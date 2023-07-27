International Paper Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported second quarter 2023 financial results.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Net earnings of $235 million ( $0.68 per diluted share); Adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $204 million ( $0.59 per diluted share)

$55 million of earnings achieved from Building a Better IP initiatives, bringing year-to-date to $120 million

Cash provided by operations of $528 million, bringing year-to-date to $873 million ; Free cash flow** (non-GAAP) of $265 million year-to-date 2023

Returned $200 million to shareholders through $40 million share repurchases and $160 million in dividends, bringing year-to-date to $519 million

"In the second quarter, the operations of International Paper continued to run well and we managed our businesses effectively in a challenging demand environment," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to advance our Building a Better IP initiatives, including our commercial improvement and cost management opportunities. The benefits of that work and our strong financial foundation position International Paper well as we navigate the current economic environment."

Diluted Net EPS and Adjusted Operating EPS









Second Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023

Second Quarter 2022

Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.68

$ 0.49

$ 1.38

Less - Discontinued Operations (Gain) Loss, Net of Taxes

(0.04)

-

(0.25)

Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

0.64

0.49

1.13

Add Back - Non-Operating Pension Expense (Income)

0.03

0.04

(0.13)

Add Back - Net Special Items Expense (Income)

(0.02)

0.01

0.05

Income Taxes - Non-Operating Pension and Special Items

(0.06)

(0.01)

(0.06)

Adjusted Operating Earnings*

$ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 0.99







* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings (GAAP) excluding discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income), see the disclosure under Effects of Net Special Items, Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes and Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release.

Select Financial Measures





(In millions)

Second Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023

Second Quarter 2022

Net Sales

$ 4,682

$ 5,020

$ 5,389

Net Earnings (Loss)

235

172

511

Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss)

334

306

585

Adjusted Operating Earnings

204

185

364

Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

528

345

390

Free Cash Flow**

261

4

204







** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure, cash provided by (used for) operations, and disclosure regarding why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (d) below under "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment". Second quarter 2023 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 are as follows:

Business Segment Results





(In millions)

Second Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023

Second Quarter 2022

Net Sales by Business Segment













Industrial Packaging

$ 3,884

$ 4,083

$ 4,491

Global Cellulose Fibers

698

811

788

Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

100

126

110

Net Sales

$ 4,682

$ 5,020

$ 5,389

Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment













Industrial Packaging

$ 304

$ 322

$ 560

Global Cellulose Fibers

30

(16)

25

Total Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 334

$ 306

$ 585



Industrial Packaging operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2023 were $304 million compared with $322 million in the first quarter of 2023. In North America, earnings decreased on lower sales prices in a continued soft demand environment for corrugated boxes and containerboard as customer inventory destocking continued. The demand environment resulted in additional economic downtime driving higher operating costs that more than offset lower planned maintenance outage costs and input costs, primarily for energy, freight and wood. In EMEA, earnings were flat as lower energy costs were offset by seasonally lower volumes and lower sales prices for containerboard.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits (losses) in the second quarter of 2023 were $30 million compared with $(16) million in the first quarter of 2023. Earnings improved in spite of lower sales of fluff pulp and decreased pulp pricing in a challenging global market environment impacted by customer inventory destocking as supply chain conditions improved. The earnings improvement was driven by lower operating costs, planned maintenance costs and input costs, primarily for chemicals and energy.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT - ILIM JOINT VENTURE

On January 24, 2023, the Company announced an agreement to sell its investment in the Ilim joint venture, subject to regulatory approvals. The Company initially recognized an impairment charge of $533 million including approximately $375 million foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment loss in the fourth quarter of 2022. Through the second quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an additional $76 million impairment charge.

Equity earnings (losses), excluding impairment, were $46 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $43 million in the first quarter of 2023. The current period and historical results have been adjusted to reflect Ilim as a discontinued operation and our investment balance, following the adjustment to fair value and resulting impairment charges, is included in Assets Held for Sale.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses, net was an expense of $8 million for both the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 13%, compared to a first quarter of 2023 reported effective tax rate of 22%. The lower tax rate in the second quarter reflects a tax benefit related to the closure of the 2015-2016 IRS audit (see special items table below).

Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate was 22% for both the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

The operational effective tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adjusting the income tax provision from continuing operations and rate to exclude the tax effect of net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management believes that this presentation provides useful information to investors by providing a more meaningful comparison of the income tax rate between past and present periods.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Net special items in the second quarter of 2023 amount to a net after-tax gain of $27 million ( $0.08 per diluted share) compared with a charge of $2 million ( $0.01 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023 and a benefit of $17 million ( $0.05 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022. Net special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Second Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023

Second Quarter 2022 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Environmental remediation reserve adjustment

-

-

-

-

15

11 Interest related to the timber monetization settlement (a)

-

-

3

2

-

- Interest related to settlement of tax audits

(6)

(4)

-

-

-

- Sylvamo investment (b)

-

-

-

-

(3)

(2) Tax benefit related to settlement of tax audits

-

(23)

-

-

-

- Tax benefit related to exchange of Sylvamo shares (b)

-

-

-

-

-

(31) Other

-

-

-

-

6

5 Total special items, net

$ (6)

$ (27)

$ 3

$ 2

$ 18

$ (17)





(a) See note (a) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release. (b) See notes (e) and (f) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

Discontinued operations, net of taxes include the equity earnings associated with our Ilim joint venture. Discontinued operations, net of taxes also includes the following special items charges (gains):





Second Quarter 2023

First Quarter 2023 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Ilim equity method investment impairment

$ 33

$ 33

$ 43

$ 43 Total

$ 33

$ 33

$ 43

$ 43

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,







2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Net Sales

$ 4,682

$ 5,389

$ 5,020

$ 9,702

$ 10,626



Costs and Expenses























Cost of products sold

3,360

3,806 (d) 3,642

7,002

7,645 (d)

Selling and administrative expenses

336

300

381

717

641



Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

244

267

241

485

528



Distribution expenses

376

442

422

798

866



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

40

36

36

76

72



Net (gains) losses on mark to market investments

-

(3) (e) -

-

(49) (e)

Interest expense, net

59 (a) 74

62 (a) 121 (a) 143



Non-operating pension expense (income)

12

(47)

15

27

(96)



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings

255

514

221

476

876



Income tax provision (benefit)

33 (b) 96 (f) 48

81 (b) 191 (f)

Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

-

(2)

(1)

(1)

(2)



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

222

416

172

394

683



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

13 (c) 95

- (c) 13 (c) 188



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 235

$ 511

$ 172

$ 407

$ 871



Basic Earnings Per Common Share























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.64

$ 1.13

$ 0.49

$ 1.13

$ 1.83



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

0.04

0.26

-

0.04

0.51



Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.68

$ 1.39

$ 0.49

$ 1.17

$ 2.34



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.64

$ 1.13

$ 0.49

$ 1.12

$ 1.82



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

0.04

0.25

-

0.04

0.50



Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.68

$ 1.38

$ 0.49

$ 1.16

$ 2.32



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

346.5

370.7

353.3

349.5

375.7





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations. (a) Includes income of $6 million ($4 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 for interest income associated with the settlement of tax audits and a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter. (b) Includes a tax benefit of $23 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the settlement of tax audits. (c) Includes charges of $33 million (before and after taxes), $43 million (before and after taxes) and $76 million (before and after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, for the impairment of our equity method investment in connection with our announced plan to sell our interest in the Ilim joint venture. (d) Includes a pre-tax charge of $15 million ($11 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and a pre-tax charge of $6 million ($5 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for other costs. (e) Includes pre-tax gains of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) and $49 million ($37 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 related to the fair value adjustment of our investment in Sylvamo Corporation. (f) Includes a $31 million tax benefit for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 related to the tax-free exchange of a portion of our shares of Sylvamo Corporation.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,







2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 235

$ 511

$ 172

$ 407

$ 871



Less: Discontinued operations, net of taxes (gain) loss

(13)

(95)

-

(13)

(188)



Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

222

416

172

394

683



Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income)

12

(47)

15

27

(96)



Add back: Net special items expense (income)

(6)

18

3

(3)

(28)



Income taxes - Non-operating pension and special items

(24)

(23)

(5)

(29)

-



Adjusted Operating Earnings

$ 204

$ 364

$ 185

$ 389

$ 559

































Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,







2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported

$ 0.68

$ 1.38

$ 0.49

$ 1.16

$ 2.32



Less: Discontinued operations, net of taxes (gain) loss

(0.04)

(0.25)

-

(0.04)

(0.50)



Continuing Operations

0.64

1.13

0.49

1.12

1.82



Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income)

0.03

(0.13)

0.04

0.08

(0.26)



Add back: Net special items expense (income)

(0.02)

0.05

0.01

(0.01)

(0.07)



Income taxes per share - Non-operating pension and special items

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.01)

(0.08)

-



Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share

$ 0.59

$ 0.99

$ 0.53

$ 1.11

$ 1.49





























Notes:





















The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of discontinued operations, non-operating pension expense (income) and items considered by management to be unusual or otherwise not reflective of on-going operations (net special items) as reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included in this release from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. The Company believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, six-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)









