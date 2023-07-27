Overstock.com, Inc.: Overstock Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Completed acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property



Executing a transformative re-branding, supported by strong balance sheet

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

• Total net revenue was $422 million, a decrease of 20% year-over-year • Gross profit of $94 million, or 22.4% of total net revenue • Operating loss of $4 million • Net loss of $73 million • Diluted net loss per share of $1.63; Adjusted diluted net loss per share (non-GAAP) of $0.02 • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $8 million, which represents 2.0% of net revenue • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $343 million at the end of the second quarter

"The acquisition of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand is the beginning of a new phase of growth for us," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "The successful launch and early performance of our Bed Bath & Beyond business in Canada has been encouraging. The Bed Bath & Beyond brand is strong. In Canada, customers want to buy - and are comfortable buying - from the new Bed Bath & Beyond website."

"We are optimistic about our future with this new brand in the U.S.," continued Johnson. "The combination of a highly recognized and much-loved consumer home brand and our asset-light operating model should meaningfully grow and scale our business in the U.S. and Canada. We know there is work to be done to win Bed Bath & Beyond customers and retain our existing loyal customers through this transition. We have the right strategies, the right action plan, and the right people in key positions to execute this transformation. The entire organization is focused on ensuring the success of the Bed Bath & Beyond U.S. launch, still targeted for early August."

"The team continued to execute well during the second quarter," Johnson stated. "As we navigated an intensely competitive environment well with our asset-light business model, we were able to provide smart value to our customers, improve our year-over-year revenue trend, and deliver another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Our balance sheet remains strong with over $300 million in net cash, setting us up well to execute the transformative re-branding of our furniture and home furnishings e-commerce business. We look forward to providing an update on our re-branding efforts and our second quarter 2023 performance during our earnings call."

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Metrics*

• Active customers of 4.6 million, a decrease of 29% year-over-year • Last Twelve Months (LTM) net revenue per active customer of $361, a decrease of 1% year-over-year • Orders delivered of 1.8 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year • Average order value of $234, a decrease of 5% year-over-year • Orders per active customer of 1.56, a decrease of 5% year-over-year • Orders placed on a mobile device were 51% of gross merchandise sales

*Certain terms, such as active customers, LTM net revenue per active customer, orders delivered, average order value, and orders per active customer are defined under "Supplemental Operational Data" below.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Overstock.com, Inc. owns the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property related to the brand. Our leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock, and Overstock.com are trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the July 27, 2023 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends, market conditions, the impact of our national marketing campaign, and other factors that could impact our results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, macroeconomic changes, including higher inflation and higher interest rates, and difficulties we may have with our fulfillment partners, supply chain, access to products, shipping costs, competition, attraction/retention of employees, search engine optimization results, and/or payment processors. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative economic consequences of global conflict, problems with our infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us, adverse tax, regulatory or legal developments, any restrictions on the use of "cookies" or other tracking technologies, any negative business impacts associated with our evolving business practices including our use of our newly acquired Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property related to the brand, our exit from non-home categories, and whether our partnership with Pelion Venture Partners will be able to achieve its objectives. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on May 2, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and our subsequent filings with the SEC identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or contemplated by our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 342,891 $ 371,263 Restricted cash 185 194 Accounts receivable, net 19,122 17,693 Inventories 6,313 6,526 Prepaids and other current assets 20,369 18,833 Total current assets 388,880 414,509 Property and equipment, net 109,949 109,906 Deferred tax assets, net 52,941 41,439 Intangible assets, net 25,583 9 Goodwill 6,160 6,160 Equity securities 208,476 296,317 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,985 7,460 Other long-term assets, net 13,578 2,746 Total assets $ 810,552 $ 878,546 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,016 $ 75,130 Accrued liabilities 62,603 63,614 Unearned revenue 43,379 44,480 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,108 4,410 Other current liabilities 2,029 3,508 Total current liabilities 197,135 191,142 Long-term debt, net 34,219 34,476 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,319 3,626 Other long-term liabilities 3,713 3,476 Total liabilities 237,386 232,720 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 5,000, issued and outstanding - none - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares - 100,000 Issued shares - 51,455 and 51,102 Outstanding shares - 45,202 and 44,951 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 995,904 982,718 Accumulated deficit (257,629 ) (173,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (514 ) (522 ) Treasury stock at cost - 6,253 and 6,151 (164,600 ) (162,546 ) Total stockholders' equity 573,166 645,826 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 810,552 $ 878,546

