NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported operating revenue1 of $620 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net income, as adjusted2, was $23 million, or $0.24 per share, diluted, for the quarter. On a U.S. GAAP basis, second-quarter 2023 net loss was $124 million, or $1.41 per share, diluted.

First-half 2023 net loss, as adjusted, was $0.3 million. On a U.S. GAAP Basis, first-half 2023 net loss was $146 million, or $1.68 per share, diluted.

"Lazard's diversified global business model has proven resilient during the continued challenging market conditions in the second quarter," said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. "Our Asset Management business is well-positioned, and we believe the M&A market is stabilizing and conditions are set for the beginning of a rebound."

($ in millions, except Quarter Ended Six Months Ended per share data and AUM) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 %'23-'22 2023 2022 %'23-'22 Net Income (Loss) U.S. GAAP ($124) $95 NM ($146) $209 NM Per share, diluted ($1.41) $0.92 NM ($1.68) $1.97 NM Adjusted2 $23 $96 (76%) $- $211 NM Per share, diluted $0.24 $0.92 (74%) $- $1.97 NM Operating Revenue1 Total operating revenue $620 $676 (8%) $1,147 $1,375 (17%) Financial Advisory $344 $407 (15%) $618 $795 (22%) Asset Management $267 $266 1% $532 $577 (8%) AUM ($ in billions) Period end $239 $217 10% Average $235 $230 2% $231 $243 (5%)

Note: Endnotes are on page 5 of this release. A reconciliation of adjusted GAAP to U.S. GAAP is on pages 13-14.

OPERATING REVENUE

Operating revenue was $620 million for the second quarter of 2023, and $1,147 million for the first half of 2023, 8% and 17% lower, respectively, from the comparable 2022 periods.

Financial Advisory

Our Financial Advisory results include Strategic and M&A Advisory, Capital Markets Advisory, Shareholder Advisory, Restructuring and Capital Solutions, Sovereign Advisory, Geopolitical Advisory, and other strategic advisory matters and Capital Raising and Placement.

For the second quarter of 2023, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $344 million, 15% lower than the second quarter of 2022.

For the first half of 2023, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $618 million, 22% lower than the first half of 2022.

During and since the second quarter of 2023, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other strategic advisory assignments globally, including the following (clients are in italics): Lincoln Financial Group's $28 billion reinsurance transaction with Fortitude Re; Newmont's $19 billion acquisition of Newcrest; EDF in the implementation of the squeeze-out procedure for the shares and OCEANEs of EDF following the simplified tender offer launched by the French State, valued at €9.7 billion; CVS Health's $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health; NEOM Green Hydrogen Company's completion of an $8.4 billion financing for the world's largest carbon-free green hydrogen plant; Xylem's $7.5 billion acquisition of Evoqua; Affiliate of Lone Star Funds' €5.2 billion sale of MBCC Group to Sika; NiSource's $2.4 billion agreement to sell a minority equity interest in NIPSCO to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners; Madison Dearborn Partners' closing of its $2.2 billion continuation fund; Mars' $1.45 billion acquisition of Heska; Insight Partners' closing of its $1.3 billion continuation fund; Oakley Capital on the closing of its over €1 billion continuation fund for IU Group; Agrofert's €810 million acquisition of Borealis' nitrogen business; IFF's $900 million sale of its Savory Solutions Group to PAI Partners; Allen & Overy LLP's combination with Shearman & Sterling; and Braya Renewable Fuel's preferred equity investment from Energy Capital Partners.

Lazard has one of the world's preeminent restructuring and capital solutions practices. During and since the second quarter of 2023, we have been engaged in a broad range of visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments, including debtor roles involving Bed Bath & Beyond, IKKS, Latécoère, Naftogaz, National CineMedia, SiO2 Medical Products and Vroon, and creditor and/or related party roles involving Ansaldo Energia, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Orpea, Party City, SVB Financial Group, Technicolor Creative Studio and Venator.

Our Capital Advisory practice remains active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.

For a list of publicly announced Financial Advisory transactions on which Lazard advised in the second quarter of 2023, or continued to advise or completed since June 30, 2023, please visit our website at www.lazard.com/financial-advisory/transactions/.

Asset Management

In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.

For the second quarter of 2023, Asset Management operating revenue was $267 million, 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of 2023, Asset Management operating revenue was $532 million, 8% lower than the first half of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, management fees and other revenue was $261 million, 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022, and 1% higher than the first quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2023, management fees and other revenue was $520 million, 5% lower than the first half of 2022.

Average assets under management (AUM) for the second quarter of 2023 was $235 billion, 2% higher than the second quarter of 2022, and 4% higher than the first quarter of 2023. Average AUM for the first half of 2023 was $231 billion, 5% lower than the first half of 2022.

AUM as of June 30, 2023, was $239 billion, 3% higher than March 31, 2023, and 10% higher than June 30, 2022. The sequential change from March 31, 2023 was driven by market appreciation of $8.8 billion, offset by foreign exchange depreciation of $0.6 billion and net outflows of $1.0 billion.

For the second quarter of 2023, incentive fees were $6 million, compared to $7 million for the second quarter of 2022. For the first half of 2023, incentive fees were $11 million, compared to $33 million for the first half of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits

In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges), a non-GAAP measure. We believe annual awarded compensation reflects the actual annual compensation cost more accurately than the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years' deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation while targeting a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.

For the second quarter of 2023, adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 was $424 million, compared to $395 million for the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted compensation ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 68.4%, compared to the second-quarter 2022 ratio of 58.5%.

For the first half of 2023, adjusted compensation and benefits expense was $823 million, compared to $804 million for the first half of 2022.

Our goal remains to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, while targeting a consistent deferral policy.

Non-Compensation Expense

For the second quarter of 2023, adjusted non-compensation expense1 was $144 million, 10% higher than the second quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting increased occupancy costs, as well as higher travel and business development and professional services expenses.

The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue was 23.2% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 19.4% for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted non-compensation expense for the first half of 2023 was $286 million, 15% higher than the first half of 2022. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue for the first half of 2023 was 24.9%, compared to 18.0% for the first half of 2022.

Our goal remains to maintain an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.

TAXES

The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $10 million for the second quarter and a benefit of $0.5 million for the first half of 2023. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 31.2% for the second quarter of 2023 and 67.8% for the first half of 2023, compared to 26.4% and 25.9% for the respective 2022 periods.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

In the second quarter of 2023, Lazard returned $47 million to shareholders, which included: $43 million in dividends and $4 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the first half of 2023, Lazard returned $234 million to shareholders, which included: $86 million in dividends; $99 million in share repurchases of our common stock; and $49 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During the first half of 2023, we repurchased 2.7 million shares. As of June 30, 2023, our remaining share repurchase authorization was $203 million.

On July 26, 2023, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 18, 2023, to stockholders of record on August 7, 2023.

Lazard's financial position remains strong. As of June 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents were $698 million. Stockholders' equity related to Lazard's interests was $360 million.

ENDNOTES

1 A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis, in addition to the U.S. GAAP results, is the most meaningful and useful way to compare our operating results across periods. 2 Second-quarter and first-half 2023 adjusted results1 exclude pre-tax charges of $146.7 million and $167.4 million, respectively, relating to expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives; first-half pre-tax charges of $10.7 million relating to expenses associated with senior management transition, a benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") of $40.4 million, and $19.1 million relating to certain asset impairment charges. On a U.S. GAAP basis, these resulted in a net charge of $146.7 million, or $1.65, per share, diluted, for the second quarter, and a net charge of $145.9 million, or $1.66, per share, diluted, for the first half of 2023.

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP) Three Months Ended % Change From June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $662,318 $561,911 $660,658 18% -% Interest expense (19,204 ) (19,475 ) (21,112 ) Net revenue 643,114 542,436 639,546 19% 1% Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 572,231 449,967 363,830 27% 57% Occupancy and equipment 32,800 31,773 29,409 Marketing and business development 28,582 22,762 22,673 Technology and information services 51,370 44,040 42,067 Professional services 21,402 24,326 16,549 Fund administration and outsourced services 28,968 26,576 28,551 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 95 48 15 Other 17,739 20,303 10,614 Subtotal 180,956 169,828 149,878 7% 21% Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement - (40,435 ) - Operating expenses 753,187 579,360 513,708 30% 47% Operating income (loss) (110,073 ) (36,924 ) 125,838 NM NM Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,303 (21,725 ) 34,187 NM (70%) Net income (loss) (120,376 ) (15,199 ) 91,651 NM NM Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,637 6,973 (3,829 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard Ltd ($124,013 ) ($22,172 ) $95,480 NM NM Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 88,729,654 87,591,852 98,660,173 1% (10%) Diluted 88,729,654 87,591,852 102,753,336 1% (14%) Net income (loss) per share: Basic ($1.41 ) ($0.27 ) $0.96 NM NM Diluted ($1.41 ) ($0.27 ) $0.92 NM NM

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change Total revenue $1,224,229 $1,376,802 (11%) Interest expense (38,679 ) (42,364 ) Net revenue 1,185,550 1,334,438 (11%) Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,022,198 760,671 34% Occupancy and equipment 64,573 60,648 Marketing and business development 51,344 36,796 Technology and information services 95,410 79,998 Professional services 45,728 32,578 Fund administration and outsourced services 55,544 58,254 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions 143 30 Other 38,042 19,897 Subtotal 350,784 288,201 22% Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement (40,435 ) - Operating expenses 1,332,547 1,048,872 27% Operating income (loss) (146,997 ) 285,566 NM Provision (benefit) for income taxes (11,422 ) 72,940 NM Net income (loss) (135,575 ) 212,626 NM Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10,610 3,270 Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard Ltd ($146,185 ) $209,356 NM Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 88,160,753 100,603,724 (12%) Diluted 88,160,753 105,469,988 (16%) Net income (loss) per share: Basic ($1.68 ) $2.05 NM Diluted ($1.68 ) $1.97 NM

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (U.S. GAAP) June 30, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $697,756 $1,234,773 Deposits with banks and short-term investments 446,777 779,246 Restricted cash 35,368 625,381 Receivables 674,558 652,758 Investments 690,199 698,977 Property 236,717 250,073 Goodwill and other intangible assets 394,682 377,330 Operating lease right-of-use assets 426,427 431,608 Deferred tax assets 524,053 407,657 Other assets 476,400 394,758 Total Assets $4,602,937 $5,852,561 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits and other customer payables $587,838 $921,834 Accrued compensation and benefits 601,689 735,576 Operating lease liabilities 507,157 513,688 Tax receivable agreement obligation 118,546 191,189 Senior debt 1,688,957 1,687,714 Other liabilities 599,282 543,690 Total liabilities 4,103,469 4,593,691 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 83,583 583,471 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share 1,128 1,128 Additional paid-in capital 167,622 167,890 Retained earnings 1,431,181 1,676,713 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (281,886 ) (295,854 ) Subtotal 1,318,045 1,549,877 Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost (958,067 ) (993,414 ) Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity 359,978 556,463 Noncontrolling interests 55,907 118,936 Total stockholders' equity 415,885 675,399 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $4,602,937 $5,852,561

LAZARD LTD SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Non-GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Financial Advisory $344,167 $273,861 $406,792 26% (15%) Asset Management 267,058 264,645 265,707 1% 1% Corporate 8,801 (11,488 ) 3,412 NM NM Operating revenue (b) $620,026 $527,018 $675,911 18% (8%) Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $424,097 $399,090 $395,407 6% 7% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 68.4 % 75.7 % 58.5 % Non-compensation expense (d) $143,677 $142,258 $130,941 1% 10% Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue 23.2 % 27.0 % 19.4 % Earnings: Earnings (loss) from operations (e) $52,252 ($14,330 ) $149,563 NM (65%) Operating margin (f) 8.4 % (2.7 %) 22.1 % Adjusted net income (loss) (g) $22,692 ($22,948 ) $96,108 NM (76%) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share $0.24 ($0.26 ) $0.92 NM (74%) Diluted weighted average shares (h) 95,620,902 87,591,852 104,767,897 9% (9%) Effective tax rate (i) 31.2 % 32.1 % 26.4 %

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

LAZARD LTD SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Non-GAAP - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Financial Advisory $618,028 $794,922 (22%) Asset Management 531,703 577,488 (8%) Corporate (2,687 ) 2,136 NM Operating revenue (b) $1,147,044 $1,374,546 (17%) Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $823,187 $804,109 2% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 71.8 % 58.5 % Non-compensation expense (d) $285,935 $248,067 15% Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue 24.9 % 18.0 % Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $37,922 $322,370 (88%) Operating margin (f) 3.3 % 23.5 % Adjusted net income (loss) (g) ($256 ) $210,800 NM Diluted adjusted net income per share $- $1.97 NM Diluted weighted average shares (h) 88,160,753 106,973,019 (18%) Effective tax rate (i) 67.8 % 25.9 %

