LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2023

Revenue of $3.4 billion ; parts and services organic revenue increased 4.8% ( 5.4% on a per day basis)

Diluted EPS 2 of $1.05 ; adjusted diluted EPS 1,2 of $1.09

Second quarter operating cash flow of $480 million ; free cash flow 1 of $414 million

Dividend of $0.275 per share approved to be paid in the third quarter of 2023

Completed an offering of $1.4 billion of senior unsecured notes

Uni-Select Inc. acquisition on track to close on or around August 1, 2023

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results. "I am pleased to report strong operational performance for the quarter despite several headwinds, which is a testament to the strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio of businesses. Our largest segments, Wholesale - North America and Europe, produced exceptional second quarter revenue growth and margins by focusing on operational excellence. These outstanding performances offset a steep year over year downturn in commodity prices impacting our Self Service segment and the decrease in demand for our Specialty segment's offerings, headwinds that will impact these segments for the balance of 2023," noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also had excellent cash flow during the quarter. Taken as a whole, I am very pleased with the results and extremely proud of our global teams."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, an increase of 3.2% as compared to $3.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, parts and services organic revenue increased 4.8% (5.4% on a per day basis), foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 0.6% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures was flat year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 5.4%. Other revenue for the second quarter of 2023 fell 23.9% primarily due to weaker commodity prices relative to the same period in 2022.

Net income2 for the second quarter of 2023 was $281 million as compared to $420 million for the same period in 2022. Diluted earnings per share2 for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.05 as compared to $1.49 for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 29.5%. The Company completed the sale of PGW Auto Glass on April 18, 2022, which generated a pretax gain of $155 million ($127 million after-tax), or $0.45 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, net income1,2 in the second quarter of 2023 was $291 million as compared to $307 million for the same period of 2022, a decrease of 5.1%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $1.09 for both the second quarter of 2023 and 2022.

Operating improvements had a positive year over year impact on diluted earnings per share1 in the second quarter to mitigate the net headwind generated by: (i) decreases in commodity prices, which had a negative effect of approximately $0.08, (ii) higher interest rates and average debt balances in the second quarter of 2023, which drove a year over year increase in net interest expense resulting in an unfavorable effect of $0.07 ($0.05 on an adjusted basis) and (iii) the lower share count in 2023, which provided a $0.04 benefit.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow1 were $480 million and $414 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow1 were $703 million and $567 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the balance sheet reflected total debt of $4.0 billion and total leverage, as defined in our credit facility, was 2.3x EBITDA.

Stock Repurchase and Dividend Programs

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company invested $5 million to repurchase 0.1 million shares of its common stock. Since initiating the stock repurchase program in late October 2018, the Company has repurchased approximately 55 million shares for a total of $2.4 billion through June 30, 2023.

On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock, payable on August 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Uni-Select Inc. Acquisition Update

On February 26, 2023, we entered into an arrangement agreement in order to implement a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of the Québec Business Corporations Act pursuant to which we will acquire all of Uni-Select Inc.'s ("Uni-Select") issued and outstanding shares for Canadian dollar ("CAD") 48.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately CAD 2.8 billion ($2.1 billion at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate). During the second quarter of 2023, we received the required approvals from Uni-Select's shareholders, the Superior Court of Québec and regulators in the United States and Canada with respect to the Arrangement. On July 21, 2023, the United Kingdom's ("U.K. ") Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") issued its Phase 1 decision on the Arrangement, and in response we submitted proposed undertakings relating to the divestiture of Uni-Select's GSF Car Parts business in the U.K. As a result of the satisfaction or waiver of all the closing conditions relating to required regulatory approvals on July 26, 2023, Uni-Select and LKQ Corporation will proceed with the remaining procedures necessary to give effect to the Arrangement. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions pursuant to its terms, the Arrangement is currently anticipated to be completed on or around August 1, 2023 and we plan to divest the GSF Car Parts business soon thereafter.

