Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2023) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited's (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (Austral or the Company) announces the expiry of the option agreement entered into with Pampa Metals announced on 28 July 2021, whereby it could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos projects located in Chile. Since the start of the agreement, Austral conducted exploration activities that cost approximately US$1.6 million of on the projects.