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

LAZARD LTD ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM") (unaudited) ($ in millions) As of Variance June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Qtr to Qtr YTD Equity: Emerging Markets $24,554 $23,692 $21,557 3.6% 13.9% Global 51,602 49,797 46,861 3.6% 10.1% Local 51,223 49,887 47,504 2.7% 7.8% Multi-Regional 57,346 55,252 51,473 3.8% 11.4% Total Equity 184,725 178,628 167,395 3.4% 10.4% Fixed Income: Emerging Markets 9,196 9,164 8,944 0.3% 2.8% Global 11,347 11,322 11,029 0.2% 2.9% Local 6,008 6,002 5,352 0.1% 12.3% Multi-Regional 19,300 18,973 18,061 1.7% 6.9% Total Fixed Income 45,851 45,461 43,386 0.9% 5.7% Alternative Investments 3,959 4,111 3,812 (3.7%) 3.9% Other Alternative Investments 2,713 2,479 - 9.4% NM Private Equity 1,387 821 1,038 68.9% 33.6% Cash Management 705 640 494 10.2% 42.7% Total AUM $239,340 $232,140 $216,125 3.1% 10.7% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 AUM - Beginning of Period $232,140 $252,675 $216,125 $273,739 Net Flows (j) (997 ) (4,649 ) 2,002 (11,174 ) Market and foreign exchange appreciation (depreciation) 8,197 (31,400 ) 21,213 (45,939 ) AUM - End of Period $239,340 $216,626 $239,340 $216,626 Average AUM $235,352 $230,162 $231,110 $243,263 % Change in average AUM 2.3 % (5.0 %)

Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.

LAZARD LTD RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $643,114 $542,436 $639,546 $1,185,550 $1,334,438 Adjustments: Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (k) (6,237 ) (10,823 ) (660 ) (17,060 ) (11,455 ) (Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements (9,675 ) (16,453 ) 35,098 (26,128 ) 49,421 Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (l) (26,338 ) (26,681 ) (17,083 ) (53,019 ) (35,905 ) Asset impairment charges (m) - 19,129 - 19,129 - Interest expense 19,162 19,410 19,010 38,572 38,047 Operating revenue, as adjusted (b) $620,026 $527,018 $675,911 $1,147,044 $1,374,546 Compensation and Benefits Expense Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis $572,231 $449,967 $363,830 $1,022,198 $760,671 Adjustments: (Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements (9,675 ) (16,453 ) 35,098 (26,128 ) 49,421 Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (n) (136,608 ) (20,740 ) - (157,348 ) - Expenses associated with senior management transition (o) - (10,674 ) - (10,674 ) - Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (k) (1,851 ) (3,010 ) (3,521 ) (4,861 ) (5,983 ) Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c) $424,097 $399,090 $395,407 $823,187 $804,109 Non-Compensation Expense Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $180,956 $169,828 $149,878 $350,784 $288,201 Adjustments: Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (n) (10,097 ) - - (10,097 ) - Expenses related to office space reorganization (p) - - (871 ) - (1,995 ) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (l) (26,338 ) (26,681 ) (17,083 ) (53,019 ) (35,905 ) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (95 ) (48 ) (15 ) (143 ) (30 ) Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (k) (749 ) (841 ) (968 ) (1,590 ) (2,204 ) Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d) $143,677 $142,258 $130,941 $285,935 $248,067 Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations Operating Income (Loss) - U.S. GAAP Basis ($110,073 ) ($36,924 ) $125,838 ($146,997 ) $285,566 Adjustments: Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (q) - (40,435 ) - (40,435 ) - Asset impairment charges (m) - 19,129 - 19,129 - Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (n) 146,705 20,740 - 167,445 - Expenses associated with senior management transition (o) - 10,674 - 10,674 - Expenses related to office space reorganization (p) - - 871 - 1,995 Net income (loss) related to noncontrolling interests (k) (3,637 ) (6,973 ) 3,829 (10,610 ) (3,270 ) Pre-tax income (loss), as adjusted 32,995 (33,789 ) 130,538 (794 ) 284,291 Interest expense 19,162 19,410 19,010 38,572 38,047 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 95 49 15 144 32 Earnings (loss) from operations, as adjusted (e) $52,252 ($14,330 ) $149,563 $37,922 $322,370 Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd Net income (loss) attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis ($124,013 ) ($22,172 ) $95,480 ($146,185 ) $209,356 Adjustments: Benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (q) - (40,435 ) - (40,435 ) - Asset impairment charges (m) - 19,129 - 19,129 - Expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (n) 146,705 20,740 - 167,445 - Expenses associated with senior management transition (o) - 10,674 - 10,674 - Expenses related to office space reorganization (p) - - 871 - 1,995 Tax benefit allocated to adjustments - (10,884 ) (243 ) (10,884 ) (551 ) Net income (loss), as adjusted (g) $22,692 ($22,948 ) $96,108 ($256 ) $210,800 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis 88,729,654 87,591,852 102,753,336 88,160,753 105,469,988 Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights and other 6,891,248 - 2,014,561 - 1,503,031 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h) 95,620,902 87,591,852 104,767,897 88,160,753 106,973,019 Diluted net income (loss) per share: U.S. GAAP Basis ($1.41 ) ($0.27 ) $0.92 ($1.68 ) $1.97 Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted $0.24 ($0.26 ) $0.92 $- $1.97