Other Events

On May 24, 2023, we completed an offering of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, consisting of $800 million senior notes due 2028 (the "U.S. Notes (2028)") and $600 million senior notes due 2033 (the "U.S. Notes (2033)") and together with the 2028 Notes, (the "U.S. Notes (2028/33)"). The net proceeds from the offering of the U.S. Notes (2028/33) will be used, together with borrowings under our delayed draw term loan, (i) to finance a portion of the consideration payable for the Uni-Select acquisition, including repaying existing Uni-Select indebtedness, (ii) to pay associated fees and expenses, including fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering, and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

2023 Outlook

Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "The Wholesale - North America and Europe segments continue to perform ahead of expectations and are mitigating softness in our Specialty segment. However, continued effects from falling commodity prices and higher interest expense are driving changes to our prior EPS guidance range."

For 2023, management updated the outlook as set forth below:

2023 Previous Full Year Outlook 2023 Updated Full Year Outlook Organic revenue growth for parts and services 6.0% to 8.0% 6.0% to 7.5% Diluted EPS2 $3.68 to $3.98 $3.65 to $3.85 Adjusted diluted EPS1,2 $3.90 to $4.20 $3.90 to $4.10 Operating cash flow approx. $1.275 billion approx. $1.275 billion Free cash flow1 approx. $975 million approx. $975 million Free cash flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA1 55% to 60% 55% to 60%



Our outlook for the full year 2023 is based on current conditions and recent trends, and assumes a global effective tax rate of 27.0%, the prices of scrap and precious metals hold near the June average, and no further deterioration due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict. We have applied foreign currency exchange rates near June average levels, including $1.09 and $1.25 for the euro and pound sterling, respectively, for the balance of the year. Prior guidance issued on April 27, 2023 had currency exchange rate levels of $1.08 and $1.23 for the euro and pound sterling, respectively. Changes in these conditions may impact our ability to achieve the estimates. The full year GAAP outlook includes transactions and costs related to the potential Uni-Select acquisition that occurred through June 30, 2023 but does not include any projected operational results for Uni-Select, which will only be incorporated after the closing date. Adjusted figures exclude (to the extent applicable) the impact of restructuring and transaction related expenses; amortization expense related to acquired intangibles; excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments; losses on debt extinguishment; impairment charges; direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families), interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing and gains and losses related to acquisitions or divestitures (including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and gains or losses on foreign currency forward contracts related to the Uni-Select acquisition).

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the table accompanying this release that reconciles the actual or forecasted U.S. GAAP measure to the actual or forecasted adjusted measure, which is non-GAAP. (2) References in this release to Net income and Diluted earnings per share, and the corresponding adjusted figures, reflect amounts from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains (and management's presentation on the related conference call will refer to) non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included with this release are reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of Revenue (4) % of Revenue (4) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 3,448 100.0 % $ 3,341 100.0 % $ 107 3.2 % Cost of goods sold 2,034 59.0 % 1,974 59.1 % 60 3.0 % Gross margin 1,414 41.0 % 1,367 40.9 % 47 3.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 938 27.2 % 898 26.8 % 40 4.5 % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 8 0.2 % 4 0.1 % 4 n/m Gain on disposal of businesses (1) - - % (155 ) (4.6)% 155 n/m Depreciation and amortization 61 1.8 % 61 1.8 % - - % Operating income 407 11.8 % 559 16.7 % (152 ) (27.2)% Other expense (income): Interest expense 52 1.5 % 16 0.5 % 36 n/m Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (2) (23 ) (0.7)% - - % (23 ) n/m Interest income and other income, net (11 ) (0.3)% - - % (11 ) n/m Total other expense, net 18 0.5 % 16 0.5 % 2 13.1 % Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 389 11.3 % 543 16.3 % (154 ) (28.4)% Provision for income taxes 109 3.2 % 127 3.8 % (18 ) (14.3)% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 2 - % 4 0.1 % (2 ) (63.5)% Income from continuing operations 282 8.2 % 420 12.6 % (138 ) (33.0)% Net income from discontinued operations - - % - - % - - % Net income 282 8.2 % 420 12.6 % (138 ) (33.0)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 - % - - % 1 n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 281 8.1 % $ 420 12.6 % $ (139 ) (33.1)% Basic earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 1.05 $ 1.49 $ (0.44 ) (29.5)% Net income from discontinued operations - - - n/m Net income 1.05 1.49 (0.44 ) (29.5)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest - - - n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 1.05 $ 1.49 $ (0.44 ) (29.5)% Diluted earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 1.05 $ 1.49 $ (0.44 ) (29.5)% Net income from discontinued operations - - - n/m Net income 1.05 1.49 (0.44 ) (29.5)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest - - - n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 1.05 $ 1.49 $ (0.44 ) (29.5)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 267.6 281.4 (13.8 ) (4.9)% Diluted 268.2 282.3 (14.1 ) (5.0)% (1) Related to the sale of PGW Auto Glass ("PGW"). (2) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (3) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (4) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, with Supplementary Data