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 422,211 $ 528,122 $ 803,351 $ 1,064,159 Cost of goods sold 327,839 407,017 619,266 817,842 Gross profit 94,372 121,105 184,085 246,317 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 49,242 57,940 96,290 116,453 Technology 27,706 30,542 58,252 63,531 General and administrative 21,673 21,081 42,156 42,337 Total operating expenses 98,621 109,563 196,698 222,321 Operating income (loss) (4,249 ) 11,542 (12,613 ) 23,996 Interest income (expense), net 3,059 115 5,618 (10 ) Other expense, net (80,673 ) (1,981 ) (88,062 ) (2,095 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (81,863 ) 9,676 (95,057 ) 21,891 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,370 ) 2,529 (11,257 ) 4,621 Net income (loss) $ (73,493 ) $ 7,147 $ (83,800 ) $ 17,270 Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (1.63 ) $ 0.12 $ (1.86 ) $ 0.33 Diluted $ (1.63 ) $ 0.12 $ (1.86 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 45,200 43,072 45,134 43,062 Diluted 45,200 43,159 45,134 43,221

Overstock.com, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (83,800 ) $ 17,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,501 8,350 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,554 2,736 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 12,065 9,334 (Increase) decrease in deferred tax assets, net (11,502 ) 2,622 Loss from equity method securities 87,820 2,583 Other non-cash adjustments (186 ) (114 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,429 ) (1,504 ) Inventories 213 (529 ) Prepaids and other current assets (907 ) 2,318 Other long-term assets, net (1,537 ) (943 ) Accounts payable 11,992 (6,104 ) Accrued liabilities (3,369 ) (8,339 ) Unearned revenue (1,101 ) (2,833 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,779 ) (2,850 ) Other long-term liabilities 237 (175 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,772 21,822 Cash flows from investing activities: Disbursement for notes receivable (10,000 ) - Purchase of intangible assets (22,832 ) - Purchase of equity securities - (11,420 ) Capital distribution from investment - 1,162 Expenditures for property and equipment (12,048 ) (6,406 ) Other investing activities, net 445 (505 ) Net cash used in investing activities (44,435 ) (17,169 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of shares - (60,077 ) Payments of taxes withheld upon vesting of employee stock awards (2,054 ) (3,482 ) Other financing activities, net (664 ) (1,673 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,718 ) (65,232 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (28,381 ) (60,579 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 371,457 503,366 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 343,076 $ 442,787

Supplemental Operational Data

We measure our business using operational metrics, in addition to the financial metrics shown above and the non-GAAP financial measures explained below. We believe these metrics provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and provide key performance indicators to track our progress. These indicators include changes in customer order patterns and the mix of products purchased by our customers.

Active customers represent the total number of unique customers who have made at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period. This metric captures both the inflow of new customers and the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase during the prior twelve-month period.

LTM net revenue per active customer represents total net revenue in a twelve-month period divided by the total number of active customers for the same twelve-month period.

Orders delivered represents the total number of orders delivered in any given period, including orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and in those circumstances, we estimate delivery dates based on historical data.

Average order value is defined as total net revenue in any given period divided by the total number of orders delivered in that period.

Orders per active customer is defined as orders delivered in a twelve-month period divided by active customers for the same twelve-month period.

The following table provides our key operating metrics:

(in thousands, except for LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and orders per active customer)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Active customers 4,621 6,490 LTM net revenue per active customer $ 361 $ 365 Orders delivered 1,803 2,138 Average order value $ 234 $ 247 Orders per active customer 1.56 1.65

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We are providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release and related earnings conference call, including adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP measures internally in analyzing our financial results and we believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in this earnings release. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) less the income or losses recognized from our equity method securities, net of related tax. We believe that this adjustment to our net income (loss) before calculating per share amounts for the current period presented provides a useful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest and other income (expense), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and special items. We believe the exclusion of certain benefits and expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. Exclusion of items in the non-GAAP presentation should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities reduced by expenditures for property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate the cash impact of the operations of the business including purchases of property and equipment which are a necessary component of our ongoing operations.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted diluted loss per share to diluted loss per share (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Diluted EPS Less: equity method income (loss)1 Adjusted Diluted EPS Numerator: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (73,493 ) $ (72,703 ) $ (790 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 45,200 45,200 45,200 Net loss per share of common stock: Diluted $ (1.63 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (0.02 )

1 Inclusive of estimated tax impact

The following table reflects the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (73,493 ) $ 7,147 $ (83,800 ) $ 17,270 Depreciation and amortization 4,516 4,043 10,501 8,350 Stock-based compensation 6,270 4,695 12,065 9,334 Interest (income) expense, net (3,059 ) (115 ) (5,618 ) 10 Other expense, net 80,673 1,981 88,062 2,095 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (8,370 ) 2,529 (11,257 ) 4,621 Special items (see table below) 1,697 475 1,697 528 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,234 $ 20,755 $ 11,650 $ 42,208 Special items: Brand integration and related costs $ 1,086 $ - $ 1,086 $ - Restructuring costs 611 - 611 - Special legal charges and other - 475 - 528 $ 1,697 $ 475 $ 1,697 $ 528

The following table reflects the reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands):