

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $235 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $4.68 billion from $5.39 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $235 Mln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.68 Bln vs. $5.39 Bln last year.



