LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its second quarter results.

2023 Second Quarter Results

On a reported basis, compared to second quarter 2022: Net sales decreased 10 percent to $2,127 million; in local currency, net sales decreased 9 percent In local currency, North American sales decreased 10 percent and international sales decreased 8 percent Gross margin increased 350 basis points to 36.2 percent from 32.7 percent Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $403 million from $408 million Operating margin increased 160 basis points to 18.9 percent from 17.3 percent Net income decreased to $1.16 per share, compared to $1.18 per share

Compared to second quarter 2022, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24 percent, were as follows: Gross margin increased 320 basis points to 36.2 percent from 33.0 percent Operating profit decreased 2 percent to $404 million from $414 million Operating margin increased 140 basis points to 19.0 percent from 17.6 percent Net income increased 3 percent to $1.19 per share, compared to $1.15 per share

Liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $1,380 million (including availability under revolving credit facility)

Plumbing Products' net sales decreased 11 percent; in local currency, net sales decreased 10 percent

Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 8 percent

"In the first half of the year, we demonstrated our ability to mitigate the impacts of a lower demand environment with a focus on productivity and shareholder returns," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "In the second quarter, our pricing actions and improved operational efficiency helped drive adjusted operating profit margin expansion of 140 basis points. At the same time, we continued to execute on our balanced capital deployment strategy and returned $89 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter, while announcing a strategic bolt-on with the anticipated addition of Sauna360 Group Oy to expand our spa and wellness product offerings."

Allman continued, "As a result of our strong execution during the first half of the year, we now anticipate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.50 to $3.65 per share for 2023, up from our previous expectation of $3.10 to $3.40 per share. While the near-term demand environment remains challenging, the long-term fundamentals of our repair and remodel markets continue to be strong. We remain focused on investing in our brands and capabilities and maintaining strong execution. Given Masco's strong free cash flow and disciplined capital deployment, we are well positioned to drive shareholder value creation for the long-term," concluded Allman.

Agreement to Acquire Sauna360 Group Oy

Masco has entered into an agreement to acquire Sauna360 Group Oy, a leading global manufacturer of sauna solutions. Sauna360 Group Oy complements the Company's spa business and will expand its wellness product offerings with the addition of the Tylö®, Helo®, Kastor®, Finnleo® and Amerec® brands. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share, payable on August 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2023.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,127 $ 2,352 $ 4,106 $ 4,553 Cost of sales 1,358 1,583 2,668 3,080 Gross profit 769 769 1,438 1,473 Selling, general and administrative expenses 366 361 720 712 Operating profit 403 408 718 761 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (28 ) (28 ) (56 ) (53 ) Other, net (1 ) 17 (3 ) 16 (29 ) (11 ) (59 ) (37 ) Income before income taxes 374 397 659 724 Income tax expense 96 103 160 178 Net income 278 294 499 546 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15 16 31 35 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 263 $ 278 $ 468 $ 511 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 1.16 $ 1.18 $ 2.07 $ 2.15 Average diluted common shares outstanding 226 233 226 237 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 2,127 $ 2,352 $ 4,106 $ 4,553 Gross profit, as reported $ 769 $ 769 $ 1,438 $ 1,473 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 1 6 (3 ) 9 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 770 $ 775 $ 1,435 $ 1,482 Gross margin, as reported 36.2 % 32.7 % 35.0 % 32.4 % Gross margin, as adjusted 36.2 % 33.0 % 34.9 % 32.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 366 $ 361 $ 720 $ 712 Rationalization charges - - 1 - Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 366 $ 361 $ 719 $ 712 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 17.2 % 15.3 % 17.5 % 15.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted 17.2 % 15.3 % 17.5 % 15.6 % Operating profit, as reported $ 403 $ 408 $ 718 $ 761 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 1 6 (2 ) 9 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 404 $ 414 $ 716 $ 770 Operating margin, as reported 18.9 % 17.3 % 17.5 % 16.7 % Operating margin, as adjusted 19.0 % 17.6 % 17.4 % 16.9 %

(1) Represents income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges. Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations Income before income taxes, as reported $ 374 $ 397 $ 659 $ 724 Rationalization charges (income) (1) 1 6 (2 ) 9 Fair value adjustment to contingent earnout obligation (2) - (28 ) - (24 ) (Gain) on sale of business (3) - - - (2 ) Realized (gains) from private equity funds - - (1 ) - Income before income taxes, as adjusted 375 375 656 707 Tax at 24% rate (90 ) (90 ) (157 ) (170 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 15 16 31 35 Net income, as adjusted $ 270 $ 269 $ 468 $ 502 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 1.19 $ 1.15 $ 2.07 $ 2.12 Average diluted common shares outstanding 226 233 226 237

