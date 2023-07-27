PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"The consistent investments we've been making in our growth businesses continue to generate strong results and position us extremely well both now and into the future. Second quarter operational and financial performance was excellent and included a double-digit increase in Adjusted EPS and significant free cash flow generation," said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. "This quarter contained a number of highlights and notable achievements. We not only continued to deliver solid revenue growth in our connectivity businesses but also expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margin at Connectivity & Platforms. We generated the best quarterly Adjusted EBITDA ever at Theme Parks, had the second-highest grossing animated film of all time in worldwide box office revenue with Super Mario Bros., and nearly doubled paid Peacock subscribers year-over-year. At the same time, we returned a healthy amount of capital to shareholders and maintained an enviable balance sheet. Our experienced and expert management team is executing at an exceptional level, and our long-term-oriented growth strategy is clearly working."

($ in millions, except per share data) 2nd Quarter Consolidated Results 2023 2022 Change Revenue $30,513 $30,016 1.7 % Net Income Attributable to Comcast $4,248 $3,396 25.1 % Adjusted Net Income1 $4,723 $4,507 4.8 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $10,244 $9,827 4.2 % Earnings per Share3 $1.02 $0.76 34.2 % Adjusted Earnings per Share1 $1.13 $1.01 11.9 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $7,197 $6,327 13.8 % Free Cash Flow4 $3,421 $3,170 7.9 %

For additional detail on segment revenue and expenses, customer metrics, capital expenditures, and free cash flow, please refer to the trending schedule on Comcast's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.

2nd Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Increased 4.2% to $10.2 Billion; Adjusted EPS Increased 11.9% to $1.13; Generated Free Cash Flow of $3.4 Billion

Returned $3.2 Billion to Shareholders Through a Combination of $1.2 Billion in Dividend Payments and $2.0 Billion in Share Repurchases

Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Increased 4.4% to $8.3 Billion and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased 170 Basis Points to 41.0%

Domestic Broadband Average Rate Per Customer Increased 4.5% and Drove Domestic Broadband Revenue Growth of 4.4%

Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA Increased 7.5% to $2.2 Billion, Driven by Studios and Theme Parks

Studios Adjusted EBITDA Increased $258 Million to $255 Million, Driven by the Successful Theatrical Performance of The Super Mario Bros. Movie ; Mario Grossed $1.3 Billion in Worldwide Box Office in the Second Quarter to Become the #2 Animated Picture of All-Time

; Grossed $1.3 Billion in Worldwide Box Office in the Second Quarter to Become the #2 Animated Picture of All-Time Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA Increased 32% to $833 Million, Its Highest Adjusted EBITDA on Record, Reflecting Growth at Universal Beijing, Universal Japan and Universal Hollywood Compared to the Prior Year Period

Peacock Paid Subscribers Nearly Doubled Compared to the Prior Year Period to 24 Million. Peacock Revenue Increased 85% to $820 Million

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue increased 1.7%. Net Income Attributable to Comcast increased 25.1%. Adjusted Net Income increased 4.8%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2%.

Earnings per Share (EPS) increased 34.2% to $1.02. Adjusted EPS increased 11.9% to $1.13.

Capital Expenditures increased 22.7% to $3.0 billion. Connectivity & Platforms' capital expenditures increased 11.4% to $2.1 billion, primarily reflecting higher investment in line extensions and scalable infrastructure. Content & Experiences' capital expenditures increased 74.1% to $809 million, reflecting increased investment in constructing the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $7.2 billion. Free Cash Flow was $3.4 billion.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased 50.5 million of its common shares for $2.0 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $3.2 billion.

Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change6 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Connectivity & Platforms Revenue Residential Connectivity & Platforms $18,068 $18,131 (0.4%) (0.5%) Business Services Connectivity 2,292 2,203 4.0% 4.0% Total Connectivity & Platforms Revenue $20,360 $20,335 0.1% -% Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Residential Connectivity & Platforms $7,024 $6,733 4.3% 4.3% Business Services Connectivity 1,322 1,263 4.7% 4.7% Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA $8,346 $7,995 4.4% 4.3% Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin Residential Connectivity & Platforms 38.9 % 37.1 % 180 bps 180 bps Business Services Connectivity 57.7 % 57.3 % 40 bps 40 bps Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin 41.0 % 39.3 % 170 bps 170 bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Connectivity & Platforms was consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased due to growth in Residential Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA and Business Services Connectivity Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 41.0%.

