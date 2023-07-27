

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.31 billion, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 billion or $3.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $6.50 billion from $5.72 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.31 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.15 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q2): $6.50 Bln vs. $5.72 Bln last year.



