27.07.2023
HireQuest Inc: HireQuest, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 10, 2023

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended August 10, 2023.

Date:

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

877-545-0523

International dial-in number:

973-528-0016

Entry code:

973182

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/48721 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 24, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

877-481-4010

International replay number:

919-882-2331

Replay passcode:

48721

About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, HireQuest Health, DriverQuest, MRI, SearchPath Global, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 400 franchisee-owned offices across the United States, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 81,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com

Company Contact:
HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770552/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-Second-Quarter-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-August-10-2023