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD LTD RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis: Occupancy and equipment $32,800 $31,773 $29,409 $64,573 $60,648 Marketing and business development 28,582 22,762 22,673 51,344 36,796 Technology and information services 51,370 44,040 42,067 95,410 79,998 Professional services 21,402 24,326 16,549 45,728 32,578 Fund administration and outsourced services 28,968 26,576 28,551 55,544 58,254 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 95 48 15 143 30 Other 17,739 20,303 10,614 38,042 19,897 Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $180,956 $169,828 $149,878 $350,784 $288,201 Non-compensation expense - Adjustments: Occupancy and equipment (k) (n) (p) ($878 ) ($61 ) ($932 ) ($939 ) ($2,115 ) Marketing and business development (k) (l) (n) (5,164 ) (2,728 ) (2,043 ) (7,892 ) (3,268 ) Technology and information services (k) (l) (n) (7,436 ) (73 ) (61 ) (7,509 ) (91 ) Professional services (k) (l) (n) (p) (1,989 ) (1,402 ) (403 ) (3,391 ) (1,141 ) Fund administration and outsourced services (k) (l) (17,282 ) (14,979 ) (15,680 ) (32,261 ) (32,192 ) Amortization and other acquisition-related costs (95 ) (48 ) (15 ) (143 ) (30 ) Other (k) (l) (n) (p) (4,435 ) (8,279 ) 197 (12,714 ) (1,297 ) Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments ($37,279 ) ($27,570 ) ($18,937 ) ($64,849 ) ($40,134 ) Non-compensation expense, as adjusted: Occupancy and equipment $31,922 $31,712 $28,477 $63,634 $58,533 Marketing and business development 23,418 20,034 20,630 43,452 33,528 Technology and information services 43,934 43,967 42,006 87,901 79,907 Professional services 19,413 22,924 16,146 42,337 31,437 Fund administration and outsourced services 11,686 11,597 12,871 23,283 26,062 Amortization and other acquisition-related costs - - - - - Other 13,304 12,024 10,811 25,328 18,600 Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d) $143,677 $142,258 $130,941 $285,935 $248,067

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.

See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD LTD Notes to Financial Schedules (a) Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods. (b) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) revenue related to noncontrolling interests (see (k) below), (ii) (gains) losses related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (l) below), (iv) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, asset impairment charges (see (m) below), and (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities. (c) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) (charges) credits related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, (ii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (n) below), (iii) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (o) below), and (iv) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (k) below). (d) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023, expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives, (ii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022, expenses related to office space reorganization (see (p) below), (iii) expenses related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (l) below), (iv) amortization and other acquisition-related costs, and (v) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (k) below). (e) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, a benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (see (q) below), (ii) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, asset impairment charges (see (m) below), (iii) for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (n) below), (iv) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (o) below), (v) for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2022, expenses related to office space reorganization (see (p) below), (vi) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (k) below), (vii) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities, and (viii) amortization and other acquisition-related costs. (f) Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure. (g) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, a benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation ("TRA") (see (q) below), (ii) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, asset impairment charges (see (m) below), (iii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives (see (n) below), (iv) for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2023, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (o) below), and (v) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022, expenses related to office space reorganization (see (p) below), net of tax benefits. (h) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share. In addition, for the three month period ended June 30, 2023, includes dilutive effect of weighted average number of incremental shares of common stock issuable from share-based incentive compensation. (i) Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision (benefit) for income taxes of $10,303, ($10,841), and $34,430 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, ($538) and $73,491 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and the denominator of which is pre-tax income (loss) of $32,995, ($33,789), and $130,538 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, ($794) and $284,291 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. (j) For the six month period ended June 30, 2023, includes approximately $3.9 billion of net flows related to a wealth management acquisition. (k) Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. (l) Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees and other receivables that are deemed uncollectible. (m) Represents certain asset impairment charges. (n) Represents expenses associated with cost-saving initiatives including closing certain offices over the course of 2023. (o) Represents expenses associated with senior management transition reflecting the departure of certain executive officers. (p) Represents building depreciation and other costs related to office space reorganization. (q) Pursuant to the periodic revaluation of the TRA liability and the assumptions reflected in the estimate, the revaluation had the effect of reducing the estimated liability under the TRA. As a result, the Company recorded a "benefit pursuant to tax receivable agreement" of $40,435 for the six month period ended June 30, 2023. NM Not meaningful

