Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce it was selected by a U.S. leader in mutual insurance services (the "Customer"). Commencing in June 2023, with a prepaid 3-year billing total of $194,000, the 3-year subscription includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence ("AVI") engine; CDN Linking; connectors for Single Sign-On and CI-Hub; API access for custom integrations; professional services; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.





Like many organizations who have adopted work-from-anywhere policies in response to the pandemic, the Customer's digital strategy has become mission critical. The management of digital media assets can quickly become a fail-point of any digital strategy; a pain point that the Customer's marketing team realized could be solved with the right DAM partner. Up to now, their image and video content was spread across cloud and on-premise storage solutions which created bottlenecks and consumed valuable marketing resources trying to locate and share content in the right place and format at the right time. The Customer needed a DAM that could better manage their large volumes of assets, integrate seamlessly with their website content management system, and provide valuable usage analytics to evaluate the effectiveness of their content. After an extensive search and an elongated sales-cycle due to macro-factors, they selected MediaValet for its Video Intelligence capabilities (AI Suite), ease-of-use and integration, security and user support.

"Digital trends continue to move DAM to the must-have list for all industries and sizes of organizations, including for those in the finance and insurance sector," commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "The Customer is one of three new customers in this sector that selected MV this quarter and the segment now represents nearly 5% of our ARR. The three new customers range in size from SMB to large enterprises and from departmental to organization-wide deployments. As a highly regulated industry with intangible products and services, how their offerings are conveyed via digital media is a cornerstone of success. To deliver on their digital needs quickly, effectively and cost-efficiently, they require a DAM that is easy to use, is highly secure, is hyper-scalable and can connect seamlessly with their critical tech stack solutions."

Continued Chase, "We are honored that our product vision and HotDAM! mission is hitting the mark with customers such as these. While deal cycles continue to be lengthy in today's economic climate, we are encouraged by the continued tailwinds for DAM, and by the fact that these customer wins came directly from our website and marketing campaigns showcasing the value and impact of DAM, the incredible customers we work with and the HotDAM! Moments they achieve by leveraging MediaValet."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