(In millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % of Revenue (4) % of Revenue (4) $ Change % Change Revenue $ 6,797 100.0 % $ 6,689 100.0 % $ 108 1.6 % Cost of goods sold 4,011 59.0 % 3,965 59.3 % 46 1.2 % Gross margin 2,786 41.0 % 2,724 40.7 % 62 2.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,869 27.5 % 1,822 27.2 % 47 2.6 % Restructuring and transaction related expenses 26 0.4 % 7 0.1 % 19 n/m Gain on disposal of businesses (1) - - % (155 ) (2.3)% 155 n/m Depreciation and amortization 119 1.7 % 120 1.8 % (1 ) (0.7)% Operating income 772 11.4 % 930 13.9 % (158 ) (17.0)% Other expense (income): Interest expense 88 1.3 % 32 0.5 % 56 n/m Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (2) (46 ) (0.7)% - - % (46 ) n/m Interest income and other income, net (20 ) (0.3)% (1 ) - % (19 ) n/m Total other expense, net 22 0.3 % 31 0.5 % (9 ) (30.3)% Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 750 11.0 % 899 13.4 % (149 ) (16.6)% Provision for income taxes 203 3.0 % 216 3.2 % (13 ) (6.0)% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 5 0.1 % 6 0.1 % (1 ) (21.9)% Income from continuing operations 552 8.1 % 689 10.3 % (137 ) (19.9)% Net income from discontinued operations - - % 4 0.1 % (4 ) n/m Net income 552 8.1 % 693 10.4 % (141 ) (20.4)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 - % - - % 1 n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 551 8.1 % $ 693 10.4 % $ (142 ) (20.5)% Basic earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 2.06 $ 2.43 $ (0.37 ) (15.2)% Net income from discontinued operations - 0.02 (0.02 ) n/m Net income 2.06 2.45 (0.39 ) (15.9)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest - - - n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.06 $ 2.44 $ (0.38 ) (15.6)% Diluted earnings per share: (3) Income from continuing operations $ 2.06 $ 2.42 $ (0.36 ) (14.9)% Net income from discontinued operations - 0.02 (0.02 ) n/m Net income 2.06 2.44 (0.38 ) (15.6)% Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest - - - n/m Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 2.06 $ 2.44 $ (0.38 ) (15.6)% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 267.5 283.5 (16.0 ) (5.7)% Diluted 268.3 284.5 (16.2 ) (5.7)% (1) Related to the sale of PGW. (2) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (3) The sum of the individual earnings per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (4) The sum of the individual percentage of revenue components may not equal the total due to rounding.





