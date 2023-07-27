CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Record revenue of $721.8 million

Strong gross margin of 33.8%

Net income of $44.4 million, or diluted EPS of $1.98; Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.07

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.5 million

IGY Marinas contributes to Company growth

Completes acquisition of C&C Boat Works

CEO & President Commentary

" Our Team outperformed our expectations in the third quarter, highlighted by record revenue, solid earnings, and strong cash flows. Robust consumer demand and enthusiasm for boating, particularly in the premium segment, fueled new and used boat revenue and resulted in a modest increase in same-store sales in the quarter," stated MarineMax Chief Executive Officer and President Brett McGill. " We continue to execute on our strategy to structurally enhance our margin profile through premium products, services and experiences that enable customers to enjoy the boating lifestyle. While the marine industry is seeing a return to seasonality that led to incrementally more aggressive retail pricing during the quarter, our margins remained healthy, strengthened by the more profitable business lines in our integrated marine portfolio, as well as strategic acquisitions such as IGY Marinas.

" The addition of IGY Marinas is significantly enhancing our worldwide reach while creating opportunities for synergies with our other superyacht services offerings," Mr. McGill continued. " Capitalizing on our strong balance sheet, in the quarter we also added C&C Boat Works of Minnesota to the MarineMax family. With C&C's significant storage capabilities, combined with our nearby existing operations, we are better able to serve the vibrant Minnesota boating community."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Revenue in the fiscal 2023 third quarter increased to a record $721.8 million from $688.5 million in the comparable period last year. The 4.8% top-line growth was driven primarily by the acquisition of IGY Marinas, which the Company acquired in October 2022, increased manufacturing revenue and stronger new and used boat revenue. Same-store sales increased slightly in the third quarter compared with a decline of 5% a year ago. IGY Marinas and boat manufacturing revenue are not included in the same-store sales comparison.

Gross profit increased 3.1% to $243.8 million from $236.5 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin of 33.8% decreased 50 basis points from 34.3% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter, primarily due to revenue mix.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses totaled $169.2 million, or 23.4% of revenue, in the third quarter compared with $141.2 million, or 20.5% of revenue, for the same period last year, primarily reflecting the addition of IGY Marinas.

Interest expense increased to $14.8 million in the third quarter from $1.0 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher interest rates as well as the increase in long-term debt associated with the IGY Marinas acquisition and greater inventory.

Net income in the third quarter was $44.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared with net income of $70.2 million, or $3.17 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income1 in the third quarter was $46.5 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, compared with $71.5 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $83.5 million, compared with $105.5 million for the same period last year.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Based on results to date, current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, the Company is narrowing its fiscal year 2023 guidance for Adjusted earnings2 to a range of $5.10 to $5.50 per diluted share, compared with a prior range of $4.90 to $5.50 per diluted share. The Company also is narrowing its fiscal year 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA2 to a range of $225 million to $245 million, compared with a prior range of $220 million to $245 million. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, among other things, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2023 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About MarineMax

As the world's largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have 130 locations worldwide, including 78 dealerships and 59 marinas. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include our strategy to structurally enhance our margin profile and our fiscal 2023 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company's abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company's manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently-acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the liquidity and strength of our bank group partners, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See below for an explanation and quantitative reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure.

2 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 721,844 $ 688,537 $ 1,800,111 $ 1,771,334 Cost of sales 478,036 452,064 1,168,497 1,162,347 Gross profit 243,808 236,473 631,614 608,987 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 169,227 141,173 465,128 394,702 Income from operations 74,581 95,300 166,486 214,285 Interest expense 14,798 1,008 37,562 2,299 Income before income tax provision 59,783 94,292 128,924 211,986 Income tax provision 15,455 24,113 34,685 52,357 Net income 44,328 70,179 94,239 159,629 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (88 ) - 98 - Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 44,416 $ 70,179 $ 94,141 $ 159,629 Basic net income per common share $ 2.03 $ 3.26 $ 4.31 $ 7.34 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.98 $ 3.17 $ 4.22 $ 7.11 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 21,885,400 21,524,315 21,831,350 21,761,811 Diluted 22,427,443 22,173,273 22,321,269 22,455,828

