ 271.2 Income tax expense 41.7 31.2 55.3 62.9 Net income 136.4 110.2 182.4 208.3 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.1 ) 1.4 (2.0 ) 1.6 Net income attributable to the Company $ 138.5 $ 108.8 $ 184.4 $ 206.7 Net income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 1.33 $ 1.01 $ 1.77 $ 1.89 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.01 $ 1.76 $ 1.89 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 104.3 107.9 104.4 109.1 Diluted 104.5 108.1 104.6 109.4 Selected Title Insurance Segment Information Title orders opened(1) 174,600 257,200 347,200 536,200 Title orders closed(1) 128,300 205,000 234,900 410,100 Paid title claims $ 34.9 $ 59.0 $ 77.6 $ 98.0

(1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

First American Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in millions, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,245.9 $ 1,223.5 Investments 8,377.5 8,987.2 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,976.7 1,992.0 Total assets 15,730.9 14,955.3 Reserve for claim losses 1,322.2 1,325.3 Notes and contracts payable 1,393.3 1,645.8 Total stockholders' equity $ 4,772.4 $ 4,664.8

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Title Home Corporate June 30, 2023 Consolidated Insurance Warranty (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 615.3 $ 516.8 $ 98.5 $ 0.0 Agent premiums 624.7 624.7 - - Information and other 250.3 244.4 5.9 (0.0 ) Net investment income 150.3 141.9 1.4 7.0 Net investment gains 6.3 2.9 0.7 2.7 1,646.9 1,530.7 106.5 9.7 Expenses Personnel costs 514.5 485.0 20.5 9.0 Premiums retained by agents 496.4 496.4 - - Other operating expenses 272.5 243.1 20.9 8.5 Provision for policy losses and other claims 89.5 39.9 48.5 1.1 Depreciation and amortization 46.1 44.8 1.1 0.2 Premium taxes 15.5 14.3 1.2 (0.0 ) Interest 34.3 21.5 - 12.8 1,468.8 1,345.0 92.2 31.6 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 178.1 $ 185.7 $ 14.3 $ (21.9 ) Three Months Ended Title Home Corporate June 30, 2022 Consolidated Insurance Warranty (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 896.5 $ 792.8 $ 102.1 $ 1.6 Agent premiums 937.2 937.2 - - Information and other 310.1 307.2 2.7 0.2 Net investment income 52.4 69.3 1.2 (18.1 ) Net investment (losses) (133.7 ) (52.7 ) (3.6 ) (77.4 ) 2,062.5 2,053.8 102.4 (93.7 ) Expenses Personnel costs 618.3 613.2 19.1 (14.0 ) Premiums retained by agents 748.2 748.2 - - Other operating expenses 343.3 315.1 18.6 9.6 Provision for policy losses and other claims 126.5 69.2 53.6 3.7 Depreciation and amortization 41.6 40.3 1.1 0.2 Premium taxes 23.5 22.3 1.1 0.1 Interest 19.7 4.8 - 14.9 1,921.1 1,813.1 93.5 14.5 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 141.4 $ 240.7 $ 8.9 $ (108.2 )

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in millions, unaudited) Six Months Ended Title Home Corporate June 30, 2023 Consolidated Insurance Warranty (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 1,117.5 $ 922.4 $ 195.1 $ 0.0 Agent premiums 1,215.1 1,215.1 - - Information and other 477.2 465.9 11.4 (0.1 ) Net investment income 284.3 266.5 2.8 15.0 Net investment (losses) gains (1.1 ) 9.4 0.9 (11.4 ) 3,093.0 2,879.3 210.2 3.5 Expenses Personnel costs 1,002.1 943.8 39.7 18.6 Premiums retained by agents 965.4 965.4 - - Other operating expenses 531.0 467.2 41.5 22.3 Provision for policy losses and other claims 171.8 74.8 94.2 2.8 Depreciation and amortization 91.6 89.0 2.4 0.2 Premium taxes 30.0 27.8 2.2 (0.0 ) Interest 63.4 37.4 - 26.0 2,855.3 2,605.4 180.0 69.9 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 237.7 $ 273.9 $ 30.2 $ (66.4 ) Six Months Ended Title Home Corporate June 30, 2022 Consolidated Insurance Warranty (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 1,670.7 $ 1,458.7 $ 203.2 $ 8.8 Agent premiums 1,885.0 1,885.0 - - Information and other 618.2 608.4 5.5 4.3 Net investment income 98.6 122.0 2.2 (25.6 ) Net investment losses (176.3 ) (23.0 ) (5.1 ) (148.2 ) 4,096.2 4,051.1 205.8 (160.7 ) Expenses Personnel costs 1,220.0 1,196.3 39.3 (15.6 ) Premiums retained by agents 1,506.0 1,506.0 - - Other operating expenses 680.7 620.4 36.6 23.7 Provision for policy losses and other claims 248.9 133.7 100.5 14.7 Depreciation and amortization 82.6 80.0 2.4 0.2 Premium taxes 47.4 45.2 2.2 (0.0 ) Interest 39.4 9.3 - 30.1 3,825.0 3,590.9 181.0 53.1 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 271.2 $ 460.2 $ 24.8 $ (213.8 )