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,904 $ 278 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses 1,257 998 Inventories 2,681 2,752 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 314 230 Total current assets 6,156 4,258 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,298 1,236 Operating lease assets, net 1,277 1,227 Goodwill 4,400 4,319 Other intangibles, net 648 653 Equity method investments 155 141 Other noncurrent assets 221 204 Total assets $ 14,155 $ 12,038 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,475 $ 1,339 Accrued expenses: Accrued payroll-related liabilities 200 218 Refund liability 120 109 Other accrued expenses 343 294 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 199 188 Current portion of long-term obligations 579 34 Other current liabilities 112 89 Total current liabilities 3,028 2,271 Long-term operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,131 1,091 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 3,421 2,622 Deferred income taxes 300 280 Other noncurrent liabilities 283 283 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 24 24 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 322.9 shares issued and 267.7 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023; 322.4 shares issued and 267.3 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,520 1,506 Retained earnings 7,059 6,656 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (235 ) (323 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 55.2 shares at June 30, 2023 and 55.1 shares at December 31, 2022 (2,394 ) (2,389 ) Total Company stockholders' equity 5,953 5,453 Noncontrolling interest 15 14 Total stockholders' equity 5,968 5,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,155 $ 12,038





LKQ CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 552 $ 693 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 135 133 Gain on disposal of businesses - (155 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20 23 Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (46 ) - Other 37 (9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables (223 ) (186 ) Inventories 132 (259 ) Prepaid income taxes/income taxes payable (5 ) 74 Accounts payable 104 412 Other operating assets and liabilities (3 ) 11 Net cash provided by operating activities 703 737 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (136 ) (99 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 6 3 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (52 ) (5 ) Proceeds from disposals of businesses - 372 Other investing activities, net (3 ) (6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (185 ) 265 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Debt issuance costs (30 ) - Proceeds from issuance of U.S. Notes (2028/33), net of unamortized bond discount 1,394 - Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,693 808 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (2,267 ) (1,117 ) Borrowings under term loans 500 - (Repayments) borrowings of other debt, net (16 ) 8 Settlement of derivative instruments (13 ) - Dividends paid to LKQ stockholders (148 ) (142 ) Purchase of treasury stock (8 ) (528 ) Other financing activities, net (6 ) (14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,099 (985 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9 (26 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,626 (9 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 278 274 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,904 $ 265



The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:

Three Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Wholesale - North America $ 1,121 $ 1,050 $ 71 6.7 % Europe 1,633 1,470 163 11.1 % Specialty 442 512 (70 ) (13.5)% Self Service 63 60 3 4.7 % Parts and services 3,259 3,092 167 5.4 % Wholesale - North America 78 94 (16 ) (16.7)% Europe 5 7 (2 ) (26.2)% Self Service 106 148 (42 ) (28.3)% Other 189 249 (60 ) (23.9)% Total revenue $ 3,448 $ 3,341 $ 107 3.2 %



Revenue changes by category for the three months ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale - North America 8.3 % (1.3)% (0.3)% 6.7 % Europe 8.5 % 0.9 % 1.6 % 11.1 % Specialty (12.9)% (0.2)% (0.5)% (13.5)% Self Service 4.7 % - % - % 4.7 % Parts and services 4.8 % - % 0.6 % 5.4 % Wholesale - North America (16.5)% 0.1 % (0.3)% (16.7)% Europe (24.1)% (0.2)% (1.9)% (26.2)% Self Service (20.9)% (7.3)% - % (28.3)% Other (19.4)% (4.3)% (0.2)% (23.9)% Total revenue 3.0 % (0.4)% 0.5 % 3.2 %

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully. (2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.



