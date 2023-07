Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks to Report Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2023

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2023 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, announced today that the company will release financial results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. EST on the same day. Interested parties may access the webcast at https://investors.hartehanks.com/events or may access the conference call by dialing 877-545-0320in the United States or 973-528-0002from outside the U.S. and using access code 183563.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 24, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 from the U.S., or (919) 882-2331 from outside the U.S. The conference call replay passcode is 48804.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann

646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

FNK IR

HHS@fnkir.com

For media inquiries, contact Jennifer London at Jen.London@HarteHanks.com

