Fifty patient advocacy organizations from around the world awarded a $5,000 grant to address unique challenges faced in rare disease communities

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the 50 awardees from around the world selected to receive the 2023 RAREis Global Advocate Grant. These rare disease patient advocacy organizations will receive a one-time grant of $5,000 to establish new programs, develop educational resources and expand their current offerings to support their disease communities.

"At Horizon, our inclusive approach to supporting patient advocacy groups helps these organizations address the most critical needs affecting their rare disease community," said Matt Flesch, vice president, communications and patient advocacy, Horizon. "We learn from every rare disease organization we interact with and are inspired by the diversity of initiatives advancing education, treatments and more. We find great meaning and purpose in this opportunity to help many different organizations none of whom operate within any of the disease areas where Horizon makes medicines available advance their mission."

The 2023 RAREis Global Advocate Grant program was announced in February during Rare Disease Day. Horizon received nearly 190 applications, from 33 countries, representing more than 180 different rare diseases. The 50 organizations awarded the grant in 2023 represent 12 countries and focus on supporting 40 different rare diseases. Eight of the advocacy groups are recipients again this year, enabling continued programming from 2022.

2023 Awardees:

Aliança Distrofia Brasil

Alliance for Pulmonary Hypertension

Associazione Italiana Sindrome di Beckwith-Wiedemann ODV

Associazione Sindrome di Noonan e RASopatie ODV

Avery's Hope

Beck-Fahrner Syndrome Foundation

Brazilian Association of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Bulgarian Society of the Patients with PH

CACNA1A Foundation, Inc.

Chordoma Foundation

ConRett ETS

DEBRA Ireland

EBF3 HADDS Foundation

European Huntington Association

Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance

Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

GACI Global

Glanzmann's Research Foundation, Inc.

Healthcare Education Institute

Hypertrophic Olivary Degeneration Association

Indo US Organization for Rare Diseases

Instituto Atlas Biosocial

International Gaucher Alliance

International Patient Organisation for Primary Immunodeficiencies

Jansen de-Vries Syndrome Foundation

Koolen de-Vries Syndrome Foundation

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation

MEPAN Foundation

Nederlandse Leverpatienten Vereniging

NF Patients United Global Network of Neurofibromatosis Patient Organizations

NGO Rare Diseases of Ukraine

Northern Ireland Rare Disease Partnership

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation

Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery Alliance

Progressive Familial intrahepatic Cholestasis Network

Philippine Society for Orphan Disorders, Inc.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Ukraine

Project FAVA

Rare Disease Ghana Initiative

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation

SCN2A Italia Famiglie In Rete APS

SHINE Syndrome Foundation

Soft Bones, Inc.

Spinal Leak CSF Foundation

TANGO2 Research Foundation

TBX4Life

The E.WE Foundation

The Rory Belle Foundation

Uniti per la P.I.P.O. ETS

Usher Syndrome Ireland

Applications are evaluated based on the organization's work to support the rare disease community and how the grant would further their ability to deliver on their missions and goals. For more information about RAREis, the Global Advocate Grant and to view the full list of the recipient organizations, click here.

The RAREis Global Advocate Grant is part of Horizon's RAREis program, which is committed to improving the experience of living with a rare disease, by providing support to many organizations that offer crucial programs and services for people living with rare diseases. The Global Advocate Grant program launched in 2022 to provide critical financial assistance and build equity for the rare disease community by fostering growth for advocacy organizations around the world.

About RAREis

In February of 2017, Horizon launched the RAREis program aimed at elevating the voices, faces and experiences of people living with rare diseases, as well as highlight programs and resources for the rare disease community. The program is anchored by an Instagram page and website that showcases photos and stories of people touched by rare disease and captures elements of their patient, caregiver or advocate experience. To learn more, visit the RAREis Instagram and Facebook page and visit the website at www.RAREisCommunity.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