Net Sales by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,









2023

2022

2023

2023

2022







Industrial Packaging $ 3,884

$ 4,491

$ 4,083

$ 7,967

$ 8,897







Global Cellulose Fibers 698

788

811

1,509

1,498







Corporate and Inter-segment Sales 100

110

126

226

231







Net Sales $ 4,682

$ 5,389

$ 5,020

$ 9,702

$ 10,626



































Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,









2023

2022

2023

2023

2022







Industrial Packaging $ 304

$ 560

$ 322

$ 626

$ 957







Global Cellulose Fibers 30

25

(16)

14

(24)







Total Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss) $ 334

$ 585

$ 306

$ 640

$ 933



































Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings 255

514

221

476

876







Interest expense, net 59 (a) 74

62 (a) 121 (a) 143







Adjustment for less than wholly owned subsidiaries (c) -

(1)

-

-

(1)







Corporate expenses, net 8

27

8

16

39







Corporate net special items -

18 (b) -

-

(28) (b)





Non-operating pension expense (income) 12

(47)

15

27

(96)







Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss) (d) $ 334

$ 585

$ 306

$ 640

$ 933



































(a) Includes income of $6 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 for interest income associated with the settlement of tax audits and a charge of $3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter.



(b) Includes net gains of $3 million and $49 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, related to our investment in Sylvamo Corporation, a charge of $15 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for an environmental remediation reserve adjustment and a charge of $6 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 for other costs.



(c) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax earnings for these subsidiaries is adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.



(d) As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings, but including the impact of less than wholly owned subsidiaries, and excluding interest expense, net, corporate expenses, net, corporate net special items, business net special items and non-operating pension expense. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments and is presented in our financial statement footnotes in accordance with ASC 280.





INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales Volume by Product (a)

Preliminary and Unaudited

International Paper Consolidated





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)



















Corrugated Packaging (b) 2,393

2,619

2,381

4,774

5,237

Containerboard 600

707

544

1,144

1,419

Recycling 528

535

560

1,088

1,099

Saturated Kraft 44

51

34

78

95

Gypsum /Release Kraft 61

64

60

121

118

EMEA Packaging (b) 317

354

335

652

722

Industrial Packaging 3,943

4,330

3,914

7,857

8,690

Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (c) 625

720

688

1,313

1,432





















(a) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees.





(b) Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold (CTS). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons. (c) Includes North American volumes and internal sales to mills.





























INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Temporary Investments $ 746

$ 804 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 3,140

3,284 Contract Assets 490

481 Inventories 1,911

1,942 Assets Held for Sale 30

133 Other 159

126 Total Current Assets 6,476

6,770 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net 10,473

10,431 Investments 183

186 Long-Term Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities 2,303

2,294 Goodwill 3,043

3,041 Overfunded Pension Plan Assets 315

297 Right of Use Assets 449

424 Deferred Charges and Other Assets 441

497 Total Assets $ 23,683

$ 23,940 Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities





Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt 248

763 Accounts Payable and Other Current Liabilities 3,819

4,237 Total Current Liabilities 4,067

5,000 Long-Term Debt 5,572

4,816 Long-Term Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities 2,110

2,106 Deferred Income Taxes 1,735

1,732 Underfunded Pension Benefit Obligation 283

281 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation 139

150 Long-Term Lease Obligations 304

283 Other Liabilities 1,069

1,075 Equity





Common Stock 449

449 Paid-in Capital 4,688

4,725 Retained Earnings 9,938

9,855 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,920)

(1,925)

13,155

13,104 Less: Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost 4,751

4,607 Total Equity 8,404

8,497 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 23,683

$ 23,940









INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net earnings (loss) $ 407

$ 871 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 485

528 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net (13)

(5) Net (gains) losses on mark to market investments -

(49) Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of equity method investments 76

- Equity method dividends received 13

204 Equity (earnings) losses, net of taxes (88)

(186) Periodic pension (income) expense, net 47

(58) Other, net 34

72 Changes in current assets and liabilities





Accounts and notes receivable 160

(276) Contract assets (9)

(129) Inventories 87

(133) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (280)

199 Interest payable (23)

3 Other (23)

(63) Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities 873

978 Investment Activities





Invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (608)

(371) Proceeds from exchange of equity securities -

144 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 3

11 Other 2

(1) Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities (603)

(217) Financing Activities





Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding (218)

(823) Issuance of debt 772

232 Reduction of debt (536)

(243) Change in book overdrafts (33)

(47) Dividends paid (322)

(344) Other (1)

(1) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities (338)

(1,226) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Temporary Investments 10

(4) Change in Cash and Temporary Investments (58)

(469) Cash and Temporary Investments





Beginning of the period 804

1,295 End of the period $ 746

$ 826









INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022



Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities $ 528

$ 390

$ 873

$ 978



Adjustments:

















Cash invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (267)

(186)

(608)

(371)



Free Cash Flow $ 261

$ 204

$ 265

$ 607











Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.























The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as International Paper.















Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.