(in thousands) Net Additions /

(Losses) 2nd Quarter 2Q23 2Q227 2023 20227 Customer Relationships Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 31,761 31,955 (65 ) (38 ) International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 17,884 17,788 (167 ) (120 ) Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships 2,635 2,608 5 16 Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 52,280 52,351 (228 ) (143 ) Domestic Broadband Residential Customers 29,796 29,826 (20 ) (10 ) Business Customers 2,509 2,497 1 13 Total Domestic Broadband Customers 32,305 32,323 (19 ) 3 Total Domestic Wireless Lines 5,984 4,615 316 317 Total Domestic Video Customers 14,985 17,144 (543 ) (521 )

Total Customer Relationships for Connectivity & Platforms decreased by 228,000 to 52.3 million. Decreases in international residential connectivity & platforms customer relationships as well as domestic residential connectivity & platforms customer relationships were partially offset by an increase in business services connectivity customer relationships. Total domestic broadband customer net losses were 19,000, total domestic wireless line net additions were 316,000 and total domestic video customer net losses were 543,000.

Residential Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change6 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Revenue Domestic Broadband $6,377 $6,107 4.4% 4.4% Domestic Wireless 869 722 20.4% 20.4% International Connectivity 1,002 791 26.7% 25.9% Total Residential Connectivity 8,248 7,620 8.2% 8.2% Video 7,358 7,793 (5.6%) (5.8%) Advertising 993 1,112 (10.7%) (10.9%) Other 1,469 1,607 (8.6%) (8.8%) Total Revenue $18,068 $18,131 (0.4%) (0.5%) Operating Expenses Programming $4,579 $4,679 (2.1%) (2.4%) Non-Programming 6,465 6,720 (3.8%) (4.0%) Total Operating Expenses $11,044 $11,399 (3.1%) (3.3%) Adjusted EBITDA $7,024 $6,733 4.3% 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38.9 % 37.1 % 180 bps 180 bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Residential Connectivity & Platforms was consistent with the prior year period. Growth in residential connectivity revenue was driven by domestic broadband revenue due to higher average rates; international connectivity revenue due to an increase in wireless revenue, reflecting higher sales of devices and wireless services, as well as an increase in broadband revenue; and domestic wireless revenue due to an increase in the number of customer lines. The growth in residential connectivity revenue was offset by a decrease in video revenue due to a decline in the number of video customers, partially offset by an increase in average rates; other revenue primarily due to lower voice revenue, driven by a decline in the number of residential wireline voice customers; and advertising revenue primarily due to a decline in domestic political advertising and overall market weakness.

Adjusted EBITDA for Residential Connectivity & Platforms increased due to lower operating expenses. Programming expenses decreased primarily due to the decline in the number of domestic video customers, partially offset by domestic contractual rate increases and an increase in programming expenses for international sports channels. Non-programming expenses decreased primarily due to lower spending on marketing and promotion, lower technical and support costs, lower fees paid to third-party channels relating to advertising sales and lower customer service costs. These decreases were partially offset by increased direct product costs associated with our wireless service, resulting from increases in device sales and the number of customers receiving our wireless service. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 38.9%.

Business Services Connectivity

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change6 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Revenue $2,292 $2,203 4.0% 4.0% Operating Expenses 970 941 3.1% 3.1% Adjusted EBITDA $1,322 $1,263 4.7% 4.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 57.7 % 57.3 % 40 bps 40 bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. Change in Adjusted EBITDA margin is presented as year/year basis point changes.

Revenue for Business Services Connectivity increased due to an increase in revenue from small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for Business Services Connectivity increased due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher marketing and promotion expenses and direct product costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 57.7%.

