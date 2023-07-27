InMode LTD: InMode Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $136.1M Represents 20% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $136.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2022. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 81% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.
- Record GAAP net income of $55.7 million, compared to $44.0 million in the second quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP net income of $62.2 million, compared to $50.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.65, compared to $0.52 in the second quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.72, compared to $0.59 in the second quarter of 2022.
- Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $21.6 million, an increase of 44% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Total cash position of $629.4 million as of June 30, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q 2 2023
Q 2 2022
Revenues
$136,081
$113,547
Gross Margins
84 %
83 %
Net Income
$55,729
$44,048
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.65
$0.52
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Gross Margins
84 %
84 %
Net Income
$62,234
$50,401
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.72
$0.59
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Management Comments
"We are pleased to report a record quarter with revenue of $136.1 million, as sales from our platforms and disposables were the strongest they've ever been," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to innovation supports our growth and leads to a solid brand recognition within the aesthetics industry."
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "Once again, we saw an increase in consumable and platform sales in the second quarter. Revenue from consumables and service for the second quarter grew nearly 44% year-over-year and reached a record level."
"InMode's Envision platform, which offers a full periorbital treatment, continued to perform well in Q2, as we gained market traction stemming from the soft launch in Canada last year," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 reached $136.1 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
"We are happy to deliver another strong quarter, with record revenue and EPS in Q2," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Our significant international sales growth reached a record level of $49.5 million, and along with the expanded use of InMode's platforms, we were able to increase our full-year guidance."
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 83% 2022. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 84%.
GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 42%, compared to an operating margin of 43% in the second quarter of 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 47% compared to 49% for the second quarter of 2022. This slight decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, mainly because of the addition of new sales representatives, higher travel expenses, as well as investment in direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns and hosting in-person events to support the company's growth projections.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $55 .7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $44.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $62.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $50.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
2023 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenue between $530 million and $540 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $238 million and $243 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.62 and $2.66
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
136,081
113,547
242,155
199,468
COST OF REVENUES
22,054
18,946
40,308
33,718
GROSS PROFIT
114,027
94,601
201,847
165,750
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,567
3,183
6,669
5,998
Sales and marketing
51,059
39,653
92,772
70,502
General and administrative
2,392
2,562
4,400
5,039
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
57,018
45,398
103,841
81,539
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
57,009
49,203
98,006
84,211
Finance income (expense), net
4,445
(918)
7,734
(539)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
61,454
48,285
105,740
83,672
INCOME TAXES
5,725
4,237
9,506
8,649
NET INCOME
55,729
44,048
96,234
75,023
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.67
0.54
1.16
0.91
Diluted
0.65
0.52
1.12
0.88
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
Basic
83,405
82,216
83,280
82,590
Diluted
85,650
84,663
85,579
85,236
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
159,855
97,540
Marketable securities
400,464
374,589
Short-term bank deposits
69,094
75,254
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
32,568
26,997
Other receivables
18,656
15,094
Inventories
38,568
39,897
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
719,205
629,371
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
3,871
3,973
Deferred income tax asset, net
2,350
3,094
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,595
5,073
Property and equipment, net
2,463
2,298
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
14,879
15,038
