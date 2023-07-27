

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to raise the key refi rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent from 4 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it held steady against the greenback, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 156.02 against the yen, 0.9543 against the franc, 0.8588 against the pound and 1.1127 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