Content & Experiences

($ in millions) 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Content & Experiences Revenue Media $6,195 $6,188 0.1 % Studios 3,087 3,117 (0.9 %) Theme Parks 2,209 1,804 22.4 % Headquarters & Other 13 8 60.5 % Eliminations (631 ) (664 ) 5.0 % Total Content & Experiences Revenue $10,873 $10,453 4.0 % Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA Media $1,244 $1,520 (18.2 %) Studios 255 (3 ) NM Theme Parks 833 632 31.8 % Headquarters & Other (200 ) (137 ) (45.6 %) Eliminations 56 23 141.8 % Total Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA $2,187 $2,034 7.5 % NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for Content & Experiences increased compared to the prior year period driven by Theme Parks. Adjusted EBITDA for Content & Experiences increased due to growth in Studios and Theme Parks, partially offset by a decrease in Media, driven by higher costs at Peacock as the service scales.

Media

($ in millions) 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Revenue Domestic Advertising $2,027 $2,131 (4.9 %) Domestic Distribution 2,615 2,558 2.2 % International Networks 1,035 970 6.7 % Other 518 529 (2.0 %) Total Revenue $6,195 $6,188 0.1 % Operating Expenses 4,951 4,669 6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $1,244 $1,520 (18.2 %)

Revenue for Media was consistent with the prior year period primarily due to higher international networks and domestic distribution revenue, offset by lower domestic advertising revenue. The decrease in domestic advertising revenue was primarily due to lower revenue at our networks, partially offset by an increase in revenue at Peacock. International networks revenue increased primarily reflecting an increase in revenue associated with the distribution of sports channels. Domestic distribution revenue increased primarily due to higher revenue at Peacock, driven by an increase in paid subscribers, partially offset by lower revenue at our networks.

Adjusted EBITDA for Media decreased primarily due to higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher programming costs at Peacock, as well as increased international sports programming costs driven by the shift of certain European football matches and the related programming expense to the first half of 2023 due to timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, partially offset by a decrease in content costs for our entertainment television networks. Media results in the second quarter include $820 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA8 loss of $651 million related to Peacock, compared to $444 million of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA8 loss of $467 million in the prior year period.

Studios

($ in millions) 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Revenue Content Licensing $1,821 $2,269 (19.8 %) Theatrical 913 550 65.9 % Other 354 298 19.0 % Total Revenue $3,087 $3,117 (0.9 %) Operating Expenses 2,833 3,120 (9.2 %) Adjusted EBITDA $255 ($3 ) NM NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for Studios was consistent with the prior year period primarily due to higher theatrical revenue, driven by recent releases, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Fast X, offset by lower content licensing revenue, which was primarily due to the timing of when content was made available by our television studios under licensing agreements, partially offset by the timing of when content was made available by our film studios.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studios increased primarily due to lower operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses reflected lower programming and production expenses, primarily due to lower costs associated with lower content licensing sales, partially offset by higher spending on recent theatrical releases.

Theme Parks

($ in millions) 2nd Quarter 2023 2022 Change Revenue $2,209 $1,804 22.4 % Operating Expenses 1,376 1,173 17.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $833 $632 31.8 %

Revenue for Theme Parks increased driven by higher revenue at our international theme parks, which had COVID-19 related restrictions in the prior year period. Domestic theme parks revenue remained consistent primarily due to higher revenue at our theme park in Hollywood driven by the opening of Super Nintendo World, offset by lower revenue at our theme park in Orlando which continues to be above pre-pandemic levels.

Adjusted EBITDA for Theme Parks increased, reflecting higher revenue, which more than offset higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher costs primarily associated with increased guest attendance.

Headquarters & Other

Content & Experiences Headquarters & Other includes overhead, personnel costs and costs associated with corporate initiatives. Headquarters & Other Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter was $200 million, compared to a loss of $137 million in the prior year period.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between our Content & Experiences segments, the most significant being content licensing between the Studios and Media segments, which are affected by the timing of recognition of content licenses. Revenue eliminations were $631 million, compared to $664 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $56 million, compared to a benefit of $23 million in the prior year period.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

($ in millions) 2nd Quarter 2023 20225 Change Corporate & Other Revenue $654 $617 6.0 % Operating Expenses 957 784 22.1 % Adjusted EBITDA ($303 ) ($167 ) (81.4 %) Eliminations Revenue ($1,373 ) ($1,389 ) (1.2 %) Operating Expenses (1,386 ) (1,353 ) 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $14 ($36 ) NM NM=comparison not meaningful.

