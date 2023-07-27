Global firm promotes six investment-team members, highlighting Battery's diverse investment focus, from AI and cloud computing to industrial and life-science technology

Battery Ventures, the global, technology-focused investment firm celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, announced several internal promotions as the firm continues to pursue its global, multi-stage investment strategy. Since its founding in 1983, Battery Ventures-with six offices on three continents-has raised 14 families of funds capitalized at more than $13 billion.

Battery promoted six investors based in Boston, New York and Menlo Park, including two principals who work closely with the firm's general partners to source and manage investments. The new principals are Danel Dayan, based in Menlo Park, and Max-Julian Kaye, based in Boston.

Dayan, who joined the firm in 2019, focuses on early-stage and growth-equity investments in areas such as cloud infrastructure, data/AI, cybersecurity, developer tools and next-generation, enterprise applications. Kaye, who joined Battery in 2014, focuses on growth-equity and private-equity investments in enterprise software as well as industrial technology and life-science tools.

Battery also promoted Becca Jones, based in New York, to vice president and named three others to the role of associate: Jack Mattei and Isabel von Stauffenberg, both based in New York, and Katie Solarz in Boston.

"We are thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotion of these talented team members in recognition of their dedicated work with our portfolio companies and within the firm," said Battery General Partner Dharmesh Thakker, who works closely with Dayan. "Danel and Max, and our newly promoted VPs and associates, have consistently demonstrated a discerning ability to source investment opportunities and provide sapient guidance to entrepreneurs and management teams navigating today's turbulent market environment. We look forward to continuing to foster their development and growth within the firm in the years to come."

"Battery has long valued and invested in homegrown talent, a key tenet of our forty-year history that has supported our steady growth as a firm," said Battery General Partner Jesse Feldman, who works closely with Kaye. "We are proud to announce the promotions of six team members across our global offices and greatly appreciate their efforts to seek out and partner with innovative tech companies."