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,134 $ 281,351 Accounts receivable, net 95,018 61,863 Inventories 739,114 374,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,881 18,566 Total current assets 1,085,147 735,997 Property and equipment, net 521,637 226,647 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 135,452 100,127 Goodwill 562,277 236,713 Other intangible assets, net 40,968 11,481 Other long-term assets 34,814 9,104 Total assets $ 2,380,295 $ 1,320,069 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 47,202 $ 56,533 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 97,785 138,375 Accrued expenses 118,576 97,088 Short-term borrowings 514,023 107,222 Current maturities on long-term debt 32,409 3,028 Current operating lease liabilities 9,967 10,323 Total current liabilities 819,962 412,569 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 399,229 45,834 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 119,759 92,774 Deferred tax liabilities, net 54,449 17,805 Other long-term liabilities 84,539 8,347 Total liabilities 1,477,938 577,329 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - - Common stock 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 320,383 300,411 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,245 (1,351 ) Retained earnings 724,808 592,307 Treasury stock (148,656 ) (148,656 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to MarineMax, Inc. 899,809 742,740 Non-controlling interests 2,548 - Total shareholders' equity 902,357 742,740 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,380,295 $ 1,320,069

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Retail Operations $ 687,168 $ 657,930 $ 1,707,049 $ 1,690,172 Product Manufacturing 51,884 48,802 164,959 129,804 Elimination of intersegment revenue (17,208 ) (18,195 ) (71,897 ) (48,642 ) Revenue $ 721,844 $ 688,537 $ 1,800,111 $ 1,771,334 Income from operations: Retail Operations $ 68,050 $ 90,655 $ 158,514 $ 204,124 Product Manufacturing 5,089 5,903 17,834 13,733 Intersegment adjustments 1,442 (1,258 ) (9,862 ) (3,572 ) Income from operations $ 74,581 $ 95,300 $ 166,486 $ 214,285

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 44,416 $ 70,179 $ 94,141 $ 159,629 Acquisition costs (1) 111 939 6,227 1,456 Intangible amortization (2) 1,925 630 5,524 1,769 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 1,211 141 3,441 375 Hurricane expenses (recoveries) (452 ) - (644 ) - Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - - (5,129 ) - Tax adjustments for items noted above (5) (724 ) (438 ) (2,534 ) (889 ) Adjusted net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 46,487 $ 71,451 $ 101,026 $ 162,340 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.98 $ 3.17 $ 4.22 $ 7.11 Acquisition costs (1) - 0.04 0.28 0.06 Intangible amortization (2) 0.09 0.03 0.25 0.08 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) 0.05 0.01 0.15 0.02 Hurricane expenses (recoveries) (0.02 ) - (0.03 ) - Gain on acquisition of equity investment (4) - - (0.23 ) - Tax adjustments for items noted above (5) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.11 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 2.07 $ 3.23 $ 4.53 $ 7.23

(1) Acquisition costs relate to acquisition transaction costs in the period. (2) Represents amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets. (3) Represents expenses to record contingent consideration liabilities at fair value. (4) Represents gain on a previously held equity investment upon acquisition of the entire business. (5) Adjustments for taxes for items are calculated based on the effective tax rate for each respective period presented and the jurisdiction of the adjustment.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to MarineMax, Inc. $ 44,416 $ 70,179 $ 94,141 $ 159,629 Interest expense (excluding floor plan) 7,485 749 20,669 1,374 Income tax provision 15,455 24,113 34,685 52,357 Depreciation and amortization 9,419 4,948 27,391 14,252 Stock-based compensation expense 5,490 3,935 15,703 11,110 Acquisition costs 111 939 6,227 1,456 Gain on acquisition of equity investment - - (5,129 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,211 141 3,441 375 Hurricane expenses (recoveries) (452 ) - (644 ) - Foreign currency 352 508 (2,451 ) 549 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,487 $ 105,512 $ 194,033 $ 241,102

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, along with the above Supplemental Financial Information table, contains "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted diluted EPS" and " Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are key performance indicators that improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the above reconciliation and should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, we have not reconciled our guidance for fiscal year 2023 Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (the corresponding GAAP measure for each), which is not accessible on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and acquisition costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and acquisition costs, which are likely to be significant to the calculation of net income, are affected by the integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees, which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.