Corporate & Other

Corporate & Other primarily includes overhead and personnel costs; certain Sky operations; Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo, our consolidated streaming platform joint venture beginning in June 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Corporate & Other increased, reflecting higher operating expenses primarily due to higher costs related to Xumo and certain Sky operations.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between Connectivity & Platforms, Content & Experiences and other businesses, the most significant being distribution of television network programming between the Media and Residential Connectivity & Platforms segments. Revenue eliminations were $1.4 billion, consistent with the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $14 million compared to a loss of $36 million in the prior year period.

Notes: 1 We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders, respectively, adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 2 We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 3 All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. 4 We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Cash payments related to certain capital or intangible assets, such as the construction of Universal Beijing Resort, are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets for Free Cash Flow. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 5 Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, we changed our presentation of segment operating results around our two primary businesses, Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. We have updated certain historical information as a result of these changes, including: (1) presentation of Cable Communications results in the Residential Connectivity & Platforms and Business Services Connectivity segments and (2) presentation of Sky's results across the Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Entertainment segments, and Corporate & Other. 6 Constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the results for each comparable prior year period adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from each current period presented, rather than the actual exchange rates that were in effect during the respective periods. See Table 6 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 7 Customer metrics for 2022 have been updated to reflect the new segment presentation, and to align methodologies for counting business customer metrics to: (1) include locations receiving our services outside of our distribution system and (2) now count certain customers based on the number of locations receiving services, including arrangements whereby third parties provide connectivity services leveraging our distribution system. These changes in methodology were not material to any period presented. Previously reported total Sky customer relationships of approximately 23 million as of December 31, 2022 also included approximately 5 million customer relationships outside of the Connectivity & Platforms markets. 8 Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit or loss for our segments. From time to time, we may present Adjusted EBITDA for components of our reportable segments, such as Peacock. We believe these measures are useful to evaluate our financial results and provide a basis of comparison to others, although our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA for components are generally presented on a consistent basis with the respective segments and include direct revenue and operating costs and expenses attributed to the component operations.

Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

Conference Call and Other Information

Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community today, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call and related materials will be broadcast live and posted on our Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. A replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023, on the Investor Relations website.

From time to time, we post information that may be of interest to investors on our website at www.cmcsa.com and on our corporate website, www.comcastcorporation.com. To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to email alerts.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should consider various factors, including the risks and uncertainties we describe in the "Risk Factors" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include changes in and/or risks associated with: the competitive environment; consumer behavior; the advertising market; programming costs; consumer acceptance of our content; key distribution and/or licensing agreements; use and protection of our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party hardware, software and operational support; keeping pace with technological developments; cyber attacks, security breaches or technology disruptions; weak economic conditions; acquisitions and strategic initiatives; operating businesses internationally; natural disasters, severe weather-related and other uncontrollable events; loss of key personnel; laws and regulations; adverse decisions in litigation or governmental investigations; labor disputes; and other risks described from time to time in reports and other documents we file with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The amount and timing of any dividends and share repurchases are subject to business, economic and other relevant factors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this discussion, we sometimes refer to financial measures that are not presented according to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the SEC regulations; those rules require the supplemental explanations and reconciliations that are in Comcast's Form 8-K (Quarterly Earnings Release) furnished to the SEC.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

TABLE 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $30,513 $30,016 $60,205 $61,026 Costs and expenses Programming and production 8,849 8,887 17,853 19,457 Marketing and promotion 2,100 2,196 4,063 4,258 Other operating and administrative 9,317 9,098 18,618 18,358 Depreciation 2,195 2,162 4,459 4,375 Amortization 1,343 1,306 2,856 2,641 23,804 23,649 47,849 49,089 Operating income 6,709 6,367 12,355 11,936 Interest expense (998 ) (968 ) (2,007 ) (1,962 ) Investment and other income (loss), net Equity in net income (losses) of investees, net (80 ) (413 ) 405 (280 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net (38 ) (321 ) (44 ) (205 ) Other income (loss), net 133 (162 ) 261 (224 ) 15 (897 ) 622 (709 ) Income before income taxes 5,726 4,502 10,970 9,266 Income tax expense (1,537 ) (1,261 ) (3,013 ) (2,548 ) Net income 4,189 3,241 7,957 6,717 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (59 ) (155 ) (126 ) (227 ) Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $4,248 $3,396 $8,082 $6,945 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders $1.02 $0.76 $1.92 $1.54 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 4,183 4,482 4,205 4,520

