JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Kimco Realty's net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders per diluted share was $0.16 and ($0.21), respectively.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Produced Funds From Operations* (FFO) of $0.39 per diluted share.
- Increased pro-rata portfolio occupancy 70 basis points year-over-year to 95.8%.
- Grew pro-rata small shop occupancy 30 basis points sequentially to 91.0%, representing an increase of 180 basis points year-over-year.
- Generated pro-rata cash rent spreads of 25.3% for new leases on comparable spaces, including four former Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) leases with a blended rent increase of 31%.
- Produced 2.3% growth in Same-Property Net Operating Income* (NOI) over the same period a year ago.
- Generated $144.9 million in proceeds from the sale of 7.0 million shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).
- Published 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report detailing ESG performance.
"Our results demonstrate the strength of our operating platform with the strong execution on backfilling vacancies in an accretive manner at meaningful rental spreads that will drive cashflow. It is a true testament to the quality of our portfolio and dedicated leasing team," stated Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. "Further, with over $500 million of cash on hand from the ongoing monetization of our Albertsons stock, we also have a unique advantage to quickly execute on external growth opportunities as well as further reduce leverage in our continuous effort to maximize results for all of our stakeholders. This includes the returning of capital to shareholders in the form of a one-time special dividend, expected to be announced and paid by year end."
Financial Results
Net income available to the company's common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $100.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Net (loss) available to the company's common shareholders of ($125.8) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Included in the change was a $276.0 million benefit from mark-to-market gains on marketable securities, primarily stemming from a change in the value of ACI common stock held by the company. Partially offsetting this benefit was a $30.9 million increase in provision for income taxes, net, mainly attributable to the capital gains from the monetization of 7.0 million shares of ACI during the second quarter of 2023, and a $27.0 million reduction in Equity in income of joint ventures, net, primarily due to a lower level of gains on sales of properties during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022.
FFO was $243.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $246.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022. The company excludes from FFO all realized or unrealized marketable securities gains and losses as well as any income tax implications, including those related to its investment in ACI. Also excluded from FFO are gains and losses from the sale of operating properties, real estate-related depreciation, and profit participations from other investments.
Operating Results
- Executed 485 leases totaling 2.7 million square feet, generating blended pro-rata rent spreads on comparable spaces of 9.9%, with pro-rata rental rates for new leases up 25.3% and renewals and options growing 7.6%.
- Pro-rata portfolio occupancy ended the quarter at 95.8%, which was flat sequentially and an increase of 70 basis points year-over-year. This includes the impact of vacating 8 BBBY and 11 Tuesday Morning spaces during the second quarter of 2023 which reduced occupancy by approximately 25 basis points.
- Pro-rata small shop occupancy expanded 30 basis points sequentially and 180 basis points year-over-year to 91.0%, which is 10 basis points below the company's all-time high.
- Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.7%, representing an increase of 10 basis points year-over-year.
- Reported a 300-basis-point spread between leased (reported) occupancy versus economic occupancy at the end of the second quarter, representing approximately $50 million in future annual base rent.
- Produced 2.3% growth in Same-Property NOI over the same period a year ago, driven by a 3.1% increase in minimum rent.
Investment Activities
- Sold five wholly-owned parcels during the second quarter for $46.2 million, totaling 87,000 square feet of gross leasable area.
Capital Market Activities
- As previously announced, Kimco sold 7.0 million shares of ACI common stock resulting in net proceeds of $144.9 million. The company recorded a $31.0 million provision for income taxes during the second quarter of 2023.
- Repurchased 38,237 depositary shares of its 5.125% Preferred Series L with a weighted average price of $22.56 for over $862,000. In addition, the company also repurchased 16,050 depositary shares of its 5.250% Preferred Series M with a weighted average price of $22.37 for over $359,000.
- Ended the second quarter with over $2.5 billion of immediate liquidity, including full availability of the company's $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and over $500 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. In addition, the company held 14.2 million shares of ACI common stock valued at $310.1 million as of June 30, 2023.
Dividend Declarations
- Kimco's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, representing a 4.5% increase over the quarterly dividend in the corresponding period of the prior year. The quarterly cash dividend on common shares is payable on September 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2023.
- The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company's Class L and Class M series of cumulative redeemable preferred shares. These dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 2, 2023.