First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited) Consolidated Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 1,646.9 $ 2,062.5 $ 3,093.0 $ 4,096.2 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 6.3 (133.7 ) (1.1 ) (176.3 ) Adjusted total revenues $ 1,640.6 $ 2,196.2 $ 3,094.1 $ 4,272.5 Pretax income $ 178.1 $ 141.4 $ 237.7 $ 271.2 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 6.3 (133.7 ) (1.1 ) (176.3 ) Plus: Purchase-related intangible amortization 9.4 9.8 19.3 21.0 Adjusted pretax income $ 181.2 $ 284.9 $ 258.1 $ 468.5 Pretax margin 10.8 % 6.9 % 7.7 % 6.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.3 % (5.6 )% (0.0 )% (3.9 )% Plus: Purchase-related intangible amortization 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.5 % Adjusted pretax margin 11.0 % 13.0 % 8.3 % 11.0 % Net income $ 138.5 $ 108.8 $ 184.4 $ 206.7 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 4.8 (104.2 ) (0.8 ) (135.4 ) Plus: Purchase-related intangible amortization 7.2 7.6 14.8 16.1 Adjusted net income $ 140.9 $ 220.6 $ 200.0 $ 358.2 Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 1.33 $ 1.01 $ 1.76 $ 1.89 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.05 (0.96 ) (0.01 ) (1.24 ) Plus: Purchase-related intangible amortization 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.15 Adjusted EPS $ 1.35 $ 2.04 $ 1.91 $ 3.28

Purchase-related intangible amortization includes amortization of noncompete agreements, customer relationships, and trademarks acquired in business combinations.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions except margin, unaudited) By Segment Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Title Insurance and Services Segment Total revenues $ 1,530.7 $ 2,053.8 $ 2,879.3 $ 4,051.1 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 2.9 (52.7 ) 9.4 (23.0 ) Adjusted total revenues $ 1,527.8 $ 2,106.5 $ 2,869.9 $ 4,074.1 Pretax income $ 185.7 $ 240.7 $ 273.9 $ 460.2 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 2.9 (52.7 ) 9.4 (23.0 ) Plus: Purchase-related intangible amortization 9.3 9.7 19.2 20.9 Adjusted pretax income $ 192.1 $ 303.1 $ 283.7 $ 504.1 Pretax margin 12.1 % 11.7 % 9.5 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.1 % (2.2 )% 0.3 % (0.5 )% Plus: Purchase-related intangible amortization 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Adjusted pretax margin 12.6 % 14.4 % 9.9 % 12.4 % Home Warranty Segment Total revenues $ 106.5 $ 102.4 $ 210.2 $ 205.8 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.7 (3.6 ) 0.9 (5.1 ) Adjusted total revenues $ 105.8 $ 106.0 $ 209.3 $ 210.9 Pretax income $ 14.3 $ 8.9 $ 30.2 $ 24.8 Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.7 (3.6 ) 0.9 (5.1 ) Adjusted pretax income $ 13.6 $ 12.5 $ 29.3 $ 29.9 Pretax margin 13.4 % 8.7 % 14.4 % 12.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.5 % (3.1 )% 0.4 % (2.1 )% Adjusted pretax margin 12.9 % 11.8 % 14.0 % 14.2 %

Purchase-related intangible amortization includes amortization of noncompete agreements, customer relationships, and trademarks acquired in business combinations.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First American Financial Corporation Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation Title Insurance and Services Segment ($ in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 1,530.7 $ 2,053.8 $ 2,879.3 $ 4,051.1 Less: Net investment gains (losses) 2.9 (52.7 ) 9.4 (23.0 ) Net investment income 141.9 69.3 266.5 122.0 Premiums retained by agents 496.4 748.2 965.4 1,506.0 Net operating revenues $ 889.5 $ 1,289.0 $ 1,638.0 $ 2,446.1 Personnel and other operating expenses $ 728.1 $ 928.3 $ 1,411.0 $ 1,816.7 Ratio (% net operating revenues) 81.9 % 72.0 % 86.1 % 74.3 % Ratio (% total revenues) 47.6 % 45.2 % 49.0 % 44.8 % Change in net operating revenues $ (399.5 ) $ (808.1 ) Change in personnel and other operating expenses (200.2 ) (405.7 ) Success Ratio(1) 50 % 50 %

(1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

First American Financial Corporation Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1) (unaudited) Q223 Q123 Q422 Q322 Q222 Open Orders per Day Purchase 1,584 1,459 1,168 1,685 2,094 Refinance 355 349 363 517 663 Refinance as % of residential orders 18 % 19 % 24 % 23 % 24 % Commercial 402 412 391 482 557 Default and other 387 564 546 538 705 Total open orders per day 2,728 2,784 2,469 3,222 4,019 Closed Orders per Day Purchase 1,171 936 1,081 1,371 1,667 Refinance 279 248 337 463 648 Refinance as % of residential orders 19 % 21 % 24 % 25 % 28 % Commercial 239 241 293 322 343 Default and other 315 294 310 351 546 Total closed orders per day 2,005 1,719 2,021 2,508 3,203 Average Revenue per Order (ARPO)(2) Purchase $ 3,472 $ 3,302 $ 3,292 $ 3,365 $ 3,441 Refinance 1,258 1,283 1,245 1,228 1,321 Commercial 11,614 9,926 13,780 12,614 13,195 Default and other 314 315 332 329 309 Total ARPO $ 3,640 $ 3,428 $ 4,020 $ 3,734 $ 3,523 Business Days 64 62 62 64 64

(1) U.S. operations only.

(2) Average revenue per order (ARPO) defined as direct premiums and escrow fees divided by closed title orders.

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