TOTAL ASSETS
734,084
644,409
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
13,295
16,242
Contract liabilities
11,098
13,798
Other liabilities
36,340
51,980
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
60,733
82,020
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,038
3,959
Other liabilities
533
303
Operating lease liabilities
3,622
3,509
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,193
7,771
TOTAL LIABILITIES
67,926
89,791
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
666,158
554,618
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
734,084
644,409
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
55,729
44,048
96,234
75,023
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
184
155
372
293
Share-based compensation expenses
6,505
6,353
10,714
9,447
Allowance for doubtful accounts
261
142
239
352
Loss on marketable securities, net
-
23
-
37
Finance expenses (income), net
(1,197)
851
(2,709)
941
Deferred income taxes, net
43
169
62
147
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(7,949)
(8,247)
(5,708)
(4,294)
Increase in other receivables
(3,791)
(398)
(4,020)
(1,593)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
2,243
(4,660)
1,329
(8,734)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
1,308
2,292
(2,947)
3,054
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
7,211
4,105
(15,832)
(770)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
(7,547)
2,148
(3,621)
4,931
Net cash provided by operating activities
53,000
46,981
74,113
78,834
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(100,000)
(22,500)
(106,000)
(45,611)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
106,500
23,000
112,500
43,000
Purchase of fixed assets
(194)
(561)
(535)
(860)
Purchase of marketable securities
(54,190)
(17,545)
(172,542)
(38,754)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
1,008
-
2,002
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
60,891
14,224
152,028
25,157
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
13,007
(2,374)
(14,549)
(15,066)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
-
(42,637)
Exercise of options
827
204
2,500
365
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
827
204
2,500
(42,272)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
60
(1,077)
251
(1,228)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
66,894
43,734
62,315
20,268
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
92,961
44,670
97,540
68,136
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
159,855
88,404
159,855
88,404
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
73,828
54 %
62,960
56 %
123,579
51 %
107,720
54 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
40,635
30 %
35,560
31 %
77,008
32 %
62,743
31 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
114,463
84 %
98,520
87 %
200,587
83 %
170,463
85 %
Consumables and service revenues
21,618
16 %
15,027
13 %
41,568
17 %
29,005
15 %
Total Net Revenue
136,081
100 %
113,547
100 %
242,155
100 %
199,468
100 %
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
86
73
81
84
74
80
88
74
83
84
72
79
Hands-Free
11
6
9
14
5
11
10
6
8
13
6
11
Non-Invasive
3
21
10
2
21
9
2
20
9
3
22
10
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Three months ended June 30, 2022
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
136,081
-
136,081
113,547
-
113,547
COST OF REVENUES
22,054
(547)
21,507
18,946
(496)
18,450
GROSS PROFIT
114,027
547
114,574
94,601
496
95,097
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,567
(757)
2,810
3,183
(866)
2,317
Sales and marketing
51,059
(4,731)
46,328
39,653
(4,459)
35,194
General and administrative
2,392
(470)
1,922
2,562
(532)
2,030
TOTAL OPERATING
57,018
(5,958)
51,060
45,398
(5,857)
39,541
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
57,009
6,505
63,514
49,203
6,353
55,556
Finance income (expense), net
4,445
-
4,445
(918)
-
(918)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
61,454
6,505
67,959
48,285
6,353
54,638
INCOME TAXES
5,725
-
5,725
4,237
-
4,237
NET INCOME
55,729
6,505
62,234
44,048
6,353
50,401
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.67
0.75
0.54
0.61
Diluted
0.65
0.72
0.52
0.59
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
Basic
83,405
83,405
82,216
82,216
Diluted
85,650
86,243
84,663
85,366
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Six months ended June 30, 2022
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
242,155
-
242,155
199,468
-
199,468
COST OF REVENUES
40,308
(901)
39,407
33,718
(810)
32,908
GROSS PROFIT
201,847
901
202,748
165,750
810
166,560
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
6,669
(1,258)
5,411
5,998
(1,391)
4,607
Sales and marketing
92,772
(7,769)
85,003
70,502
(6,354)
64,148
General and administrative
4,400
(786)
3,614
5,039
(892)
4,147
TOTAL OPERATING
103,841
(9,813)
94,028
81,539
(8,637)
72,902
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
98,006
10,714
108,720
84,211
9,447
93,658
Finance income (expense),net
7,734
-
7,734
(539)
-
(539)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
105,740
10,714
116,454
83,672
9,447
93,119
INCOME TAXES
9,506
-
9,506
8,649
-
8,649
NET INCOME
96,234
10,714
106,948
75,023
9,447
84,470
NET INCOME PER
Basic
1.16
1.28
0.91
1.02
Diluted
1.12
1.24
0.88
0.98
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
Basic
83,280
83,280
82,590
82,590
Diluted
85,579
86,062
85,236
85,786