TABLE 2 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $7,957 $6,717 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,315 7,016 Share-based compensation 668 675 Noncash interest expense (income), net 140 165 Net (gain) loss on investment activity and other (354 ) 864 Deferred income taxes 296 (31 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Current and noncurrent receivables, net (92 ) (338 ) Film and television costs, net 58 651 Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors (718 ) 78 Other operating assets and liabilities (843 ) (2,214 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,426 13,584 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (5,627 ) (4,270 ) Cash paid for intangible assets (1,577 ) (1,383 ) Construction of Universal Beijing Resort (104 ) (168 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses and investments 369 108 Purchases of investments (593 ) (1,164 ) Other 6 86 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,528 ) (6,792 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings, net (660 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 6,044 166 Repurchases and repayments of debt (3,001 ) (254 ) Repurchases of common stock under repurchase program and employee plans (4,227 ) (6,288 ) Dividends paid (2,387 ) (2,377 ) Other (260 ) 116 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,492 ) (8,636 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14 (76 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,420 (1,920 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 4,782 8,778 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $7,202 $6,859

TABLE 3 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $7,146 $4,749 Receivables, net 12,980 12,672 Other current assets 4,796 4,406 Total current assets 24,922 21,826 Film and television costs 12,641 12,560 Investments 7,761 7,250 Investment securing collateralized obligation 480 490 Property and equipment, net 56,851 55,485 Goodwill 59,042 58,494 Franchise rights 59,365 59,365 Other intangible assets, net 28,761 29,308 Other noncurrent assets, net 12,323 12,497 $262,147 $257,275 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses related to trade creditors $12,213 $12,544 Accrued participations and residuals 1,812 1,770 Deferred revenue 3,327 2,380 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,876 9,450 Current portion of long-term debt 2,524 1,743 Collateralized obligation 5,173 - Total current liabilities 32,925 27,887 Long-term debt, less current portion 94,972 93,068 Collateralized obligation - 5,172 Deferred income taxes 29,052 28,714 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,280 20,395 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 239 411 Equity Comcast Corporation shareholders' equity 84,119 80,943 Noncontrolling interests 559 684 Total equity 84,679 81,627 $262,147 $257,275

TABLE 4 Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $4,248 $3,396 $8,082 $6,945 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (59 ) (155 ) (126 ) (227 ) Income tax expense 1,537 1,261 3,013 2,548 Interest expense 998 968 2,007 1,962 Investment and other (income) loss, net (15 ) 897 (622 ) 709 Depreciation 2,195 2,162 4,459 4,375 Amortization 1,343 1,306 2,856 2,641 Adjustments (1) (3 ) (9 ) (11 ) 24 Adjusted EBITDA $10,244 $9,827 $19,659 $18,977

Reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $7,197 $6,327 $14,426 $13,584 Capital expenditures (2,963 ) (2,414 ) (5,627 ) (4,270 ) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (813 ) (743 ) (1,577 ) (1,383 ) Free Cash Flow $3,421 $3,170 $7,221 $7,930 Alternate Presentation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $10,244 $9,827 $19,659 $18,977 Capital expenditures (2,963 ) (2,414 ) (5,627 ) (4,270 ) Cash paid for capitalized software and other intangible assets (813 ) (743 ) (1,577 ) (1,383 ) Cash interest expense (1,057 ) (897 ) (1,823 ) (1,644 ) Cash taxes (2,236 ) (2,751 ) (2,384 ) (2,841 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (244 ) (240 ) (1,975 ) (1,715 ) Noncash share-based compensation 309 299 668 675 Other (2) 181 89 279 131 Free Cash Flow $3,421 $3,170 $7,221 $7,930

(1) 2nd quarter and year to date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA exclude $(3) million and $(11) million of other operating and administrative expenses, respectively, related to our investment portfolio. 2nd quarter and year to date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA exclude ($9) million and $24 million of other operating and administrative expense, respectively, related to our investment portfolio. (2) 2nd quarter and year to date 2023 include decreases of $(3) million and $(11) million, respectively, of costs related to our investment portfolio as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. 2nd quarter and year to date 2022 include decreases of ($9) million and $24 million, respectively, of costs related to our investment portfolio.