2023 Full Year Outlook
Based on the actual results of the second quarter, including gains, net of impairments and other charges impacting net income available to the company's common shareholders and outlook for the remainder of 2023, the company has updated its full-year guidance ranges as follows:
Current
Previous
Net income available to the company's common shareholders (per diluted share):
$0.92 to $0.95
$0.92 to $0.96
FFO (per diluted share)*:
$1.55 to $1.57
$1.54 to $1.57
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets:
|Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|of $3,631,686 and $3,417,414, respectively
$
15,019,986
$
15,039,828
|Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures
1,098,336
1,091,551
|Other investments
136,555
107,581
|Cash and cash equivalents
536,477
149,829
|Marketable securities
314,826
597,732
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
294,608
304,226
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
130,287
133,733
|Other assets
396,643
401,642
|Total assets
$
17,927,718
$
17,826,122
|Liabilities:
|Notes payable, net
$
6,775,080
$
6,780,969
|Mortgages payable, net
359,609
376,917
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
207,545
207,815
|Dividends payable
5,308
5,326
|Operating lease liabilities
111,129
113,679
|Other liabilities
620,706
601,574
|Total liabilities
8,079,377
8,086,280
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
92,933
92,933
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares;
|Issued and outstanding (in series) 19,367 and 19,435 shares, respectively;
|Aggregate liquidation preference $484,179 and $485,868, respectively
19
19
|Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 750,000,000 shares; issued
|and outstanding 619,888,890 and 618,483,565 shares, respectively
6,199
6,185
|Paid-in capital
9,621,686
9,618,271
|Cumulative distributions in excess of net income
(20,748
)
(119,548
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
15,942
10,581
|Total stockholders' equity
9,623,098
9,515,508
|Noncontrolling interests
132,310
131,401
|Total equity
9,755,408
9,646,909
|Total liabilities and equity
$
17,927,718
$
17,826,122
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues
|Revenues from rental properties, net
$
439,008
$
423,273
$
877,346
$
845,927
|Management and other fee income
3,832
3,925
8,386
8,520
|Total revenues
442,840
427,198
885,732
854,447
|Operating expenses
|Rent
(4,145
)
(4,070
)
(8,158
)
(8,151
)
|Real estate taxes
(57,621
)
(56,075
)
(115,127
)
(110,389
)
|Operating and maintenance
(75,073
)
(69,784
)
(150,315
)
(139,009
)
|General and administrative
(32,734
)
(27,981
)
(67,483
)
(57,929
)
|Impairment charges
-
(14,419
)
(11,806
)
(14,691
)
|Depreciation and amortization
(129,245
)
(124,611
)
(255,546
)
(254,905
)
|Total operating expenses
(298,818
)
(296,940
)
(608,435
)
(585,074
)
|Gain on sale of properties
13,170
2,944
52,376
7,137
|Operating income
157,192
133,202
329,673
276,510
|Other income/(expense)
|Special dividend income
-
-
194,116
-
|Other income, net
7,571
6,642
10,703
12,625
|Gain/(loss) on marketable securities, net
14,561
(261,467
)
4,417
(139,703
)
|Interest expense
(60,674
)
(56,466
)
(121,980
)
(113,485
)
|Early extinguishment of debt charges
-
(57
)
-
(7,230
)
|Income/(loss) before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures,
|net, and equity in income from other investments, net
118,650
(178,146
)
416,929
28,717
|(Provision)/benefit for income taxes, net
(31,027
)
(96
)
(61,856
)
57
|Equity in income of joint ventures, net
17,128
44,130
41,332
67,700
|Equity in income of other investments, net
4,519
3,385
6,641
8,758
|Net income/(loss)
109,270
(130,727
)
403,046
105,232
|Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,644
)
11,226
(6,657
)
12,569
|Net income/(loss) attributable to the company
106,626
(119,501
)
396,389
117,801
|Preferred dividends, net
(6,200
)
(6,250
)
(12,451
)
(12,604
)
|Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders
$
100,426
$
(125,751
)
$
383,938
$
105,197
|Per common share:
|Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders: (1)
|Basic
|
$
0.16
$
(0.21
)
$
0.62
$
0.17
|Diluted (2)
$
0.16
$
(0.21
)
$
0.62
$
0.17
|Weighted average shares:
|Basic
617,077
615,642
616,785
615,207
|Diluted
617,257
615,642
619,749
616,943
|(1)
Adjusted for earnings attributable from participating securities of ($647) and ($533) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted for earnings attributable from participating securities of ($2,074) and ($1,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(2)
Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion would have an antidilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Distributions on convertible units did not have a dilutive impact for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $1,479 and $0 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) Available to the Company's Common Shareholders
|to FFO Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (1)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders
$
100,426
$
(125,751
)
$
383,938
$
105,197
|Gain on sale of properties
(13,170
)
(2,944
)
(52,376
)
(7,137
)
|Gain on sale of joint venture properties
(180
)
(27,198
)
(7,890
)
(30,184
)
|Depreciation and amortization - real estate related
127,725
123,672
253,003
253,133
|Depreciation and amortization - real estate joint ventures
15,599
16,616
32,146
33,501
|Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures)
-
17,233
11,803
17,933
|Profit participation from other investments, net
(2,792
)
(1,988
)
(2,761
)
(5,651
)
|Special dividend income
-
-
(194,116
)
-
|(Gain)/loss on marketable securities, net
(14,561
)
261,467
(4,417
)
139,703
|Provision/(benefit) for income taxes, net (2)
31,259
3
62,132
(8
)
|Noncontrolling interests (2)
(424
)
(14,729
)
507
(19,459
)
|FFO available to the company's common shareholders
$
243,882
$
246,381
$
481,969
$
487,028
(4
)
|Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations:
|Basic
617,077
615,642
616,785
615,207
|Units
2,563
2,473
2,551
2,509
|Dilutive effect of equity awards
122
1,419
490
1,689
|Diluted
619,762
619,534
619,826
619,405
|FFO per common share - basic
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.78
$
0.79
|FFO per common share - diluted (3)
$
0.39
$
0.40
$
0.78
$
0.79
|(1)
The company considers FFO to be an important supplemental measure of its operating performance and believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting results. Comparison of the company's presentation of FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in the application of the Nareit definition used by such REITs.
