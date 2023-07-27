Brenmiller's bGen system heat crushes rocks and then stores that thermal energy for minutes, hours, or days. The stored heat energy can be used to produce energy in the form of steam for electricity, water, or hot air for industrial applications.From pv magazine India Brenmiller Energy, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy company, has signed deal with Waaree Energies, India's largest manufacturer of solar panels, to deploy its bGen thermal energy storage systems (TES) in India. Brenmiller Energy provides thermal energy storage systems to the global industrial and utility market. Its agreement with ...

