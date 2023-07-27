Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) has launched the AK7709VQ, a new multicore digital signal processor (DSP) conceived for next-generation in-vehicle sound design. This powerful DSP enables the real-time large-scale computational processing required to provide an immersive sound experience for passengers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727336121/en/

Asahi Kasei Microdevices advanced multicore DSP (Photo: Business Wire)

With the advent of self-driving cars, there will be less need for passengers to focus on the traffic, allowing more time to be spent on work, entertainment, or relaxation. As passengers' expectations for the automotive environment evolve, the ability to create a customized, quiet setting with an accompanying premium listening experience will become a key differentiator for the in-cabin user experience.

As a total solution provider for the in-vehicle sound environment, AKM has provided premium sound technology used in cars around the world for more than 20 years. Bringing its expertise in the field of active premium sound to the next level, the company's launch of the new AK7709VQ DSP further boosts the potential for a natural and immersive in-vehicle sound experience.

With a processing capability of 7,000 MIPS and 2.75 MB of integrated memory, the AK7709VQ performs real-time high-resolution audio processing for multi-channel speaker arrays, enabling a quiet cabin with immersive, incredibly detailed music playback. Additionally, the two integrated HiFi 4 DSP cores support various third-party software. The AK7709Q's unique feature set, which features high sample rate multi-microphone voice processing, also allows for hands-free and in-car communication. The built-in audio hub function, which includes 20 channels of asynchronous hardware sample rate conversion (ASRC), supports flexible digital input/output to and from many digital sources and endpoints.

Listening experience provided in AKM Garage Labs

In addition, AKM has applied its acclaimed audio PCB design expertise to develop a sound design demo board combining the new DSP with the AK4499EXEQ, AKM's flagship digital audio converter (DAC). This system demonstrates immersive in-vehicle sound and can be experienced by customers in demo cars at the company's Garage Labs in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Additional Garage Labs will make this experience available in North America and Europe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

More information on the product:

https://www.akm.com/us/en/about-us/news/2023/20230720-ak7709

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group's Materials sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM's unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment.

Additional information is available on http://www.akm.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727336121/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact Europe:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

E-mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu



Company Contact North America:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

E-mail: christian.okeefe@ak-america.com