TABLE 5 Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share data) $ EPS $ EPS $ EPS $ EPS Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders $4,248 $1.02 $3,396 $0.76 $8,082 $1.92 $6,945 $1.54 Change 25.1% 34.2% 16.4% 24.7% Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 444 0.11 460 0.10 875 0.21 941 0.21 Investments (2) 31 0.01 591 0.13 (358) (0.09) 460 0.10 Items affecting period-over-period comparability: Gains and losses related to businesses and investments (3) - - 60 0.01 - - 60 0.01 Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS $4,723 $1.13 $4,507 $1.01 $8,600 $2.05 $8,406 $1.86 Change 4.8% 11.9% 2.3% 10.2%

(1) Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets not resulting from business combinations (such as software and acquired intellectual property rights used in our theme parks) is included in Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets before income taxes $572 $568 $1,128 $1,160 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net of tax $444 $460 $875 $941

(2) Adjustments for investments include realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (as stated in Table 1), as well as the equity in net (income) losses of investees, net, for certain equity method investments, including Atairos and Hulu and costs related to our investment portfolio.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net $38 $321 $44 $205 Equity in net (income) losses of investees, net and other 3 461 (518 ) 406 Investments before income taxes 41 782 (474 ) 611 Investments, net of tax $31 $591 ($358 ) $460

(3) 2nd quarter and year to date 2022 net income attributable to Comcast Corporation includes a loss of $60 million in other income related to an impairment of an equity method investment.

TABLE 6 Reconciliation of Constant Currency (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions, except per customer data) As

Reported Effects of Foreign Currency Constant Currency Amounts As

Reported Effects of Foreign Currency Constant Currency Amounts Reconciliation of Connectivity & Platforms Constant Currency Connectivity & Platforms Revenue Residential Connectivity & Platforms $18,131 $31 $18,162 $36,472 ($318 ) $36,154 Business Services Connectivity 2,203 - 2,203 4,375 (1 ) 4,374 Total Connectivity & Platforms Revenue $20,335 $30 $20,365 $40,846 ($318 ) $40,528 Connectivity and Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Residential Connectivity & Platforms $6,733 $3 $6,736 $13,344 ($56 ) $13,288 Business Services Connectivity 1,263 (1) 1,262 2,496 - 2,496 Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA $7,995 $3 $7,998 $15,840 ($55 ) $15,785 Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin Residential Connectivity & Platforms 37.1% - bps 37.1% 36.6% 20 bps 36.8% Business Services Connectivity 57.3% - bps 57.3% 57.1% - bps 57.1% Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.3% - bps 39.3% 38.8% 10 bps 38.9% Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in millions, except per customer data) As

Reported Effects of Foreign Currency Constant Currency Amounts As

Reported Effects of Foreign Currency Constant Currency Amounts Reconciliation of Residential Connectivity & Platforms Constant Currency Revenue Domestic broadband $6,107 $- $6,107 $12,158 $- $12,158 Domestic wireless 722 - 722 1,399 - 1,399 International connectivity 791 5 796 1,631 (73 ) 1,558 Total residential connectivity $7,620 $5 7,625 $15,187 ($73 ) 15,114 Video 7,793 19 7,812 15,795 (172 ) 15,623 Advertising 1,112 3 1,115 2,185 (32 ) 2,153 Other 1,607 3 1,610 3,305 (41 ) 3,264 Total Revenue $18,131 $31 18,162 $36,472 ($318 ) 36,154 Operating Expenses Programming $4,679 $11 $4,690 $9,563 ($92 ) $9,471 Non-Programming 6,720 16 $6,736 13,565 (170 ) $13,395 Total Operating Expenses $11,399 $27 $11,426 $23,128 ($262 ) $22,866 Adjusted EBITDA $6,733 $3 $6,736 $13,344 ($56 ) $13,288 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.1% - bps 37.1% 36.6% 20 bps 36.8%

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Marci Ryvicker (215) 286-4781

Jane Kearns (215) 286-4794

Marc Kaplan (215) 286-6527



Press Contacts:

Jennifer Khoury (215) 286-7408

John Demming (215) 286-8011