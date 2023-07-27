

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $421.23 million, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $396.48 million, or $3.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $4.18 billion from $3.90 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $421.23 Mln. vs. $396.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.83 vs. $3.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.92 -Revenue (Q2): $4.18 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.40 Full year revenue guidance: $14.8 - $14.9 Bln