The following unaudited tables compare certain third party revenue categories:



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Wholesale - North America $ 2,269 $ 2,156 $ 113 5.2 % Europe 3,181 2,951 230 7.8 % Specialty 838 972 (134 ) (13.7)% Self Service 123 117 6 4.8 % Parts and services 6,411 6,196 215 3.5 % Wholesale - North America 159 189 (30 ) (15.7)% Europe 12 14 (2 ) (17.6)% Self Service 215 290 (75 ) (25.6)% Other 386 493 (107 ) (21.6)% Total revenue $ 6,797 $ 6,689 $ 108 1.6 %



Revenue changes by category for the six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. 2022:

Revenue Change Attributable to: Organic (1) Acquisition and Divestiture Foreign Exchange Total Change (2) Wholesale - North America 11.4 % (5.9)% (0.3)% 5.2 % Europe 9.1 % 0.8 % (2.2)% 7.8 % Specialty (13.2)% (0.1)% (0.5)% (13.7)% Self Service 4.8 % - % - % 4.8 % Parts and services 6.4 % (1.7)% (1.2)% 3.5 % Wholesale - North America (15.4)% - % (0.3)% (15.7)% Europe (12.7)% - % (5.0)% (17.6)% Self Service (17.8)% (7.8)% - % (25.6)% Other (16.7)% (4.6)% (0.3)% (21.6)% Total revenue 4.7 % (1.9)% (1.1)% 1.6 %

(1) We define organic revenue growth as total revenue growth from continuing operations excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures (i.e., revenue generated from the date of acquisition to the first anniversary of that acquisition, net of reduced revenue due to the disposal of businesses) and foreign currency movements (i.e., impact of translating revenue at different exchange rates). Organic revenue growth includes incremental sales from both existing and new (i.e., opened within the last twelve months) locations and is derived from expanding business with existing customers, securing new customers and offering additional products and services. We believe that organic revenue growth is a key performance indicator as this statistic measures our ability to serve and grow our customer base successfully. (2) The sum of the individual revenue change components may not equal the total percentage change due to rounding.



The following unaudited table reconciles revenue and revenue growth for parts & services and total revenue to constant currency revenue and revenue growth for the same measures:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue as reported $ 3,259 $ 1,633 $ 6,411 $ 3,181 Less: Currency impact 19 23 (75 ) (64 ) Revenue at constant currency $ 3,240 $ 1,610 $ 6,486 $ 3,245 Total Revenue as reported $ 3,448 $ 6,797 Less: Currency impact 17 (77 ) Revenue at constant currency $ 3,431 $ 6,874

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated Europe Consolidated Europe Parts & Services Revenue growth as reported 5.4 % 11.1 % 3.5 % 7.8 % Less: Currency impact 0.6 % 1.6 % (1.2)% (2.2)% Revenue growth at constant currency 4.8 % 9.5 % 4.7 % 10.0 % Total Revenue growth as reported 3.2 % 1.6 % Less: Currency impact 0.5 % (1.1)% Revenue growth at constant currency 2.7 % 2.7 %



We have presented our revenue and the growth rate on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency revenue information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance, as this statistic removes the translation impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which are outside of our control and do not reflect our operational performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating prior year revenue in local currency using the current year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation. In addition, not all companies that report revenue growth on a constant currency basis calculate such measure in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table compares revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue % of Revenue Revenue Wholesale - North America $ 1,199 $ 1,144 $ 2,428 $ 2,345 Europe 1,638 1,477 3,193 2,965 Specialty 443 513 840 974 Self Service 169 208 338 407 Eliminations (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Total revenue $ 3,448 $ 3,341 $ 6,797 $ 6,689 Segment EBITDA Wholesale - North America $ 248 20.6 % $ 214 18.7 % $ 500 20.6 % $ 432 18.4 % Europe 188 11.5 % 160 10.8 % 339 10.6 % 291 9.8 % Specialty 42 9.5 % 69 13.4 % 73 8.7 % 127 13.1 % Self Service 7 4.1 % 32 15.3 % 29 8.7 % 72 17.6 % Total Segment EBITDA $ 485 14.1 % $ 475 14.2 % $ 941 13.8 % $ 922 13.8 %