|(2)
Related to gains, impairments, depreciation on properties and gains/(losses) on sales of marketable securities, where applicable.
|(3)
Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $584 and $483 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $1,166 and $955 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The effect of other certain convertible units would have an anti-dilutive effect upon the calculation of FFO available to the company's common shareholders per share. Accordingly, the impact of such conversion has not been included in the determination of diluted earnings per share calculations.
|(4)
Includes Early extinguishment of debt charges of $7.2 million recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2022.
|Reconciliation of Net income/(loss) Available to the Company's Common Shareholders
|to Same Property NOI (1)(2)
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders
$
100,426
$
(125,751
)
$
383,938
$
105,197
|Adjustments:
|Management and other fee income
(3,832
)
(3,925
)
(8,386
)
(8,520
)
|General and administrative
32,734
27,981
67,483
57,929
|Impairment charges
-
14,419
11,806
14,691
|Depreciation and amortization
129,245
124,611
255,546
254,905
|Gain on sale of properties
(13,170
)
(2,944
)
(52,376
)
(7,137
)
|Special dividend income
-
-
(194,116
)
-
|Interest expense and other income, net
53,103
49,881
111,277
108,090
|(Gain)/loss on marketable securities, net
(14,561
)
261,467
(4,417
)
139,703
|Provision/(benefit) for income taxes, net
31,027
96
61,856
(57
)
|Equity in income of other investments, net
(4,519
)
(3,385
)
(6,641
)
(8,758
)
|Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,644
(11,226
)
6,657
(12,569
)
|Preferred dividends, net
6,200
6,250
12,451
12,604
|Non same property net operating income
(15,549
)
(15,513
)
(32,379
)
(33,119
)
|Non-operational expense/(income) from joint ventures, net
22,766
(2,858
)
38,805
16,826
|Same Property NOI
$
326,514
$
319,103
$
651,504
$
639,785
|(1)
The company considers same property NOI as an important operating performance measure because it is frequently used by securities analysts and investors to measure only the net operating income of properties that have been owned by the company for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. It excludes properties under redevelopment, development and pending stabilization; properties are deemed stabilized at the earlier of (i) reaching 90% leased or (ii) one year following a project's inclusion in operating real estate. Same property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular period presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the company's properties. The company's method of calculating Same property NOI may differ from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.
|(2)
Amounts represent Kimco Realty's pro-rata share.
|Reconciliation of the Projected Range of Net Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders
|to Funds From Operations Available to the Company's Common Shareholders
|(unaudited, all amounts shown are per diluted share)
|Projected Range
|Full Year 2023
|Low
|High
|Net income available to the company's common shareholders
$
0.92
$
0.95
|Gain on sale of properties
(0.08
)
(0.11
)
|Gain on sale of joint venture properties
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
|Depreciation & amortization - real estate related
0.82
0.84
|Depreciation & amortization - real estate joint ventures
0.10
0.11
|Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures)
0.02
0.02
|Special dividend income (1)
(0.31
)
(0.31
)
|Gain on marketable securities, net
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
|Provision for income taxes (2)
0.10
0.10
|FFO available to the company's common shareholders
$
1.55
$
1.57
|(1)
Related to the special cash dividend from ACI
|(2)
Related to gains, impairments, depreciation on properties and gains/(losses) on sales of marketable securities, where applicable.
|Projections involve numerous assumptions such as rental income (including assumptions on percentage rent), interest rates, tenant defaults, occupancy rates, selling prices of properties held for disposition, expenses (including salaries and employee costs), insurance costs and numerous other factors. Not all of these factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results, and may be above or below the range indicated. The above range represents management's estimate of results based upon these assumptions as of the date of this press release.