(1) Represents income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges. (2) Represents income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition. (3) Represents a pre-tax post-closing gain related to the finalization of working capital items related to the divestiture of Hüppe GmbH for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 3.48 $ 3.63 Rationalization charges 0.02 0.02 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 3.50 $ 3.65 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Assets Current assets: Cash and cash investments $ 380 $ 452 Receivables 1,371 1,149 Inventories 1,144 1,236 Prepaid expenses and other 112 109 Total current assets 3,007 2,946 Property and equipment, net 1,063 975 Goodwill 540 537 Other intangible assets, net 337 350 Operating lease right-of-use assets 264 266 Other assets 97 113 Total assets $ 5,308 $ 5,187 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 958 $ 877 Notes payable 79 205 Accrued liabilities 712 807 Total current liabilities 1,749 1,889 Long-term debt 2,946 2,946 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 252 255 Other liabilities 333 339 Total liabilities 5,280 5,429 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 21 20 Equity 7 (262 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 5,308 $ 5,187

As of June 30, 2023 2022 Other Financial Data Working capital days Receivable days 54 52 Inventory days 80 88 Payable days 70 67 Working capital $ 1,557 $ 1,660 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 18.9 % 18.9 % Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 632 $ 662 Working capital changes (184 ) (488 ) Net cash from operating activities 448 174 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Purchase of Company common stock (81 ) (914 ) Cash dividends paid (129 ) (131 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (49 ) - Proceeds from short-term borrowings 77 - Proceeds from term loan - 500 Payment of term loan (200 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 23 1 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (23 ) (17 ) Decrease in debt, net (4 ) (7 ) Net cash for financing activities (386 ) (568 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (133 ) (70 ) Other, net (4 ) (4 ) Net cash for investing activities (137 ) (74 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments 3 (18 ) Cash and Cash Investments: Decrease for the period (72 ) (486 ) At January 1 452 926 At June 30 $ 380 $ 440

As of June 30, 2023 2022 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 380 $ 440 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,380 $ 1,440 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,225 $ 1,373 (11 )% $ 2,447 $ 2,732 (10 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 244 $ 238 $ 450 $ 466 Operating margin, as reported 19.9 % 17.3 % 18.4 % 17.1 % Rationalization charges (income) 1 - (3 ) - Operating profit, as adjusted 245 238 447 466 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.0 % 17.3 % 18.3 % 17.1 % Depreciation and amortization 25 25 50 49 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 270 $ 263 $ 497 $ 515 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 902 $ 979 (8 )% $ 1,659 $ 1,821 (9 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 180 $ 192 $ 312 $ 347 Operating margin, as reported 20.0 % 19.6 % 18.8 % 19.1 % Rationalization charges - 6 1 8 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - - - 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 180 198 313 356 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.0 % 20.2 % 18.9 % 19.5 % Depreciation and amortization 9 9 17 17 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 189 $ 207 $ 330 $ 373 Total Net sales $ 2,127 $ 2,352 (10 )% $ 4,106 $ 4,553 (10 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 424 $ 430 $ 762 $ 813 General corporate expense, net (21 ) (22 ) (44 ) (52 ) Operating profit, as reported 403 408 718 761 Operating margin, as reported 18.9 % 17.3 % 17.5 % 16.7 % Rationalization charges (income) - segment 1 6 (2 ) 8 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment - - - 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 404 414 716 770 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.0 % 17.6 % 17.4 % 16.9 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 34 34 67 66 Depreciation and amortization - other 1 2 3 4 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 439 $ 450 $ 786 $ 840 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change North American Net sales $ 1,718 $ 1,905 (10 )% $ 3,273 $ 3,639 (10 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 358 $ 356 $ 624 $ 656 Operating margin, as reported 20.8 % 18.7 % 19.1 % 18.0 % Rationalization charges (income) 1 6 (2 ) 8 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - - - 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 359 362 622 665 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.9 % 19.0 % 19.0 % 18.3 % Depreciation and amortization 22 23 43 43 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 381 $ 385 $ 665 $ 708 International Net sales $ 409 $ 447 (9 )% $ 833 $ 914 (9 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 66 $ 74 $ 138 $ 157 Operating margin, as reported 16.1 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 17.2 % Depreciation and amortization 12 11 24 23 EBITDA $ 78 $ 85 $ 162 $ 180 Total Net sales $ 2,127 $ 2,352 (10 )% $ 4,106 $ 4,553 (10 )% Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 424 $ 430 $ 762 $ 813 General corporate expense, net (21 ) (22 ) (44 ) (52 ) Operating profit, as reported 403 408 718 761 Operating margin, as reported 18.9 % 17.3 % 17.5 % 16.7 % Rationalization charges (income) - segment 1 6 (2 ) 8 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment - - - 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 404 414 716 770 Operating margin, as adjusted 19.0 % 17.6 % 17.4 % 16.9 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 34 34 67 66 Depreciation and amortization - other 1 2 3 4 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 439 $ 450 $ 786 $ 840 Historical information is available on our website.