We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. We calculate Segment EBITDA as Net Income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations; depreciation, amortization; interest; gains and losses on debt extinguishment; income tax expense; restructuring and transaction related expenses (which includes restructuring expenses recorded in Cost of goods sold); change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities; other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures; equity in losses and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries; equity investment fair value adjustments; impairment charges; and direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and related sanctions (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families). Our chief operating decision maker, who is our Chief Executive Officer, uses Segment EBITDA as the key measure of our segment profit or loss. We use Segment EBITDA to compare profitability among our segments and evaluate business strategies. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. We also consider Segment EBITDA to be a useful financial measure in evaluating our operating performance, as it provides investors, securities analysts and other interested parties with supplemental information regarding the underlying trends in our ongoing operations. Segment EBITDA includes revenue and expenses that are controllable by the segment. Corporate general and administrative expenses are allocated to the segments based on usage, with shared expenses apportioned based on the segment's percentage of consolidated revenue. Refer to the table on the following page for a reconciliation of net income to Segment EBITDA.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income to Segment EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 282 $ 420 $ 552 $ 693 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 - 1 - Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 281 420 551 693 Less: net income from discontinued operations - - - 4 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 281 420 551 689 Adjustments - continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Depreciation and amortization 70 68 135 133 Interest expense, net of interest income 42 14 75 29 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1 - Provision for income taxes 109 127 203 216 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (2 ) (4 ) (5 ) (6 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) (23 ) - (46 ) - Equity investment fair value adjustments - 2 1 3 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 8 4 26 7 Gain on disposal of businesses - (155 ) - (155 ) Losses on previously held equity interests - - - 1 Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict (2) - (1 ) - 5 Segment EBITDA $ 485 $ 475 $ 941 $ 922 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders as a percentage of revenue 8.1 % 12.6 % 8.1 % 10.3 % Segment EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 14.1 % 14.2 % 13.8 % 13.8 %

Note: In the table above, the sum of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (2) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (receivables and inventory) and expenditures to support our employees and their families in Ukraine.



We have presented Segment EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our segment profit and loss and underlying trends in our ongoing operations. See paragraph under the previous table (revenue and Segment EBITDA by reportable segment) for details on the calculation of Segment EBITDA.



Segment EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Segment EBITDA information calculate Segment EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 282 $ 420 $ 552 $ 693 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 - 1 - Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 281 420 551 693 Less: net income from discontinued operations - - - 4 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 281 420 551 689 Adjustments - continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Amortization of acquired intangibles 15 16 30 33 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 8 4 26 7 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1 - Pre-acquisition interest expense, net of interest income (1) 9 - 12 - Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) (23 ) - (46 ) - Losses on previously held equity interests - - - 1 Direct impacts of Ukraine/Russia conflict (2) - (1 ) - 5 Gain on disposal of businesses - (155 ) - (155 ) Excess tax benefit from stock-based payments - - (2 ) (2 ) Tax effect of adjustments 1 23 (2 ) 16 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 291 $ 307 $ 570 $ 594 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 268.2 282.3 268.3 284.5 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Reported $ 1.05 $ 1.49 $ 2.06 $ 2.42 Adjusted $ 1.09 $ 1.09 $ 2.12 $ 2.09

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition. (2) Adjustments include provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability (receivables and inventory) and expenditures to support our employees and their families in Ukraine.



