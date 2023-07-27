

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.25 billion, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $3.40 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.72 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $30.51 billion from $30.02 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.25 Bln. vs. $3.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $30.51 Bln vs. $30.02 Bln last year.



