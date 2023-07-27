DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 27-Jul-2023 / 12:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0007392078 Issuer Name RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Rathbones Investment Management Ltd City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rathbones Investment Management International Ltd St.Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office BNP Paribas London UK Rathbone Nominees Ltd London UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.007700 0.000000 6.007700 348985 or reached Position of previous 4.999000 0.000000 4.999000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0007392078 348985 6.007700 Sub Total 8.A 348985 6.007700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling person controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Rathbones Investment 5.835500 5.835500% Management Limited Rathbones Investment Management 0.172100 0.172100% International Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

27-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Pier Head, Liverpool. L3 1NW