We have presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as we believe these measures are useful for evaluating the core operating performance of our continuing business across reporting periods and in analyzing our historical operating results. We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders as Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share adjusted to eliminate the impact of discontinued operations, restructuring and transaction related expenses, amortization expense related to all acquired intangible assets, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, other gains and losses related to acquisitions, equity method investments, or divestitures (including gains or losses on foreign currency forward contracts related to the Uni-Select transaction), impairment charges, direct impacts of the Ukraine/Russia conflict and related sanctions (including provisions for and subsequent adjustments to reserves for asset recoverability and expenditures to support our employees and their families), interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing, excess tax benefits and deficiencies from stock-based payments and any tax effect of these adjustments. The tax effect of these adjustments is calculated using the effective tax rate for the applicable period or for certain discrete items the specific tax expense or benefit for the adjustment. Given the variability and volatility of the amount related transactions in a particular period, management believes that these costs are not core operating expenses and should be adjusted in our calculation of Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders. Our adjustment of the amortization of all acquisition-related intangible assets does not exclude the amortization of other assets, which represents expense that is directly attributable to ongoing operations. Management believes that the adjustment relating to amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. The acquired intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets. These financial measures are used by management in its decision making and overall evaluation of our operating performance and are included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders should not be construed as alternatives to Net Income or Diluted Earnings per Share as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report measures similar to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders calculate such measures in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculations are not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.



The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders to Forecasted Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, respectively:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Minimum Outlook Maximum Outlook Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 981 $ 1,035 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 60 60 Restructuring and transaction related expenses 48 48 Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (46 ) (46 ) Pre-acquisition interest expense, net of interest income 22 22 Other adjustments (2 ) (2 ) Tax effect of adjustments (14 ) (14 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders $ 1,049 $ 1,103 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 269.0 269.0 Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: U.S. GAAP $ 3.65 $ 3.85 Non-GAAP (Adjusted) $ 3.90 $ 4.10



We have presented forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders in our financial outlook. Refer to the discussion of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders for details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures. In the calculation of forecasted Adjusted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to LKQ Stockholders, we included estimates of net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders, amortization of acquired intangibles for the full fiscal year 2023, restructuring expenses under previously announced plans, interest and financing costs related to the Uni-Select transaction prior to closing, and the related tax effect; we included for all other components the amounts incurred through June 30, 2023.

The following unaudited tables reconciles Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 480 $ 328 $ 703 $ 737 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 66 40 136 99 Free cash flow $ 414 $ 288 $ 567 $ 638

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 282 $ 420 $ 552 $ 693 Less: net income attributable to continuing noncontrolling interest 1 - 1 - Net income attributable to LKQ stockholders 281 420 551 693 Less: net income from discontinued operations - - - 4 Net income from continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders 281 420 551 689 Adjustments - continuing operations attributable to LKQ stockholders: Depreciation and amortization 70 68 135 133 Interest expense, net of interest income 42 14 75 29 Loss on debt extinguishment - - 1 - Provision for income taxes 109 127 203 216 Gain on disposal of businesses - (155 ) - (155 ) Gains on foreign exchange contracts - acquisition related (1) (23 ) - (46 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 479 $ 474 $ 919 $ 912

(1) Related to the Uni-Select acquisition.



We have presented free cash flow solely as a supplemental disclosure that offers investors, securities analysts and other interested parties useful information to evaluate our liquidity. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides insight into our liquidity and provides useful information to management and investors concerning our cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements, make strategic acquisitions, pay dividends and repurchase stock. We believe free cash flow is used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the liquidity of other companies, many of which present free cash flow when reporting their results. This financial measure is included in the metrics used to determine incentive compensation for our senior management. Free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report free cash flow information calculate free cash flow in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for liquidity relative to other companies.



We also evaluate our free cash flow by measuring the conversion of Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. For the denominator of our conversion ratio, we calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to LKQ stockholders excluding discontinued operations, depreciation, amortization, interest, gains and losses on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, and other unusual income and expense items that affect investing or financing cash flows. We exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses as the proceeds are included in investing cash flows, which is outside of free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, not all companies that report Adjusted EBITDA information calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we do and, accordingly, our calculation is not necessarily comparable to similarly-named measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies.

The following unaudited table reconciles Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow:

Forecasted Fiscal Year 2023 (In millions) Outlook Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,275 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment 300 Free cash flow $ 975

We have presented forecasted free cash flow in our financial outlook. Refer to the paragraph above for details on the calculation of free cash flow.